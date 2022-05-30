The 2021-2022 academic year was a pretty memorable one for Utah State's distance runners.
For starters, the Lady Aggies qualified for the NCAA Cross Country Championships last fall, plus a wealth of distance runners from the women's and men's programs etched their names in the USU record books during the indoor and outdoor track & field seasons.
The academic year came to a conclusion with a pair of Aggies breaking seed in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase, which was contested on the fourth and final day of the NCAA West Preliminary Track & Field Championships. Abby Jensen placed 17th out of 48 competitors in the event, while teammate Katie Haviland was 20th on Saturday at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The top 12 athletes from each individual event qualified for next month's NCAA Outdoor Championships. None of the 11 Aggies who competed in Fayetteville were able to punch their ticket to nationals, but seven of them fared better than they were seeded.
Jensen, a Saratoga Springs native, finished eighth in the first heat of the steeplechase, which proved to be the fastest of the three heats. The sophomore, who was seeded 29th, crossed the finish line in 10 minutes, 17.27 seconds, which was less than two seconds slower than her personal record. It was Jensen's first time showcasing her talents at this meet.
Meanwhile, this was Haviland's second straight appearance in the steeplechase at the West Prelims and, just like last year, she earned a spot in the top 25. The Lehi native was 24th a year ago and moved up four spots in 2022. Haviland, the No. 22 seed, clocked in at 10:22.87 and was seventh in the second heat.
Also representing the Lady Aggies on the final day of the meet was Tori Bailey, who put together a nice junior season both indoor and outdoors. Unfortunately for the Herriman native, she scratched on all three of her attempts in the discus, where she was seeded 26th. Bailey ranks second in program history in the event, thanks to her bronze medal-winning mark of 176 feet, 1 inch, at the Mountain West Championships.
In addition to Jensen and Haviland, the other Aggies who outperformed where they were seeded at the West Prelims were Mica Rivera in the women's 10,000, Mark Crandall in the men's steeplechase, Devin Pancake in the men's 1,500 and the one-two punch of Connor Weaver and Caleb Garnica in the men's 10,000.
Rivera had the best performance of any USU athlete last week as she finished 14th with a time of 34:09, which was a nearly 14-second improvement from her previous personal record. The junior was seeded 47th.
Other athletes who represented the Aggies last week were former Logan High standout Maia Garren in the women's shot put, former Ridgeline High star Olivia Smith in the women's 400 hurdles and Max Wehrli in the men's steeplechase.
USU RECORD BOOKS
Pancake was the only Aggie to break a school record during the 2022 indoor or outdoor track & field seasons, but an impressive 32 Aggies secured their spot in the top five in an individual event in the USU record books. Pancake is Utah State's new record-holder in the mile (4:00.36), plus he now holds the No. 3 position in the 1,500 (3:43.30).
Pancake is one of several Aggies to earn a top five position in the program record books in multiple events this past academic year. The others are fellow distance runners Morgan French, Haviland, Rivera, Jensen, Garnica and Weaver.
Haviland now ranks in the top five in the indoor 5,000 (second, 16:23.77), outdoor 5,000 (fifth, 16:34.92) and steeplechase (second, 10:12.29), while Rivera is now fifth in the indoor 5,000 (16:45.31), fourth in the 3,000 (9:41.21), third in the outdoor 5,000 (16:13.61) and second in the 10,000 (34:09). French now ranks fourth in the indoor 5,000 (16:42.31) and 10,000 (34:51), while Jensen is now third in the steeplechase (10:15.68) and fifth in the 1,500 (4:25.30).
On the men's side, Weaver, a graduate transfer from BYU, wrapped up his lone season in Logan ranked in the top five in USU history in the indoor 5,000 (second, 13:49.16), outdoor 5,000 (fourth, 13:48.13) and 10,000 (third, 28:54). Garnica has moved up to fourth place in the 10,000 (28:58) and fifth place in the indoor 5,000 (14:11.48). Five of the top 10 all-time Aggies in the men's 5,000 posted their best times in 2022.
Other USU men who moved into the top five in program history in an individual event this past season are Dominic Bentil in the indoor 200 (third, 21.17), Caden Dupee in the heptathlon (fourth, 5,192 points), former Mountain Crest star Spencer Nelson in the outdoor 5,000 (third, 13:48.09), and Wehrli and Crandall in the steeplechase. Wehrli is now ranked third (8:43.11), and Crandall fifth (8:46.93).
Other Aggies on the women's side to either fight their way into a top five all-time position or improve on their existing top five position are Gabriella Holmstrom in the 60 (third, 7.59), Karen Christensen in the indoor 800 (second, 2:09.50), Abbey Bryant in the 60 hurdles (fifth, 8.62), Maren Garnett in the indoor and outdoor pole vault (indoor, fourth, 12-5.50; outdoor, fourth, 12-11.5) and Emma Thornley in the 10,000 (fourth, 34:58).