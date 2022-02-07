Standout thrower Maia Garren has competed in a lot of big meets during his collegiate career, but last Saturday’s was probably the most meaningful.
Last because the Utah State senior finally got to compete with her younger sister, Milly. The Garren sisters showcased their skills at the Speed and Power Meet on Saturday at the George Nelson Fieldhouse. It was USU’s first indoor meet at home since 2009, and it also featured athletes from Weber State and Utah Valley.
Milly Garren, who is currently a senior at Logan High, was the only prep thrower to compete at this meet. Milly was an 8th-grader at Mount Logan Middle School when Maia was a senior at Logan, so the sisters never had the opportunity to participate in the same meet until Saturday.
“I’ve been waiting a long time (for this),” Maia said. “It meant a lot. I really didn’t think that we’d actually ever have the opportunity to do this together, so it’s almost a blessing (that COVID cancelled the 2020 season) so I could be around another year to do it with her.”
Milly concurred.
“It was amazing,” she said. “It was something I’ve always looked forward to. I wish I am able to throw as far as she can, but it was really fun being able to compete with her. And just being able to compete at that level with her, it was just amazing and I loved it.”
Maia is Logan High’s school record-holder in the shot put (44 feet, 4 inches) and discus (145-1), and she’s developed into one of the best throwers in USU history. The long-time Logan resident is a four-time first-team all-Mountain West selection and a former conference champion in the weight throw (2019). Additionally, Maia ranks first in the Aggie record books in the weight throw (63-11.5), second in the indoor shot put (53-1), third in the outdoor shot put (52-8.75) and seventh in the discus (167-2).
There’s no question Maia has accomplished a lot during her time as an Aggie. Nevertheless, none of those achievements were any more enjoyable than competing alongside her sister.
Likewise, Milly is one of the most accomplished high school throwers to ever come out of Cache Valley. She was the 4A state champion in the shot put and discus as a junior and had the best throws in the state, regardless of classification, in both of those events.
Milly is closing in on both of Maia’s school records as her personal records are within two feet of Maia’s in both events. Milly, a first-team all-state goalkeeper for Logan’s soccer team this past fall, has career-best marks of 42-7.75 in the shot put and 143-10.75 in the discus.
“I really want her to take (my records) down,” Maia said. “I think it’s so funny because she goes to all of these meets and there’s these (girls attending) new high schools and it’s that new big division, and these girls are like, ‘I have my school record, I have my state record.’ And Milly’s throwing further then them and has none of that, so I think she’s creeping up on some really good things this year and I’m really pumped for her. I think she has a lot of potential to be a very good thrower.”
Milly thoroughly enjoyed watching Maia throw when she was in high school and has tried her best to emulate her older sister.
“She’s always been someone that I’ve looked up to a lot, so knowing that was something that I wanted to do and that I actually really enjoyed it, it really pushed me to want to be able to do as well as she did and even better, so I can hopefully one-up her on that,” Milly said while chuckling.
Indeed, Maia’s high school records are within the reach of Milly, who has an offer from USU to compete in track & field. However, Maia made substantial strides in college, so those lifetime best marks will be difficult to Milly match.
Maia showed her mettle during Saturday’s meet as she was triumphant in the weight throw (59-11) and shot put (50-10). Milly PRed in the weight throw (37-11.25), an event she has little experience in, and made it to the finals in the shot put, where she placed seventh (38-0.75). Milly, who beat four collegiate competitors Saturday, broke the 40-foot barrier in the shot put at the BYU Indoor Invitational on Jan. 22.
Maia was one of three local athletes who won an event for the Aggies last weekend. Former Ridgeline star Olivia Smith reigned supreme in the women’s 600 meters (1 minute, 38.36 seconds), as did former Green Canyon stalwart Ben Hoffman in the men’s high jump (6-7.75). Smith established a new facility record in the 600, to boot.
Three other Aggies, hurdler Abbey Bryant, sprinter Gabriella Holmstrom and middle distance runner Johnny Cruz, also broke Fieldhouse records. Bryant is the new record-holder in the 60 hurdles (8.63) and Cruz in the 600 (1:21.89). Holmstrom now occupies the No. 3 spot in the USU record books in the 60, while Holmstrom now ranks fifth all-time in the 60 hurdles.
“I had a lot of positive energy going into a home meet,” Bryant said in a press release. “Getting to race at home, getting to be somewhere that I feel comfortable and that I’ve trained in for two years. To be able to race at home and race next to two phenomenal runners as well, it was a close race and I knew that it was going to be a fight to the finish. It was unreal. It’s awesome.”