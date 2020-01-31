The last time Utah State’s football program recruited a placekicker mentored by Brad Bohn, it worked out very, very well.
That kicker was Dominik Eberle, who wrapped up his collegiate career this past season as a two-time All-American, three-time all-Mountain West honoree and USU’s record-holder in most major career kicking categories. Most of the Aggie records Eberle shattered were previously held by Bohn.
Another protégé of Bohn, well-rounded high school athlete Joey Rouly, pledged his commitment to the Aggies on Thursday on Twitter.
“Extremely blessed and excited to receive a scholarship after a good long conversation with Coach (Stacy) Collins to continue my football career at Utah State University,” Rouly posted on Twitter. “Thank you to coach Brad Bohn and his outstanding mentorship and phenomenal coaching from him and everyone else over at @westcoastkick and everything they have taught me along my incredible journey and everyone else who has believed in me and supported me along the way. I am so honored and fired up to say that I’m gonna be an Aggie!!! I will be signing on Feb 5th to make things official.”
As a senior kicker for Canyon (California) High School, Rouly was successful on 6 of 11 field goal attempts — with a long of 40 yards — and 17 of 21 extra points. Of No. 14’s 41 kickoffs, 25 resulted in touchdowns. Rouly also averaged 35.8 on 33 punts.
Additionally, Rouly was also a very good wide receiver for the school based in Anaheim, California. The 6-foot-9, 190-pounder caught 61 passes for 1,142 yards and 13 touchdowns in 10 games as he handily led the Comanches in all three categories. In one game, Rouly hauled in 13 receptions for a whopping 263 yards and a trio of TDs.
For his prowess as a wideout, Rouly was selected as the Crestview League Offensive Player of the Year. He was also tabbed a second-team all-purpose honoree by the Orange County Register as an all-purpose player.
Rouly, who threw a 24-yard TD pass against Yorba Linda, also made an impact defensively for Canyon as he recorded 51 tackles, intercepted three passes and forced a pair of fumbles during the 2019 campaign as a free safety.
Rouly is a two-sport high school athlete as he is currently averaging 3.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.4 steals per game for the Canyon boys basketball team.
One day after Rouly announced his decision, another high school senior verbally committed to the Aggies. Safety Bowen Fjord, a three-sport athlete, posted the following Friday on Twitter: “I am so thankful for my family, friends and coaches who have supported me along this journey and for the Utah State Coaches for giving me this amazing opportunity. I’m Thankful to say I’ve committed to play football at THE Utah State University.”
Fjord is coming off a strong season for Boerne-Champion (Texas) High as he contributed with 113 tackles, three INTs, two forced fumbles and 13 passes broken up. No. 23 racked up tackles in one game and 18 in another in ’19 for the Chargers.
The 6-2, 190-pounder was also a weapon as a punt returner as he brought back punts of 85 and 80 yards to the house. Fjord also had a rushing touchdown.
Additionally, Fjord is a starting outfielder for Boerne-Champion’s baseball program and a very, very good hurdler for the Chargers’ track & field program. Fjord is a two-time state qualifier in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles. As a junior, he placed fourth at the 5A State Championships with his blistering personal record time of 14.26 seconds in the 110 hurdles. Only one high school athlete from Cache Valley has ever recorded a faster time in that event.
In addition to Rouly, another high school senior from the Anaheim area has pledged his commitment to USU. Servite High long snapper Jacob Garcia announced his decision Friday on Twitter.
“I would like to give a special thank you to my trainer Matt Wigley for training and supporting me to become the best long snapper I can be,” Garcia posted. “I will forever be grateful To Rubio Long Snapping and Kohl’s Kicking, for giving me the incredible exposure a long snapper can ever ask for.”
“... With that being said, I would like to announce that I will be furthering my academic and football career at ... UTAH STATE UNIVERSITY.”
The 6-1, 230-pounder is a 5-star recruit as a long snapper and 3-star recruit overall by 247sports. Garcia was recruited by several FBS programs, including Washington, Michigan, Penn State, Mississippi State and Air Force, among others.
No. 49 competed in the Polynesian Bowl on Jan. 18.
The Aggies received some more good news Friday evening when 3-star tight end Broc Lane announced his commitment. The Perry (Arizona) High senior had several other scholarship offers from FBS programs, including Army and Air Force. No. 81 was offered by the Aggies last week.
“Thankful for everyone who has been there for me along this ride,” Lane posted on Twitter. “Proud to say I’m COMMITTED to THE Utah State University!”
The 6-4, 230-pounder caught 23 passes for 265 yards and five TDs in 11 games for the Pumas this past season. The first-team all-region selection was also a key contributor on the defensive side of the ball as he finished with 42 tackles, including 5.0 for a loss, 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles.