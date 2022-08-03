It’s fair to say there will be a little extra intrigue when Utah State travels to Boise State for the regular season finale for both football programs.
That’s because former Aggie running back Elelyon Noa has transferred to Boise State. The news was made official by the Broncos on Wednesday.
By signing with the Broncos, Noa has been reunited with his older brother, Ezekiel, who is back for his super senior season. The brothers haven’t played together since Ezekiel was a senior at Helix High in 2016.
“That was a little curveball,” BSU quarterback Hank Bachmeier was quoted in the Idaho Press-Tribune. “I think it makes that room that much better. ... It’s nice to have another Noa.”
Noa, who entered the transfer portal in January, was USU’s second-leading rusher a year ago and started for the Mountain West champions the three games Calvin Tyler Jr. was sidelined with an injury.
“It’s good to see (Noa) here as a Bronco,” BSU tailback George Holani was quoted in the Press-Tribune. “I definitely see the way he was able to maneuver and move around. He’s looking pretty solid. I think he’ll bring dependable depth to this room.”
Noa, who has three years of eligibility remaining, rushed for 597 yards and four touchdowns, plus hauled in 11 receptions for 85 yards, for the Aggies in 2021. The 5-foot-8, 200-pounder averaged 4.3 yards per carry.
The former Helix (California) High School standout played an instrumental role in back-to-back victories over UNLV, Colorado State and Hawaii a year ago. Noa’s 11-yard scoring scamper with 35 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter proved to be the game-winner against the Rebels. He then rushed for 97 yards on 26 attempts against the Rams, and 111 yards and a TD on 23 carries against the Warriors.
Tyler Jr. returned from his injury and took back the starting role late in the season, and Noa only had six or seven rushing attempts in USU’s final four games.
Elelyon Noa saw limited action during USU’s COVID-19 shortened season of 2020 as he played in all six games and contributed with 81 yards on the ground. Noa was a legend at Helix High as he is the Highlanders’ all-time leading rusher with 5,830 yards. He broke the record of former USC and NFL star Reggie Bush.
Noa is one of five athletes that landed at other FBS programs after playing a key role for the Aggies in 2021. The others are quarterback Andrew Peasley, cornerbacks Zahodri Jackson and Cam Lampkin, and safety Monte’ McGary. Peasley and his Wyoming Cowboys will square off against USU on Oct. 22, in Laramie, Wyoming. Lampkin will spend the 2022 season at Washington State, while Jackson has transferred to North Texas and McGary to Kansas.
Other players that competed for the Aggies a year ago and transferred to other programs are wide receiver Tim Patrick Jr. (Southern Utah), defensive lineman James Hansen (Nevada), linebacker Jaymason Willingham (Portland State), linebacker Simon Thompson (Western Oregon) and quarterback Josh Calvin (Fullerton Community College). Additionally, former Aggie running back Enoch Nawahine recently transferred to BYU after returning from his mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.