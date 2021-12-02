Two free throws with less than a second to play decided the game Thursday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
Saint Mary’s was the beneficiary of a call as both teams battled for a long rebound off a missed shot by Utah State. The Gaels escaped a loud and crazy crowd with a 60-58 men’s basketball win in front of 8,888 fans.
Aggie players and first-year head coach Ryan Odom did not want to dwell on the final seconds of the contest. In a tight contest, a play here or there could have made a difference earlier in the game.
“Obviously a bitter, bitter loss for us,” Odom said. “Tough loss. Hard way to end the game. There’s no really shying away from that. Disappointed locker room, but not broken. Very quiet locker room, but a locker room that has grit, has toughness, has a love for one another, a connectivity that is unique. When you have a team like that, you can recover from disappointment.”
But the fact is, with the game tied at 58-58, a foul was called on Justin Bean as he tried to secure a rebound off a missed 3-point shot by Rylan Jones. With 0.9 seconds to play, Alex Ducas went to the foul line and made both free throws on a one-and-one opportunity.
“I was going up for a rebound and I thought I had the ball first,” Bean said. “I didn’t think I fouled the guy. You can’t change that. There were other times in the game where we didn’t execute and that cost us the game.”
“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist, yeah, I was upset at the end of the game,” Odom said. “I haven’t seen it (replays), so it could be an obvious thing. I hate it, but you go back to players make mistakes, coaches make mistakes, refs make mistakes. I’m not saying that he did on that play. We are all human.”
USU threw a long pass and called timeout with 0.6 seconds to play. After the timeout, Jones made a nice pass to Bean, who was sandwiched between two Saint Mary’s players. Bean got his hands on the ball and tried to direct the ball toward the hoop. There was contact, but the ball went out of bounds.
“What I was hoping to get was a little bit of a scrum towards the basket and get a foul, like they (Gaels) got,” Odom said.”... Did he get fouled? Probably not, but he was going after the ball and there was a mixed up mess in there. I was hoping we would get something.”
“It’s impossible to call a perfect game as an official,” Bean said. “I never want to officiate games in my life. It was a tough few plays there at the end.”
The clock still had 0.5 seconds left on it. The officials huddled, then called the came and scurried off the court and up the tunnel to a chorus of boos.
Game over.
“We just didn’t guard how we wanted to that second half and it cost us,” Aggie forward Justin Bean said. “They had some big plays down the stretch. You can say what you want about the refs, obviously there’s going to be a lot of chatter about that the next couple of days, but at the end of the day they won the game. You can’t change that. We’ve got to bounce back from this.”
The 58 points were a season low for the hosts.
“It’s one of those games in college basketball that, I for one, looked forward to,” said Bean, who finished with his seventh double-double of the season with game highs in points (19) and rebounds (10). “It was fun to see Aggie Nation back support us, just a great game, great atmosphere. It was a great, great atmosphere. I couldn't say enough great things about the fans, they really came through tonight. The biggest thing is you want to win for them. You want to win those close games, those hard-fought games with those kinds of atmospheres because they deserve it and that’s probably the most heartbreaking thing about this loss for me just not being able to deliver for them.”
The Aggies (6-2) had their six-game winning streak snapped. The Gaels (8-1), who have either made it to the NCAA Tournament (6) or NIT (7) for 13 straight seasons, egged on the crowd as they left the court to boos.
There was some speculation that Odom and Saint Mary’s head coach Randy Bennett did not shake hands after the game. The Aggie head coach said that was not the case.
“We did shake hands; we definitely shook hands,” Odom said. “Initially, we were holding hands. We were chatting there for a second, but I’m not going to get into the details of what we were talking about. We have a tremendous amount of respect for Saint Mary’s and coach Bennett.”
Steven Ashworth came off the bench to score 12 points and join Bean in double-figures
“We knew that this game was going to be a stop-and-score type of game,” Ashworth said. “We’ve got to give props to the crowd for coming out big time. They were loud, they were energetic, they were in there the whole game. Definitely gave us a boost, so we appreciate that. Unfortunately, we didn’t come up with the result that we wanted to at the end of the game, but we’ll move on to the next. We’re still together as a team.”
After leading for the first 23 minutes of the game, there were nine lead changes and seven ties over the last 17 minutes.
“What I told the team after the game was you have nothing, no reason to hang your head,” Odom said. “When you give it your all and you do everything in your power to make it go your way, and you go for it, which our guys, I know, went for it in that game. Were we perfect? Absolutely not, but Saint Mary’s wasn’t perfect either. You don’t have to be perfect, but you do have to go for it. I felt like our guys went for it, and you can let it lie. You can rest easy. It doesn’t mean you have to like the result, but you're not always going to like the result, it's sports, it’s college basketball.”
Ducas led a trio of Gaels in double-digit scoring with 13 points. He was joined by Matthias Tass (10) and Tommy Kuhse (10).
“One, it’s a great college environment,” Saint Mary’s assistant coach Mickey McConnell. “The place was rocking tonight. Our guys were unbelievable in the second half. First half, I don’t know if we’ve ever shot it so poorly, 0-12 (from 3-point range) has to be one of our worst shooting halves. For them to come out in that second half, I think we shot 65 percent, we hit seven threes, made our free throws. And still on the defensive end, we held them under 40 percent. In the second half, our guys were awesome.”
In a non-conference matchup of teams that have been NCAA Tournament teams, points were hard to come by throughout the opening half with the exception of the very beginning as Bean hit a jumper off a pass from Jones 11 seconds into the contest. Bean scored the first seven points of the game for the Aggies and nine of the first 11
Both teams had long scoring droughts. The Gaels went five-and-a-half minutes between points, but the Aggies could muster just three points during that timespan.
USU went 5:19 between field goals - scoring just one free throw during that time. Saint Mary’s scored just two points.
The Aggies largest lead of the first half came at the 7:44 mark, 14-6, when Ashworth took a pass from Bean and drilled the only 3-pointer made by either team in the first 20 minutes.
The Gaels put together a 6-0 run as USU went scoreless for just over three minutes. A layup by Mitchell Saxen pulled the visitors within 14-12 with 5:16 left before halftime.
Brandon Horvath ended the scoring drought for USU by scoring off a pass from Sean Bairstow. The Gaels went more than three-and-a-half minutes without scoring, and the Aggies took a 20-16 lead into the break.
It took the Gaels nearly eight minutes to score their first four points of the game. To start the second half, it took them just 65 seconds to score four points.
Saint Mary’s hit back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers to take its first lead of the game, 32-29, with 16:49 to play.
USU responded with a 9-0 spurt as Ashworth heated up with the first four points. A three-point play by Jones gave the hosts a 44-37 lead with 10:47 left.
The back-and-forth continued as the Gaels scored nine unanswered for a 49-46 advantage with 6:07 to play.
After a Bean field goal gave USU a 56-53 lead, the Aggies did not make a field goal in the final three minutes.
“I think one of the things I would want to say to the fans is how much we appreciate what they did tonight,” Odom said.” It was our coaching staff’s first opportunity, and some of our players’ first opportunity to really see what the Spectrum can be and how powerful it is in there when we’re all connected like that. It’s one of the reasons that I came here, to be a part of that, so that was fun to coach in that environment.”
TIP-INS
Utah State began the day at No. 59 in the Kenpom rankings, while Saint Mary’s checked in at No. 35. ... It was the first time in 47 games, dating back to the 2019-20 season, that the Aggies were outrebound. The Gaels won the battle on the boards, 33-31 . … Saint Mary’s shot 45.3 percent from the field, a season-high for a USU opponent. … The Aggies had a season-low 11 assists on a season-low 20 made field goals. … USU had a season-high 12 steals. … Justin Bean now has 1,030 career points, moving ahead of Tyler Newbold (1,014) and Pat Dunn (1,018) and into 36th place. … Brock Miller moved into a tie for eighth with Pooh Williams and Eric Franson for career games started at 99. … Brandon Horvath (2), RJ Eytle-Rock (2) and Rylan Jones (3) all had season highs in steals Thursday night. ... The all-time series is now tied at 6-6.
GAME BALL
Justin Bean carried the Aggies offensively to start the contest and finished with a game-high 19 points on 7 of 13 shooting from the field and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. The senior also grabbed a game-best 10 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the year and 33rd in his career. The forward also came up with a season-high four steals and dished out three assists in 38 minutes of action.
AGGIE DUNK/CHARGE COUNT
There were no dunks or charges taken in the first half by the Aggies.
Rylan Jones took a charge with 11:06 left to play for the first of the game in a crucial point of the contest.It would be the lone charge taken and there were no dunks in the contest by USU.
Season dunk count: Trevin Dorius 5, Justin Bean 3, Brandon Horvath 3, Szymon Zapala 2, Zee Hamoda 1, Sean Bairstow 1.
Season charge count: Jones 12, Max Shulga 1, Horvath 1, Bean 1.
UP NEXT
It does not get any easier for the Aggies as they travel south down I-15 to take on in-state rival BYU next Wednesday in Provo. The No. 12 Cougars suffered their first setback of the season on Wednesday night at Utah Valley, 72-65, in overtime. BYU travels to Missouri State on Saturday before hosting the Aggies