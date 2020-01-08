There was no way of putting a positive spin on what happened late Tuesday night at Clune Arena.
The Aggie men’s basketball team let a double-digit first half lead get away at Air Force in Mountain West action. In fact, the Falcons would end up handing Utah State its worst loss of the 2019-20 season at USAF Academy, Colorado, 79-60.
“They (Falcons) can make you look bad at times,” Aggie head coach Craig Smith said in a radio interview after the game on KZNS 1280. “... We lost some discipline.”
The wheels started to come off before halftime. USU (13-5, 2-3 MW) held a 34-22 lead and had the ball with less than four minutes in the opening half. The Aggies would come up empty on six possessions before the break.
Meanwhile, Air Force (8-8, 2-2) scored the final nine points of the first half to seize the momentum and get back in the game.
“We could have been up 20,” Smith said. “We missed some shots and had two turnovers instead.”
Early in the second half the Aggies traded baskets with the Falcons. Brock Miller gave USU a 39-35 lead with a 3-pointer with 17:46 to play. Eighty seconds later, the Aggies were trailing and would never be in front the rest of the way.
Air Force put together a 16-0 run as USU went four-and-a-half minutes without scoring. Aggie center Neemias Queta was hit with a flagrant foul after pushing a Falcon early in the Air Force surge, then USU fired up five straight 3-pointers that did not find the bottom of the net. The Aggies had made 6 of 14 shots from long range in the first half.
“We missed shots and just fell apart,” Smith said. “It’s disappointing. It snowballed. We were looking at each other wondering who was going to step up.”
Miller and Sean Bairstow did hit back-to-back 3-pointers to get the Aggies within six with 12:17 to play. USU would never get any closer.
The Falcons put the game away with a 16-1 run to build their largest lead of the game, 77-53, with 2:04 to play. The Aggies made one free throw during a span of seven minutes. Miller snapped the cold spell with his fifth 3-pointer of the game.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been a part of a game where you are up 12 late in the first half, and then have that happen,” Smith said. “I should have used all four of my timeouts. We need to do some soul searching. It’s like we have 10 problems and can’t focus on all of them. We need to fix five of them and keep working.”
For the first time under Smith, USU has scored less than 70 points in three straight games. In fact, the Aggies only scored less than 70 points in back-to-back games once last season, and that was the last two games of the season in the Mountain West Tournament Championship game against San Diego State, a 64-57 win, and in the NCAA Tournament against Washington, a 78-61 loss.
“We are a mature team and will bounce back,” said Miller who finished with a team-best 16 points. “We need to take a moment and figure out what we need to do to get better. We need to get this one out of our system.”
The only other Aggie to reach double figures was Sam Merrill with 10 points. Queta added nine points, but played with foul trouble most of the game. Justin Bean, who had a team-best five rebounds, also played with foul trouble.
USU is now 1-4 on the season and 2-6 under Smith when it gets out-rebounded as Air Force had a huge 50-29 advantage on the boards. The Aggies have now been out rebounded in each of its last three games after outrebounding 13 of its first 15 opponents this season.
Air Force center Ryan Shaw had a season- and game-best 31 points and 11 rebounds.
Smith did credit Miller with “playing well on both ends of the court” after being challenged. Bairstow and Roche Grootfaam also drew some praise for their play off the bench.
“We need to find more consistency and we better in a hurry or this is going to get away from us quick,” Smith said. “It’s not going to get easier. We need to figure some things out in a hurry. The guys need to play for each other. ... We’ve got some veterans that need to step up to the plate.”
TIP-INS
The Aggies started Tuesday at No. 73 in the NET rankings, but tumbled to No. 91 with the loss. The Falcons were at No. 199 and climbed to 174 with the win. … The three-game losing streak is USU’s longest since dropping four in a row during the 2017-18 season. … The Aggies shot a season-low four free throws and made a season-low 50.0 percent (4 of 8) at the line. USU entered the game leading the nation with 299 free throws made. … The Aggies had nine turnovers, its fewest in the last nine games. ... USU is 0-4 on the season when just two players reach double figures in scoring. … Merrill moved into sixth place on the career scoring list, tying Marvin Roberts (1,844) as he now also has 1,844 points. He also passed Tai Wesley and Brian Jackson (each with 3,768) on the career minutes played list as he now has 3,789 and ranks sixth. The senior played in his 115th game at USU, which ties Greg Grant for 15th. … The Aggies still lead the all-time series with the Falcons, 18-6.
AGGIE DUNK COUNT
It didn’t take long for the Aggies to start dunking Tuesday. Just over four minutes in, Queta took a pass from Bean and threw down a two-handed slam. Three-and-a-half minutes later, Sean Bairstow had a uncontested slam off a breakaway on a long pass from Diogo Brito.
The early dunks did not lead to more in the second half. In fact, there were none by the Aggies.
Season count: Trevin Dorius 12, Kuba Karawowski 9, Alphonso Anderson 7, Brito 5, Bean 5, Queta 4, Bairstow 3, Miller 2, Roche Grootfaam 2.
UP NEXT
The Aggies flew home after the game on a charter plane. They host Nevada (10-5, 3-0)) on Saturday in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum at 6 p.m. The Wolf Pack played at San Jose State late Wednesday.