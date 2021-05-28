Utah State’s football team will have four more road games televised this fall as the Mountain West announced its FOX Sports national broadcast package for the 2021 season on Thursday, while the Pac-12 also announced portions of its television package.
With Thursday’s announcement, 10 of Utah State’s 12 games for the 2021 season are currently scheduled to be televised on either CBS, the CBS Sports Network, FOX Sports or the Pac-12 Network.
Utah State’s season opener at Washington State on Saturday, Sept. 4, will be televised on the Pac-12 Network at 9 p.m. USU will then begin Mountain West play at Air Force on Saturday, Sept. 18, and that game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 2 at 5:30 p.m.
Additionally, USU’s MW game at San Jose State on Saturday, Nov. 13, will be broadcast on one of the three FOX Sports Networks, with a specific outlet and kick time announced at a later date. And finally, USU’s MW and regular season finale at New Mexico will now be played on Friday, Nov. 26, on Fox Sports 1 at 11 a.m. That game was originally slated to be picked up by the CBS Sports Network.
Utah State also has six games scheduled for national broadcast on CBS and CBS Sports Network this fall — those were announced Wednesday — including its Mountain West home opener against Boise State, which will be broadcast on CBS on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. It will be the first time ever that USU has had a home football game televised on the national CBS network.
Utah State will also have five games broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network this fall, including three home games on Friday nights. USU’s home opener against North Dakota will be played on Friday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m., while its non-conference home game against in-state rival BYU will occur on Friday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. USU will also host Mountain West foe Colorado State on Friday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m.
Utah State’s other two games scheduled to be nationally broadcast on CBS Sports Network includes its road contest at UNLV on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 5 p.m., and its home game against Wyoming on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 5 p.m.
Additional broadcasts by Spectrum Sports (Hawaii) and Stadium will be announced in the coming months, leaving the possibility open that all 12 Aggie games will be on TV.
Utah State’s two possible TV games yet to be determined are against conference foe Hawaii on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Maverik Stadium, and on the road against New Mexico State on Saturday, Nov. 6.
USU WOMEN’S HOOPS
Utah State head basketball coach Kayla Ard recently announced the addition of Falon Baker as the Director of Basketball Operations.
“We are thrilled to have Falon joining our staff,” Ard said. “She is a very detailed, hard worker who will do a great job in our ops role. More importantly, she is a good person and she will be a good role model for our student-athletes. She just fits what we are about. I’m so glad she is an Aggie.”
Baker joins the Aggies after spending the 2020-21 season as an assistant coach at Columbia, where she worked primarily with the guards, while also assisting in player development, scouting, team strategy, recruiting operations and analytics.
“I’m very excited to be joining the staff at Utah State. I feel like this job is a really good fit not just for myself, but for everyone else as well,” Baker said. “I’m excited to be working for coach Ard. She’s a coach who cares about the people around her. When I was visiting Utah State it just had a really good, family feel to me. I think this a great fit, and I’m looking forward to being a part of this staff.”
Prior to her time at Columbia, Baker spent six years at Austin Peay State — two years as a graduate assistant (2018-20) and four as a player (2014-18). As a graduate assistant, Baker assisted with game analysis, practice planning, film analysis, scouting, academics, on-campus recruiting, fundraising and camps.
As a player, Baker appeared in 88 games, while making 73 starts during her career for the Governors. After redshirting her freshman season due to injury, Baker scored 739 points in just three seasons, to go along with 186 assists. She finished her career ranking ninth in school history in both 3-pointers made (135) and 3-point percentage (.346).