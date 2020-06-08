Two years ago, USC graduate transfer Jalen Greene made a huge impact in his lone season with Utah State’s football program.
The Aggies are undoubtedly hopeful they can receive a similar level of production from one of Greene’s former teammates at USC. USU has signed another former Trojan in safety C.J. Pollard, a graduate transfer who will spend his final season of eligibility this fall with the Aggies.
Pollard’s decision to sign with the Aggies was first reported by Brian Phillips of Ustateaggies.com and confirmed to The Herald Journal by a person close to USU’s program.
Pollard will join three other graduate transfers from Pac-12 Conference teams on USU’s 2020 roster. Defensive linemen Nick Heninger (Utah) and Marcus Moore (UCLA), and cornerback Terin Adams (Arizona State) will finish out their collegiate eligibility this upcoming season.
Heninger and Adams played for the Aggies a year ago. Heninger sparkled despite primarily coming off the bench as he led Utah State in tackles for loss (9.5) and sacks (5.0), and also chipped in with 32 tackles, two fumble recoveries, two passes broken up and one forced fumble. Adams was limited by an injury he suffered in USU’s season opener against Wake Forest and ended up making seven tackles in nine games.
Pollard was a highly touted safety coming out of Serra (California) High School. The native of Carson, California, received scholarship offers from several other Power 5 Conference programs, including Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon and Utah, and was a 4-star recruit according to 247sports.
As a senior, Pollard racked up 62 tackles and broke up five passes — three against Lakewood High — in 12 games for the Cavaliers. The captain was a first-team all-CIF selection as a senior and was tabbed to the USA Today All-California second team. As a junior, Pollard contributed with 58 tackles and three PBUs in 11 games.
Pollard verbally committed to the Trojans in July of 2015 and enrolled in January of 2016. The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder redshirted in 2016 and then played sparingly from 2017-19 for USC, which went 8-5, including 7-2 in conference play last fall.
In 27 career games for the Trojans, Pollard recorded 31 tackles, including 3.5 for a loss, 0.5 sacks and one PBU. No. 28 tallied 15 tackles during the 2019 campaign, including a career-high six — four solo stops — against eventual Pac-12 and Rose Bowl champion Oregon.
The son of former USC cornerback Marvin Pollard made his only start for the Trojans as a redshirt sophomore against Texas. C.J. Pollard underwent foot surgery following the 2018 campaign and missed all of the following spring camp.
Pollard, who earned his bachelor’s degree in communications, announced his intention to spend his last season as a graduate transfer this January.
The last three graduate transfers who elected to play their final season at USU excelled. For starters, Greene started all 13 games for the Aggies in 2018 and finished second on the team in receptions (44), receiving yards (689) and receiving touchdowns (six). The former quarterback helped the Aggies match their single-season program record with 11 wins.
Utah graduate transfers Siaosi Mariner (wide receiver) and Caleb Repp (tight end) were two of Jordan Love’s primary targets last fall. Mariner paced the Aggies in all three major receiving categories — receptions (63), yards (987) and touchdowns (10) — and Repp tied for second on the team in receiving TDs (four), and chipped in with 36 catches for 455 yards.
Repp and Mariner parlayed that success during their lone season in Cache Valley to NFL undrafted free agent contracts — Mariner with the Las Vegas Raiders and Repp with the Atlanta Falcons.