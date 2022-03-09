LAS VEGAS — It was just the kind of performance the Aggies were hoping for to start the Mountain West Conference Tournament Wednesday afternoon.
The Utah State men’s basketball team scored first, never trailed and was able to rest its starters for the final six minutes of the game at the Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of UNLV. In the second game of the first round, the Aggies rolled over Air Force, 83-56, as all 14 players saw action and 11 scored.
“I thought our guys were tremendous today,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “I thought the defense was excellent. Any time you’re playing (Air Force head) coach (Joe) Scott, you’ve got a bear in terms of preparation and how you’re going to have to defend them. I thought our guys stuck to the game plan throughout. I thought our guys did a really nice job defensively, especially in the first half.”
In the first-ever meeting between the Aggies (18-14) and Falcons (11-18) in a tournament setting, it was mostly all USU. The Aggies will now play No. 23 Colorado State Thursday night in the quarterfinals.
In other first-round action Wednesday, Nevada rallied in the second half to beat New Mexico, 79-72. In the final men’s game of the day, Fresno State held off upset-minded San Jose State, 69-67, in overtime.
Odom pointed out the defense in the first half by the Aggies. They were equally impressive on the offensive end in the second half. USU shot 81 percent (17 of 21) from the field over the final 20 minutes, including 6 of 8 from long range. The Aggies outscored the Falcons, 45-29, in the second half.
“We prepared very well and we just stuck to the game plan,” USU forward Brandon Horvath said. “I was just, you know, keep setting screens, keep moving, keep passing the ball to one another and things will work out.”
“We were getting fouled in the first half,” Odom said. “I think the free-throw line was helpful for us, obviously. And several of their guys got in a little bit of foul trouble there, which can impact things. … I think just the spacing and continuing to move the basketball and being shot ready. I think like Brandon mentioned, when you’re getting stops and you’re able to get out in transition, you know, our guys are pretty good and willing passers.”
Horvath led the Aggies with 18 points and a game-best 12 rebounds. Joining him in double-digit scoring were Justin Bean (16), Sean Bairstow (11), Steven Ashworth (11) and Max Shulga (11). Ashworth and Shulga came off the bench as USU’s reserves finished with 33 points.
Ashworth, who had a game-best six assists, missed the last game with an injury. He played 26 minutes Wednesday.
“Steven’s a warrior,” Odom said. “He is a tough guy.”
The Falcons were led by Joseph Octave with a game-best 21 points. He also grabbed 10 rebounds. Jake Heidbreder netted 13 points.
“I think you have to give credit to Utah State,” Scott said. “They played extremely well. They played really well in the second half. And I just thought over the course of the game, they sort of wore us down. They looked like a little bit older team, stronger team, more experienced team.”
The Aggies scored their first five points at the free throw line and went on to make 11 of 14 attempts from the charity stripe in the first half.
“I did airball one, so it wasn’t that great,” Horvath quipped. “No, that’s a thing I work on all the time. I keep battling with it. Some games I’m really good, some games I’m not very good. It was good to start off five of six.”
USU used a 7-0 run to jump out to a 9-2 lead in the early going. Horvath had five of the points.
The Falcons battled back and got within a point, 16-15, with a 9-2 surge. Octave had five points.
Both teams went through scoring droughts just before the break. The Aggies were able to score five points in the final 3:30 to take a 38-27 lead into halftime. Air Force did not score during that stretch.
USU had just one turnover in the first 20 minutes as it came more than 14 minutes into the contest.
“We had our worst turnover game of the season in the second matchup against Air Force,” Odom said. “And they’re really good at knocking balls loose. I thought that really was a sign for us that we were here to play today. We only had one turnover at halftime. We pushed through some drives and made some really good offensive plays.”
The Falcon scoring drought continued into the second half as they went more than five minutes without scoring.
USU held a 12-point lead 5:30 into the second half when the Aggies heated up. Bean scored seven straight points to spark a 20-4 surge. Horvath and Bairstow had big-time dunks, while Shulga capped the run with back-to-back 3-pointers to give USU a 67-39 lead at the 8:46 mark.
Ashworth hit a 3-pointer, and Bean took a pass from Horvath and scored to give the Aggies their largest lead of the game, 72-41, with 6:42 left in the game. Odom started going to his bench after that.
The coaches’ son, Connor Odom, got in and hit a 3-pointer that got a loud cheer from the USU faithful in the final minute.
Now it’s a third meeting with Colorado State.
“We need to make sure that they’re completely rested,” Odom said.” And part of it is legs, right, and your body, but it’s also got to be your mind. This time of year, it’s all about fresh legs and fresh minds, and being able to go for it. And so that’s certainly our plan.
“We know we’re facing a team that’s dynamite. Colorado State has had an awesome season. … We’re going to give it our best go. We had two pretty close games with them.”
TIP-INS
Utah State began the day at No. 53 in the Kenpom rankings, while Air Force checked in at No. 253. … Odom becomes only the third head coach at USU to win his first conference tournament game, joining Craig Smith and Tim Duryea. … USU improved to 14-6 all-time in the MW tournament, including a 5-0 mark in first-round games. … With five players reaching double figures in scoring, it was the fourth time that has happened this season as the Aggies are 4-0 when that happens. … USU shot 53.7 percent from the field and improved to 13-1 this season when shooting at least 50 percent. … The Aggies had single-digit turnovers (9) for the seventh time this season. … USU had 19 assists and has now dished out at least 15 dimes in 24 games this season. … The Aggies improved to 15-6 on the season when leading at the half. … USU improved to 17-4 on the season when outrebounding its opponent as it had a 31-27 advantage on the boards. … Horvath has now scored in double figures in 13 straight games. … Brock Miller played in his 117th career game and is now tied with Eric Franson, Dan Conway and Gilbert Pete for the 14th-most games played in school history. … Bean moved into third place in career rebounds with 998, passing Marvin Roberts (997). Bean played in his 124th game at USU and has started 95 straight. ... The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Falcons, 23-7.
GAME BALL
Horvath gets the ball. The senior led the team with 18 points, making 8 of 12 shots from the field and 2 of 4 from the foul line. The forward grabbed a game-best 12 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Horvath also had two assists, a steal and blocked a shot in 30 minutes of action.
AGGIE DUNK/CHARGE COUNT
There were no dunks in the first half. Team leader Horvath threw down the first dunk of the game at the 12:19 mark of the second half off a pass from Ashworth. On a fastbreak, Bairstow was found by Bean for a poster-one-hand dunk.
Ashworth took a charge with a minute left in the opening half. It would be the lone one taken for the game.
Season dunk count: Horvath 25, Bean 20, Trevin Dorius 16, Bairstow 11, Szymon Zapala 4, Zee Hamoda 1, Shulga 1.
Season charge count: Jones 26, Ashworth 8, Shulga 4, Horvath 4, RJ Eytle-Rock 3, Bairstow 3, Bean 2, Travis Wagstaff 1, Dorius 1, Hamoda 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies live to play another day in the MW tournament. They face second-seeded Colorado State (22-4) in the quarterfinals. The No. 23 Rams swept USU during the regular season, winning in Fort Collins (77-72) and in Logan (66-55).