A local athlete helped headline a good final day for Utah State’s track & field programs at the Mountain West Indoor Championships, which concluded Saturday afternoon in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Former Logan High star Maia Garren placed third in the shot put on Day 3 of the meet. The Aggie senior uncorked a toss of 49 feet, 11.25 inches, on her fourth attempt to move up one spot and ultimately earn the right to stand on the podium.
Garren was one of five Aggies who captured bronze medals at the meet, joining fellow thrower Gavin Beierle, sprinter Dominic Bentil, distance runner Devin Pancake and multi-event athlete Caden Dupree. Dupree finished third in the seven-event heptathlon, which concluded Friday. The other four Aggies who claimed bronze medals did so Saturday.
Both squads also fared well in the team competition as the USU men finished third out of seven programs with 73 points, while the Lady Aggies placed sixth out of 11 programs with 38.5 points. This is the fifth time in the last six years the USU men have secured its spot in the top three at the MW Indoor Championships, while the Lady Aggies matched their best performance at this meet in program history. Additionally, the USU women were only 1.5 points removed from the No. 5 position.
“The women fought for every point they got,” USU head coach Matt Ingebritsen said in a press release. “Even when we lost points, we were able to gain them in other places. And on the men’s side, the same thing happened. We did get some help from other teams to push us up the rankings and in the end, we had two great performances from our 4x400 relay teams to solidify third place on the men’s side and sixth place for the women. These kids showed they have heart and grit and want to be great. I can’t wait to see what they can accomplish outdoors.”
Beirele occupied the No. 3 spot on the podium in the shot put (56-2.5), as did Pancake in the mile (4 minutes, 5.32 seconds) and Bentil in the 200-meter dash (21.27). Three Aggies finished in the top eight in the men’s mile as Mark Crandall was sixth (4:08.23) and Brennan Benson eighth (4:10.66).
Karen Christensen placed fourth in the 800 for the Lady Aggies with her time of 2:09.50, which ranks second in the USU record books. Former Ridgeline standout Olivia Smith teamed up with Alison Richter, Delphine Dah and Emma Reeves to finish fourth in the 4x400 relay. They clocked in at 3:41.96, which is the first time in 28 years the USU women have broken the 3:42 barrier in that event.
Other Aggies who scored team points in the women’s competition on Day 3 of the meet were Box Elder product Alexis Koetitz in the 60 hurdles (sixth place, 8.70), Abbey Bryant in the 60 hurdles (seventh, 8.75), Hailey Suit in the 60 (eighth, 7.62), Abby Jensen in the mile (sixth, 4:56.10), and Dolly Gabri in the shot put (seventh, 47-6.5).
Other Aggies who garnered team points Saturday on the men’s side were Zach Meyer in the 60 hurdles (seventh, 8.11), Spencer Eldridge in the 400 (sixth, 48.33), Chris Kauffman in the 800 (fifth, 1:51.97), Caleb Garnica in the 3,000 (fifth, 8:14.45), former Green Canyon state champion Ben Hoffman in the high jump (seventh, 6-8.75) and Brandon Ovington in the shot put (sixth, 52-3.75). It was a good meet for Garnica, a former cross country All-American who was fifth in Friday’s 5,000.
“I just wanted to say how proud I am of both of my teams this weekend,” Ingebritsen said. “We did not have the perfect meet for either side. However, we did have athletes step up on both sides to help us when we needed it.”
Air Force reigned supreme in the men’s competition with 180 points, which was nine more than runner-up Colorado State. The CSU women prevailed with 151 points, while San Diego State was a distant second with 112.5.