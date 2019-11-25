It was a historic weekend for former Sky View standout distance runner Conner Mantz.
It was also a memorable weekend for Utah State’s men’s cross country program.
Mantz was the bronze medalist, propelling BYU to its first-ever national title in men’s cross country last Saturday in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Cougars easily outpointed three-time defending champion Northern Arizona at the race.
Meanwhile, the Aggies powered their way to 16th place in the men’s team competition, even though it was a challenging day for Mountain West individual champion Dallin Farnsworth. It was USU’s best-ever performance at the NCAA Championships.
“I could not be prouder of the guys,” USU head coach Artie Gulden said in a press release. “They ran in some of the sloppiest conditions I’ve ever seen and ran so tough. To put it in basketball terms, we made the Sweet Sixteen. It’s been a wonderful season and ended on a great note at the national meet. Each race we’ve had different guys step up, and today was no different.”
Mantz was been the model of consistency this season as he was BYU’s top runner in every meet. The sophomore won four of those meets, plus placed fourth at the NCAA Mountain Region Championships on Nov. 15.
The Smithfield native finished strong at the NCAA Championships as he passed Virigina Tech’s Peter Seufer at the very end to claim the No. 3 spot. Mantz covered the 10-kilometer course in 30 minutes, 40 seconds, which was one-100th of second faster than Seufer.
Mantz is now a two-time All-American in cross country as he placed 10th at this meet a year ago. The reigning West Coast Conference champion only finished eight seconds behind NCAA titleist Edwin Kurgat of Iowa State in last Saturday’s race.
“Conner is in that position where he’s one of the top guys in the country and we kind of take for granted that he’s going to be the guy up there,” said BYU Ed Eyestone in an interview with the Deseret News.. “It’s inspiring to the other four guys. They knew they just had to put together a good race. We knew that if we all ran our best races, we could do very well as a team.”
Two of Mantz’s teammates placed 17th and 21st, respectively, as the third-ranked Cougars accumulated 109 points to runner-up and top-ranked NAU’s 163. No. 2 Colorado was third with 164 points.
New Mexico’s Weini Kelati, the two-time reigning Mountain West champion, continued her dominance by winning the women’s title in relatively comfortable fashion. The junior completed the 6K course in 19:47, which was 10 seconds faster than silver medalist Alicia Monson of Wisconsin.
Arkansas edged BYU for the team crown in the women’s field by four points, 96-102. A pair of Razorbacks finished third and fourth, while the Cougars claimed the 5-6-7 positions on the podium.
As for the Aggie men, all five of their scoring harriers finished in the top 100 in the 253-competitor field. Senior Luke Beattie led the way by placing 49th with a time of 31:33.
“It was a good day for us,” Beattie said in a press release. “We fought hard in the tough conditions. The course was super wet and muddy, and the footing was very soft. We finished better than we were ranked and beat a lot of good ranked teams, so it was a good day.”
USU’s next four athletes crossed the finish line within five seconds of each other. J.D. Thorne clocked in at 32:01 and was 90th, and he was followed by James Withers (94th, 32:05), Adam Hendrickson (96th, 32:05) and Caleb Garnica (99th, 32:06).
Thorne is a Mountain Crest product and Hendrickson prepped at Box Elder, meaning three former region rivals finished in the top 100 at Division I nationals. USU’s other two competitors in the race were Roberto Porras (132nd, 32:28) and Farnsworth (167th, 33:02).
The No. 19 Aggies beat five teams ranked ahead of them in No. 14 Wisconsin, No. 11 Washington, No. 9 Mississippi, No. 18 Syracuse and No. 13 Middle Tennessee State. Mountain West rival Boise State placed 21st with 525 points. USU finished with 428 points.”
The Mountain West had two teams place in the top 10 in the women’s competition in New Mexico (fourth, 168 points) and Air Force (eighth, 259). Boise State was 17th (474).
HATCH SHINES
Former Preston High star Billie Hatch capped off an outstanding season by garnering All-America honors at the NCAA Division II Championships last Saturday in Sacramento.
The junior represented Dixie State at the meet for the second straight year and finished eighth in the race with a time of 20:26, which is a new program record for a 6K. Hatch held the previous record of 20:30, set at the RMAC Championships on Oct. 26.
Hatch shaved an astounding four minutes off her time from nationals a year ago and improved by 123 spots. She is only the second Dixie State cross country runner to ever secure All-America accolades.
“(The) race was an awesome finish to a historic season for our program,” Dixie State head coach Justin Decker said in a press release. “We came in with a goal for Billie to finish in the top 15. She was around 15th for most of the race, but made a strong push towards the end to get up to eighth place and give us our first top 10 finish in program history. She is still improving each year, so I can’t wait to see what she is going to do in track this spring.”