As the Aggies prepare for the final stretch of the regular season in men’s basketball, they will be focused on something that didn’t happen last week at Boise State.
According to Utah State head coach Craig Smith, his team “did not eliminate losing” against the Broncos. Boise State swept the series with 79-70 and 81-77 wins. In the process, the Broncos moved atop the Mountain West Conference standings with a 14-3 league record.
The Aggies (14-7, 11-4 MW) find themselves in fourth place and fighting for their NCAA Tournament lives. Before heading to the Gem State last week, USU was listed as a Big Dance team by pretty much anyone that speculates. Now the Aggies are on the bubble and not the good side of it.
“We really struggle to get Quad 1 games,” Smith said. “People don’t want to play us. When you get those opportunities, you got to make it happen. We gave ourselves opportunities to win, but we weren’t able to find a way to win (at Boise State). It is frustrating, but we are where we are and need to live in the reality of where we’re at. We need to find a way to get better.”
San Diego State (17-4, 11-3) and Colorado State (14-4, 11-3) are just above USU in the standings. The Aztecs will also pick up two forfeit wins it was announced on Tuesday by the league from a series with New Mexico.
There is little room for error with four regular season games remaining before the conference tournament. USU hosts Nevada (14-7, 9-5) for two games on Friday and Sunday, then has make-up contests with Wyoming (12-9, 6-8) and Fresno State (9-9, 7-9) the following week.
“There are five teams that are playing at a high level in our conference, so it is hard to go from two losses to two more in three days,” Smith said after the second loss to Boise State. “It’s hard to swallow, but our guys will bounce back.”
The Wolf Pack were playing well, having swept Boise State in Reno two weeks ago. However, Nevada had some health issues and didn’t play last week. Most teams have struggled some after having a break from games.
Smith did not use that as an excuse against the Broncos, but did emphasizes that playing games is vital this time of year.
“We need to play games to get back into a rhythm, back into a groove,” Smith said. “Hopefully, we can take care of business in the conference tournament. ... We need to get games under our belt. We need to play games and get back in a rhythm.”
Another big question mark for the Aggies is the health of starting guard Rollie Worster. The freshman started the first 19 games before missing both games against the Broncos. His exact injury has not been disclosed, but he is wearing a walking boot on his right foot.
Worster is averaging 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, a team-best 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. His toughness was missed against the Broncos.
“This is not an excuse, but not having Worster, who is a very good defensive player, hurt us,” Smith said. “... We don’t now when Worster is going to be back. ... Also, Brock Miller is an excellent defender and wasn’t moving very well in the first game.”
USU was almost without another starter in Miller. He “threw his back out” in practice just before the series at Boise State, but played through the pain. Miller had two points in the first loss and 10 in the second one.
“He looked much better in the second game,” Smith said of Miller. “(Neemias) Queta was really, really good.”
Queta was big in both setback at Boise State. He averaged 31.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.5 steals and 1.5 assists per game, while shooting 65.0 percent (26 of 40) from the floor and 76.9 percent (10 of 13) at the free throw line. On Tuesday, the Aggie center was named the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week.
Smith hinted last weekend about looking closer at lineups going into the final weeks of the regular season.
“This is big-boy basketball,” Smith said. “It’s high level, and you have to have production. There can only be so many ‘my bads’ that you can live with. ... I’ve seen Nevada play more than anybody in our league. They have everything. They are playing as well as anybody.”