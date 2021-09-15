Prior to being hired as Utah State's head football coach in December of last year, Blake Anderson had spent 19 straight years coaching in the southern part of the United States or along the east coast.
It's been 20 years since an Anderson-coached team squared off against Air Force — he was a positional coach at New Mexico from 1999-2001 — but make no mistake, the former Baylor and Sam Houston State player has plenty of experience scheming against opponents that run the triple option. Arkansas State squared off against Georgia Southern three times from 2014-20 and went 2-1 against the Eagles with Anderson at the helm.
Additionally, Anderson was the offensive coordinator at North Carolina from 2012-13, and the Tar Heels played Georgia Tech both seasons. The Yellow Jackets didn't transition from the triple option to a spread offense until 2019.
Likewise, USU defensive coordinator Ephraim Banda has experience against the triple option as he coached at Miami from 2016-20 and game planned against Georgia Tech on a yearly basis.
Indeed, Utah State's coaches have a good idea of what they're getting into when their team travels to Colorado Springs this weekend for a Saturday showdown against Air Force. It's the Mountain West opener for both programs. The Falcons and Aggies are two of six teams in the conference that have started the season with a 2-0 record.
"I've played Georgia Southern and Georgia Tech and Air Force a lot over the last 15 years, and it's really important that you take advantage of every series that you get, that you find a way to get points, you find a way to create a rhythm and don't waste any series because typically you get 12 to 14 series each game, but this game you may get nine, you may get eight if they're doing what they're supposed to do," Anderson said during his weekly press conference. "And so you can't go out and squander (a possession) or go three and out because you drop a ball, or you put a ball on the ground, or you bust a protection and give up (a sack).
"By style of play, they make you be perfect, and our offense needs to get out in space and make them uncomfortable, create tempo that they don't want and get the ball in the end zone."
Advancing the pigskin to the end zone might be a formidable challenge against an Air Force defense that ranks first in the Mountain West and fifth nationally in scoring defense (8.5 points per game). The Falcons also currently rank first in the league and second among FBS programs in total defense (177.5 yards an outing).
To be fair, the Falcons have squared off against a pair of struggling programs in Lafayette and Navy. Lafayette, which competes at the FCS level, has not won more than five games in a season since 2009, and Navy has lost nine of its last 12 contests. The Falcons dispatched of Lafayette by a 35-14 scoreline in their home opener, and then traveled to Annapolis, Maryland, last week and stymied Navy, 23-3.
Nevertheless, beating Air Force at Falcon Stadium is always a daunting task. The Falcons are 63-21 at home during Troy Calhoun's 14-plus seasons in charge of the program.
"We're going to have to play our best ball defensively," Anderson said. "... Maybe the biggest thing other than we talked about just simulating (their option in practice) is the in-game adjustments that they are so good at making once they realize how you're playing them, and being able to adapt to those changes (that they make). ... That second wave, if you think about it, that second wave where as you watch their games, where they score points in the second half because they make halftime adjustments to what you're doing is just as critical as the first quarter of the game ... so it's definitely a chess match."
Air Force hasn't been quite as efficient this season running the triple option compared to recent years, but still ranks 10th nationally in rushing offense (273.0 ypg). AFA's rushing attack is led by returning starters Brad Roberts (running back) and Haazig Daniels (quarterback).
USU is very familiar with Roberts, who rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown on just 15 carries in last year's 35-7 drubbing of the Aggies at Maverik Stadium. The junior finished with 97 yards rushing and scored twice against Navy and racked up 111 yards on the ground against Lafayette.
"He's a physical, hard runner, a downhill guy," Anderson said. "If you would ask him, he'd probably tell you that I'm going to run over you before I run around you. The guy is going to get the hard yards. (He has) great ball security, the ball doesn't end up on the ground. He's just kind of an old-school runner and I think it fits their system really, really well. It’s all about, for them, staying ahead of the chains and putting themselves in manageable downs, and he's perfect for exactly what they're trying to do."
Daniels chipped in with 67 rushing yards against Navy and fooled the Midshipmen on a 28-yard scoring scamper. The junior has only completed 6 of 15 passes for 99 yards so far this season, but he did burn the Aggies on a 49-yard TD strike a year ago. Daniels accumulated a very efficient 127 yards on 7 of 9 passing in that game.
The Falcons have a proven target in the passing game in 6-foot-6 tight end Kyle Patterson, who hauled in 12 receptions for 205 yards and a trio of TDs in six games last fall.
Sophomore Micah Davis rushed for 101 yards against Lafayette as two Falcons eclipsed the century mark in that game.
The Falcons start three seniors in the offensive trenches in guards Hawk Wimmer and Isaac Cochran, and tackle Ryan Booth. Wimmer (6-4, 330) and Cochran (6-5, 320) are much bigger than the offensive linemen that typically play at Air Force.
AFA's defense is anchored by three-year starting defensive tackle Jordan Jackson, who was selected to the preseason all-MW squad. The 6-5, 280-pound senior Jackson contributed with 38 tackles and 3.5 sacks during the 2019 campaign.
The Falcons have some very good linebackers in seniors Demonte Meeks and Lakota Willis, plus rising junior TD Blackman. Willis is a three-year starter, while Meeks was a second-team all-conference honoree in 2019. Meeks came through with 98 tackles, including 9.0 for a loss, that season, and Willis contributed with 36 tackles and 6.0 TFLs in just eight games.
Meanwhile, this is Blackman's first season as a major contributor on the team, but his showed his mettle with 11 tackles against Navy. Meeks chipped in with nine tackles and 2.0 sacks against the Midshipmen.
"Well, they do a good job of keeping them clean," Anderson said of AFA's linebackers. "They keep bodies off of them, so they're able to run free. They're downhill players and they don't take wasted steps. You can tell they're very well coached and they're aware. Obviously this last week against Navy, they have a unique understanding of what Navy is doing. ... I'm hoping again we can make them uncomfortable, get them into space and make them play faster than they want to."
AFA's best defensive back is arguably senior Milton Bugg III, who started 11 games in 2019 and finished with 49 tackles and three interceptions. The cornerback has broken up a pair of passes this season. The Falcons also have proven performer at safety in 6-2 senior Corvan Taylor, who picked off two passes in just five games last fall and already has an INT in 2021.
Air Force's starting kicker, Matthew Dapore, is a freshman, while sophomore Charles Bein handles the punting duties. Bein has averaged 38.3 yards on 10 punts this season, and four of them have been downed inside the opposition's 20-yard line.