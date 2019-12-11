With a NAIA opponent coming to town, Utah State head men’s basketball coach Craig Smith saw the perfect opportunity to get some extra playing time for a pair of freshmen.
The Aggie coach had praised center Trevin Dorius and guard Sean Bairstow after Saturday’s overtime win against Mountain West opponent Fresno State. He had also lamented a bit about not getting them more minutes against the Bulldogs.
Enter Saint Katherine. The Firebirds agreed at a late date to come to Logan when USU was scrambling to fill its schedule. Smith thanked them after his team rolled to a 94-49 victory Tuesday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
Dorius and Bairstow would most certainly echo their head coach. They both got on the court for the most minutes in a game since joining the Aggies (10-1).
The 7-foot Dorius finished with his first double-double at USU, scoring a career-high 10 points and grabbing a career-high 11 rebounds. The center also had a career-high two assists and played a career-high 24 minutes.
“After the last game coach Smith came up to me and said he should have played me more,” Dorius said. “That little comment meant the world to me. He appreciates me and knows how hard I am working. ... When I was told I was going to play more in this game, I was like, ‘I’m going to prove him right. As a thank you for playing me, I’m going to do everything I can to make my time effective and efficient.’”
Bairstow, who at 6-8 was taller than all of the Firebirds, finished with a career-high eight points, a career-high five assists and tied his career-best in rebounds with three while playing a career-high 31 minutes.
“It was good to see Sean out there,” Smith said. “He had a good floor game. ... Trevin did some really good things.”
Dorius had back-to-back rebound dunks in the first half and rebounded with aggression on both ends of the court.
“All in all, they (Firebirds) played great, Dorius said. “They came out defiant, they didn't come out to let us bulldoze them. They came out ready to play. That added to the excitement and joy of basketball. It was a fun game to play. I enjoyed it and it feels good to come out with the win.”
The Aggies did own the glass. They outrebounded the Firebirds, 63-28. USU almost had as many offensive boards (22) as Saint Katherine had as a team.
“Sixty-three? Wow,” Dorius said when asked about rebounding. “Keep in mind we were just bigger, so that makes that easier for sure. Tonight just felt good.”
While the coach praised the freshmen, he also liked the leadership of Diogo Brito, Justin Bean and Abel Porter, with senior guard Sam Merrill missing the game due to illness. Bean had another double-double with 12 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. Brito finished with 15 points and seven rebounds, while Porter scored eight points and had three assists. Brock Miller ended up leading the team with 22 points as he made six 3-pointers for the game, with five of them coming in the second half.
“Guys tend to be lackadaisical and think things will just come easy, and that’s not true,” said Brito, when asked about being a leader. “We need to have the mentality that we have like playing BYU, a conference game or a big game. We got to build good habits in these games. We need to play like we want to play at the end of the year.”
“They knew with Sam (Merrill) not playing because of illness and Neemias (Queta) not playing, there were going to be some different things,” Smith said. “We are juggling a lot of pieces with our health and sickness. There is a lot of stuff going on. Those veteran guys with their experience was big for us.”
Obviously rebounding played a big part in Tuesday’s game, but so did defense. Saint Katherine shot 33.3 percent from the field and made just 5 of 28 3-point attempts (17.9 percent). Those were both season lows for an Aggie opponent.
“We were definitely locked up on defense and getting easy transition buckets,” Brito said. “... We had to make sure to have active hands, and our length compared to their size was to our advantage.”
USU jumped out to a 15-0 lead to start the game and never looked back. After taking a 49-25 lead into halftime, the Aggies began the second half with a 10-0 run. The largest lead was the final score.
TIP-INS
USU is 28-0 in regular season games against NAIA schools and 66-0 against non-Division I foes. … USU has now won 13 straight at home, which is the longest streak since winning 32 from 2009 to 2011. … The Aggies improved to 34-3 under Smith when leading at halftime. … The Aggie bench narrowly outscored the Firebird reserves, 26-24, and have outscored every opponent this year. . Miller attempted a school record 19 3-pointers, breaking the previous mark held by Jaycee Carroll (2006) and Corwin Woodward (1995). They both attempted 16. Miller also grabbed a career-high six rebounds. … Roche Grootfaam had a career-high six points and a career-best four rebounds in a career-high 18 minutes. … This was the first meeting between the Aggies and Firebirds.
NO MERRILL, NO QUETA
For just the second time in his career, Merrill did not get into a game at USU.
The senior guard had played in 102 straight games with the Aggies and 109 overall. He had started 97 consecutive games.
The last time Merrill did not play in a game was on Dec. 6, 2016, against Great Falls. The last time he didn’t start a game was at Air Force on Dec. 31, 2016. He was a freshman then.
Merrill has been sick, so it was decided he would not dress for Tuesday’s contest.
“If he was pressed, he (Merrill) probably would have been able to play,” Smith said. “He is not feeling well at all and didn’t do anything in practice yesterday. And he is pretty banged up.”
Neemias Queta also watched from the bench in street clothes after making his season debut on Saturday and playing 10 minutes.
“We were using caution and it was a trainer decision,” Smith said. “Everything went well the other night. There were no red flags from that night or practices. It’s going to be a day-to-day deal and we will probably monitor that for some time.”
UP NEXT
The Aggies stay in the Beehive State, but head south for the capital city. USU will take on BYU on Saturday as part of the Beehive Classic at Vivint Smart Arena at 6 p.m. The Cougars (8-4) hosted Nevada on Tuesday and had no trouble with the Wolf Pack, winning 75-42.