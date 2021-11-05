It’s been nearly two full calendar years since New Mexico State’s football program defeated a FBS opponent.
NMSU has been close a couple of times this season, but its lone victory was at home against FCS program South Carolina State. The Aggies have upcoming road games against Southeastern Conference foes Alabama and Kentucky — squads with a combined record of 13-3 — so they really only have two winnable contests left on their 2021 schedule.
It’s fair to say NMSU is hoping for a breakthrough victory in one of its final two games at Aggie Memorial Stadium this season. That first opportunity will take place Saturday against former conference rival Utah State. Opening kickoff from Las Cruces, New Mexico, is scheduled for 2 p.m. and the game will be live streamed on FloSports.
USU is favored by 18.5 points and has found a win to prevail in all three of its road contests so far this fall. Nevertheless, Utah State head coach Blake Anderson asserted during his weekly press conference that leaving Las Cruces with a win is typically a challenge. Anderson is very familiar with NMSU, having squared off against that program on several occasions during his time as an assistant coach or offensive coordinator at Middle Tennessee State (2002-04), Louisiana (2007) and Southern Miss (2008-2011).
The Southern Aggies have a veteran head coach in Doug Martin, who has been at the helm of the program for more than eight years. Martin guided NMSU to a overtime victory over USU in the 2017 Arizona Bowl. NMSU is only been triumphant in six of 26 games since then, though, and its last win over a FBS program was against UTEP on Nov. 23, 2019.
“You can’t just fly in and drive across town. You’re on the bus for a while, coming out of El Paso (Texas),” Anderson said. “The weather can be (tricky), the wind can get bad. ... But I think the thing that Doug does a great job of is his kids play hard and they’re used to playing as underdogs a lot. They’re not typically favored, (but) they’re OK with that.
“... They’ll throw the ball around on you and you’re one (missed) tackle away from being behind real quickly. (Their score was) 37-31 I think to San Jose, late in the third quarter still tied with Hawaii. That kind of tells you all you need to know. I mean, you’re got to go play good ball and they’re not afraid of the moment at all. And I think Doug does a really, really good job in a tough environment. I’ll try to explain that the best I can to our guys and prepare them, and we’ve got to go down there and handle our business.”
There’s no question the Northern Aggies (6-2) are riding a wave of momentum as they are coming off quite possibly their most complete performance of the season in last Saturday’s 51-31 win over Hawaii at Maverik Stadium. Ironically enough, NMSU’s last game was also against Hawaii, which used a pair of long interception returns for touchdowns to beat the Southern Aggies for the second time this season, this time by a 48-34 scoreline in Honolulu. NMSU is coming off a bye week.
In addition to being competitive against SJSU and Hawaii — NMSU only trailed by 10 points in the fourth quarter on Sept. 25 in Las Cruces before the Warriors pulled away, 41-21 — the Southern Aggies tested New Mexico and Mountain West contender San Diego State. In fact, NMSU jumped out to a 10-0 halftime lead over the Aztecs, who scored all 28 points of the second half. USU will be NMSU’s seventh and final opponent from the Mountain West in ’21.
One of the reasons Anderson is leery of the Southern Aggies is their ability to score points in bunches. NMSU has averaged 30 points over its last six outings. Anderson said NMSU runs a “very frustrating style of offense,” and “they are willing to sling it around from sideline to sideline.”
NMSU quarterback Jonah Johnson did attempt 54 passes two weeks ago against Hawaii and he definitely does share the wealth. Four NMSU players have caught between 20 and 37 passes this season, while the team’s two primary running backs have teamed up for 27 receptions.
“(Coach Martin) just has always done a good job of making you defend every skill player,” Anderson said. “He is willing to run the ball, but he’s a get five guys out, empty sets, you know post over swing (type of offense). I mean, he just does a really good job schematically of utilizing his talent and making it where you have to defend the whole field. Protectionally at times they struggle, but they make enough plays and slow you down in enough different ways that I think he does a really good job with the talent level that he has, and you’ve got to be sound. You’ve got to be sound and you’ve got to rush the passer well and make the quarterback uncomfortable, or they’ll light you up.”
NMSU has only averaged 105.6 yards rushing a game, vs. 276.3 yards through the air, but is coming off a very successful outing on the ground against Hawaii. The Southern Aggies averaged 7.6 yards per rush en route to a season-best 257 yards on the ground. Unfortunately for NMSU, it allowed Hawaii to amass 263 rushing yards and average 7.3 ypc.
NMSU is arguably the worst defensive team on USU’s schedule, at least from a statistical standpoint. After all, the Southern Aggies have given up 38.5 points and 463.3 yards an outing, but they have done a pretty good job of getting off the field following third downs, plus they have forced 13 turnovers. NMSU’s defense has recorded a solid third down conversion percentage of .358.
“They show you a ton of different looks defensively,” Anderson said. “The pressure’s coming from kind of everywhere, so I think one of the biggest keys for us is being able to just calm down and kind of access what we’re seeing and where (the pressure’s) coming from and maybe what that gives you, but also just try to avoid the big negative play or turnover. ... They’re not afraid to mix it up and play man coverage. We’ve struggled with them out there (in Las Cruces) at times when I think we’ve had them outmanned, and it took us well into late into the game to finally get games under control.”
Saturday’s contest could provide a good opportunity for USU to gain some momentum in regard to being more efficient in the red zone. The Northern Aggies have only found paydirt on 12 of 31 possessions inside the oppositions’ 20-yard line and have failed to score any points on nine of those occasions. NMSU has given up 23 touchdowns on its opponents’ 36 trips inside the red zone.
NOTES: USU and NMSU played in the same conference for 26 years and, as a result, NMSU is USU’s sixth most common opponent. ... USU is off to its third-best start over the last 43 years. ... USU ranks second in the Mountain West and 15th nationally in total offense (475.4 ypc) and 12th nationally in passing offense (316.2 ypg). ... USU wide receiver Deven Thompkins currently holds down the No. 2 spot among all FBS athletes in receiving yards (137.4 pg) and all-purpose yards (164.5 pg).