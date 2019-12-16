Things were looking very bleak for the Kent State football team in its mid-November showdown with Mid-American Conference rival Buffalo.
The Golden Flashes trailed 27-6 midway through the fourth quarter, and it appeared they were surely headed to their seventh straight losing season. And yet, Kent State refused to fold, scoring 24 points during the final eight minutes of the game to escape with a 30-27 victory.
Kent State then proceeded to win its next two games, both in nailbiting fashion, to finish the regular season with a 6-6 record and secure bowl eligibility for the first time since 2012. The Golden Eagles were rewarded with just their fourth bowl bid in program history when they found out they would be squaring off against Utah State in the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl, which will take place this Friday.
“It just shows the upward trajectory that we’re going (on),” Kent State head coach Sean Lewis said. “This is a great reward for everything that we’ve done in the past and where we’re going in the future. This is a tremendous opportunity for us to finish with a winning season.”
The Golden Flashes were able to close out their regular season in clutch fashion thanks, in large part, to some significant strides on the offensive side of the ball. Kent State scored at least 30 points in its final four games after only reaching that figure in one of its first eight contests.
Kent State’s offense is led by Dustin Crum, who is arguably one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks Utah State will have faced during the 2019 campaign. The junior has completed an impressive 68.3 percent of his passes for 2,336 yards and 18 touchdowns, vs. only two interceptions. Additionally, Crum is the Golden Flashes’ leading rusher with 560 yards and a team-high five TDs on the ground.
“(His) ability to escape the pocket is huge,” USU head coach Gary Andersen said. “Kent State has had big-time plays getting out of the pocket with the QB and wide receivers being on the same page. He’s slippery when he’s in the pocket. He can escape through the A gaps and the B gaps. He gets out to the edges and does a nice job. He’s a good football player.”
A trio of Kent State wide receivers have hauled in at least 40 receptions this season, led by sophomore Isaiah McKoy, who was a third-team all-conference selection. McKoy paces the Golden Flashes in catches (50), receiving yards (769) and receiving TDs (seven).
Fellow third-team all-MAC honoree Mike Carrigan, a senior, has averaged 13.4 yards on his 40 receptions, and has found paydirt five times. Sophomore slot receiver Kavious Price has gained 504 yards on his 47 receptions.
Carrigan and Price are both undersized at 5-foot-9 and 5-6, respectively, but make up for it with fast and elusive feet.
“There are times when those kids get the ball in their hands and they have juice,” Andersen said. “A few of those tunnel screens that I’ve seen, they turn around and take off. It’s really hard for anybody on that field to keep up with them. They have (also) made some big plays down the field with the fade ball.”
The Golden Flashes rarely use their tight ends in the passing game as the top two guys on the depth chart have only combined for 87 yards and one TD on 12 catches.
Kent State has a couple of solid running backs in redshirt senior Will Matthews and sophomore Xavier Williams. Matthews has missed five games this season with a knee injury, but is still second on the team in rushing yards with 514. Matthews is currently listed as the back-up to Williams, who has gained 374 yards and has scored three times on 80 carries.
The Golden Flashes are undersized in the offensive trenches as three of their starting linemen weigh between 260-270 pounds. Senior center Nate Warnock is a three-year starter, while left guard Julian Sams and right guard Nathan Monnin are two-year starters.
Kent State has given up a whopping 39 sacks this season, which ranks 122nd out of 130 FBS teams.
The Golden Flashes have been shaky defensively this season as they have allowed 31.1 points per game and 470.6 yards of total offense an outing. Kent State ranks 127th nationally in rushing defense (249.3 yards per game) and has conceded 5.1 yards per carry.
Nevertheless, the Golden Flashes have some talented defensive players, led by second-team all-league cornerback Jamal Parker and third-team all-MAC defensive end Theo Majette. Parker is tied for the team lead with three interceptions and has broken up a squad-best nine passes, while Majette paces Kent State in sacks (5.0) and is second in tackles for loss (7.0). Parker will miss the first half of the Frisco Bowl because he was ejected for targeting in the second half of Kent State’s regular season finale.
Safety Keith Sherald Jr. has also picked off three passes — Parker and Sherald Jr. have all of the team’s INTs — and ranks third on the squad with 76 tackles. Fellow safety Qwuantrezz Knight is Kent State’s leader in tackles for loss with 8.0. Knight missed the last two games with a head injury, but has been cleared to play against the Aggies.
“They’re well coached,” Andersen said of KSU’s defense. “They do a nice job of disguising coverages at times. It’s a good defense and it is well structured. The kids buy into what they’re doing and where they’re going, and they mix it up very well. There are kids at all three levels that make plays. They run to the ball and they’re opportunistic. They play like they love football, which it shows on tape, snap in and snap out.”
Kent State has some good linebackers. Three of its top four leading tacklers are linebackers, led by Mandela Lawrence-Burke. The junior has recorded a team-best 94 tackles and has chipped in with 4.0 sacks, which ranks second on the squad.
“He is an active guy,” USU signal caller Jordan Love said. “They’ve got some playmakers, especially the linebackers. They’re good in front fits, they’re good at dropping back in coverage. They do some good stuff in coverages, trying to mix them up, especially on third down.”
KSU Linebackers Cepeda Phillips and Nick Faulkner have teamed up for 160 tackles.
The Golden Flashes have performed very well on special teams this fall. For starters, kicker Matthew Trickett is the MAC Special Teams Player of the Year. The sophomore has split the uprights on 24 of his 29 field goal attempts, including 9 of 12 from 40-plus yards out. Two of his field goals have been blocked.
Junior punter Derek Adams garnered third-team all-conference accolades after averaging 43.3 yards an attempt, and the Golden Flashes have a proven kickoff returner in Jamal Parker. The senior has averaged 26.6 yards on his 27 returns this season, and brought back one 96 yards to the house.
Kent State has blocked a pair of kicks this season. The Golden Flashes blocked a punt against Buffalo and found paydirt a few plays later to knot the score at 27-27 late in the fourth quarter.