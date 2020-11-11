It was a shaky start to the 2020 college football season for Fresno State, which turned the ball over four times in a 34-19 loss at home against Hawaii on Oct. 24.
The Bulldogs didn’t have much time to dwell on that setback as they returned to action the following Thursday against Colorado State. To their credit, the Bulldogs have turned things around since their opener. FSU rolled to a 38-17 victory over visiting CSU two weeks ago and then pulled away from UNLV last week on the road, 40-27.
“We are all excited,” FSU star running back Ronnie Rivers said of back-to-back wins. “Everybody is real determined to show everybody what we can do and what we are capable of. We haven’t played to our full potential yet, so there is still a lot that we have to prove. Everybody is so excited and ready to attack each day and be 1-0.”
Rivers is a big reason why the Bulldogs are already half way to their win total from a year ago. Fresno State went 4-8 last season and lost five games by eight or fewer points.
No. 20 is coming off a monster performance for FSU, which outscored UNLV 13-0 in the fourth quarter. Rivers was selected as the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week after finishing with 133 yards rushing, another 99 receiving and a career-high four total touchdowns against the Rebels.
Utah State, Fresno State’s opponent this Saturday, is very familiar with Rivers. After all, the senior carried the ball 17 times for 102 yards and a trio of TDs in last year’s 37-35 loss to the Aggies at home. The Bulldogs never recovered from that setback as it was the first of four straight to end the season.
“Yeah, Ronnie’s an elite running back,” USU interim head coach Frank Maile said. “He’s third in the conference (in rushing) I believe at this point and obviously leads his team in rushing yards, but he’s also second in receptions, so that just makes it a little bit harder (to prepare) for someone who can not only run the football, but he’s a problem out in space. And they’re going to try to get the football to him, so that’s a big part of the game plan for us is we can got to stop No. 20.”
Rivers is averaging 161.0 yards of total offense in three games and is only one touchdown away from matching the school record of 44. No. 20 has racked up 2,429 yards on the ground during his collegiate career, which ranks eighth in FSU history.
Fresno State’s second-leading all-time rusher is Rivers’ father, Ron, who accumulated 3,473 yards from 1991-93. Ron Rivers ended up playing seven seasons in the NFL.
“It is a very overwhelming feeling knowing that I am accomplishing these great things,” Rivers said following the win against UNLV. “Ever since I was little, I used to tell my dad that I wanted to come here and break records, so being able to do a little bit of that is amazing.”
And while Rivers is definitely the Bulldogs’ biggest offensive weapon, he’s not their only one. For starters, FSU has a legitimate explosive-play threat in 6-foot-2 wide receiver Keric Wheatfall, who has averaged 17.3 yards on 13 receptions this season. Josh Kelly and Chris Coleman are also averaging more than 17 yards per catch for the Bulldogs.
Fresno State’s quarterback is a first-year starter in Washington transfer Jake Haener. The junior struggled in the opener as he tossed three interceptions during the first three quarters against Hawaii, but has since righted the ship. Haener has averaged 254.7 yards an outing passing and has completed 62.8 percent of his passes. Haener, who didn’t throw any picks against CSU and UNLV, is also the team’s second-leading rusher with 79 yards — 54 of them on a scoring scamper against UNLV.
“They’ve got a quarterback that’s a dual threat (guy) ... and he does a good job for those guys,” Maile said. “We’ve got to contain him and we’ve really got to disrupt his timing, his rhythm. We’ve got to make him feel uncomfortable this week for us to have success.”
Like the Aggies, the Bulldogs have used two signal caller this season. Sophomore Ben Wooldridge has played in two games for FSU and has completed exactly half of his 16 passes for 117 yards.
Fresno State has a big, veteran offensive line. Right tackle Syrus Tuitele, left tackle Dontae Bull, right guard Quireo Woodley and center Matt Smith have started at least 11 games apiece for the Bulldogs. Bull is listed as 335 pounds, while Woodley and Tuitele are listed at 320 and 318, respectively.
The Bulldogs aren’t as experienced on the defensive side of the ball, and that’s likely a big reason why they have allowed 442.0 yards of total offense an outing. The Bulldogs lost their top three leading tacklers from a year ago.
Fresno State suffered a huge blow back in September when standout linebacker Justin Rice elected to transfer to Arkansas State. Rice made the decision after the Mountain West initially announced football would be postponed during the fall.
Rice contributed with 112 tackles, including 8.0 for a loss, four forced fumbles, two INTs and eight passes broken in 2019. Rice, who went to ASU as a graduate transfer, was named the 2020 Mountain West Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
The Bulldogs have two very good defensive linemen in 320-pound D-tackle Kevin Atkins and fellow senior Kwami Jones, who is a defensive end. Atkins has 29 career starts for FSU, while Jones currently leads the MW with 4.0 sacks.
FSU is averaging 4.67 sacks an outing, which ranks sixth among FBS programs. As of Monday afternoon, Maile hadn’t had much of an opportunity to scout the Bulldogs’ defensive schemes, but he knows they have some gifted pass rushers.
“A lot of that just comes down to they have good players,” Maile said. “Players make plays at the end of the day and they’ve been fortunate to be able to do that, and so hats off to those guys for allowing that to happen. But on the flip side of that, our O-line has got to do a better job. Coach TJ Woods is a hell of a coach and he’ll do a good job of getting those guys ready to roll.”
Redshirt freshman cornerback Bralyn Lux leads the Bulldogs in tackles with 23, followed by sophomore free safety Evan Williams with 20. Junior cornerback Chris Gaston has both of FSU’s interceptions this fall and both took place last week.
Senior linebacker Aron Mosby recorded 78 tackles and forced three fumbles last year. Another FSU veteran is junior cornerback Wylan Free, who chipped in with 64 tackles and two INTs — one a 91-yard pick-six against New Mexico State — last season. Free and Jones have both made at least 15 career starts for the Bulldogs.
Fresno State’s kicker is senior Cesar Silva, who has been successful on all five of his field goal attempts this season — all inside of 40 yards. Silva went 12 of 21 as a junior.
The Bulldogs have a new starting punter in redshirt freshman Cade Fuller, who has averaged 38.9 yards on 12 attempts. Rivers is FSU’s primary punt returner, while Kelly handles the kickoff return duties.