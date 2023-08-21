Chari Hawkins, of the United States,gets ready for an attempt in in in the heptathlon shot put during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Chari Hawkins, of the United States,gets ready for an attempt in in in the heptathlon shot put during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Matthias Schrader
Chari Hawkins, of the United States, attempts a throw in the Heptathlon-javelin during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue1404)
Capturing a medal was not to be for former Utah State track & field great Chari Hawkins, but nevertheless is was still a meet to remember for the world class heptathlete.
The 32-year-old finished eighth out of 24 competitors in her signature event at the world championships, which are being contested in Budapest, Hungary. The two-day heptathlon concluded Sunday.
Hawkins was in medal position throughout the two-day competition, but placed 18th in the 800 meters, which is the seventh and final event. The native of Rexburg, Idaho, still amassed 6,366 points, which was 123 more than her previous career high.
This was Hawkins’ second time representing the United States at the outdoor world championships as she finished 12th in the heptathlon in 2019 in Doha, Qatar.
Hawkins was among the top nine athletes in each of the other six events and came through with lifetime best performances in three of them — the 100 hurdles, shot put and javelin. The former Madison (Idaho) High School star recorded the third-fastest time in the 100 hurdles (13.04 seconds), was sixth in the shot put (47 feet, 3 inches) and ninth in the javelin (150-2).
The five-time second-team All-American during her time at USU also established season-best marks in the high jump and long jump. She soared over the bar at 6 feet, 0 inches, in the high jump, which tied for the third-best clearance, plus was seventh in the long jump with her leap of 20-2.
Hawkins, who entered the meet ranked 15th in the world in the heptathlon scored her most points in the 100 hurdles (1,118), followed by the high jump (1,016), 200 meters (24.38), long jump (899), shot put (821), 800 (789) and javelin (778). She clocked in at 24.38 in the 200, which was the ninth-fastest time, and in 2:22.53 in the 800.
Great Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson was able to hold off American Anna Hall for the gold medal, while Dutch athlete Anouk Vetter was the bronze medalist. Johnson-Thompson accumulated a season-best 6,740 points, which was 20 more than Hall, while Vetter tallied a season-high 6,501 points.
Hawkins was in third place following Day 1 of the competition — the first four events — and was still in third following the first event Sunday. She was in the No. 5 spot heading into the 800, which is typically one of her weaker events. Hawkins was one of only two in the top eight of the heptathlon that PRed, although seven of the eight at least recorded their top point tallies of the season.
