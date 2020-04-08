Competing for a basketball program she grew up watching and rooting for will soon be a reality for Green Canyon senior guard Kinley Falslev.
There was little doubt where Falslev would one day play her college ball once Utah State offered her a scholarship in September of 2018. The Benson native verbally committed to the Aggies a week later and finalized her commitment last November by signing a National Letter of Intent.
"It's been my dream since I was a little kid and growing up ... you can imagine it, but it's your dream and so when you actually get the offer (it's amazing)," Falslev said. "I remember when I got my offer and I was on cloud nine, I was so happy. And to play close to home where all of my family can come (is amazing). It's a rare opportunity and not many people get to play this close to family and friends, so I'm very excited."
Falslev made an immediate impact in Green Canyon's inaugural season and was in the starting lineup ever since. No. 0 averaged more than 10 points per game in each of her three seasons with the Wolves and wrapped up her high school career as her school's all-time leader in 3-point baskets with 177.
The daughter of Wendy and Tracy Falslev is known for having arguably one of the most pure shots in the Beehive State, but she has worked hard to become a well-rounded player. The academic all-state selection finished in the top three on Green Canyon's team in assists and steals in each of her three seasons.
"I've grown a ton, just from the high school program and my club program (Utah Flash), and then in the offseason I train with other people," Falslev said. "And basketball never really takes an offseason for me, so I've just been improving on the little things. Yes, my 3-point shot is good, but can I progress and develop a better jump shot or a better drive, and can my defense improve? So, those are some of the things I've been focusing on as I'm going into college, so that I can not only have that perimeter shot, but have other things (in my arsenal) too."
Thanks to players like Falslev, the Wolves have developed into one of 4A's premier programs. Green Canyon went 50-18 over the past three seasons, including 37-10 over the past two.
Green Canyon finished off the 2019-20 campaign strong as it nearly upset eventual two-time reigning 4A state champion Cedar in the semifinals. The Wolves were the only team to really push the Reds to the brink in each of the last two postseasons.
"We definitely were getting to our potential in our games at state," said Falslev, who was also recruited by several other universities and colleges, including Division I programs BYU and Utah Valley University. "It did kind of frustrate us because we definitely thought we should have taken region and we didn't reach our potential in region play. But yeah, those last two games that we played at state were so fun."
As a senior, Falslev ranked first among all Cache Valley players in 3-pointers (67) and second on her team in scoring (12.0 ppg) and assists (2.5 per game), and third in steals (1.8 per game). The second-team all-state and first-team all-region honoree also chipped in with 3.0 rebounds an outing, and scored in double figures in 11 of Green Canyon's final 12 games.
The 5-foot-8 shooting guard contributed with 11.7 points, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals an outing as a junior, and 10.4 ppg and 1.7 apg as a sophomore. Falslev once knocked down 10 of 16 3-balls en route to pouring in a career-high 32 points against Region 12 rival Ridgeline.
Former USU interim head coach Ben Finkbeiner referred to Falslev as "the best 3-point shooter in the state," when she signed last November. "We are excited about her outstanding shooting skill and her continued development in all areas of the game," Finkbeiner went on to say in a press release.
Falslev is one of four Green Canyon class of 2020 players who will take their talents to the next level. Falslev's cousin, Shante' Falslev, has pledged her commitment to Northwest (Wyoming College), while Kennedy Eskelson has signed with Snow College and Taylor Hinds with Peninsula (Washington) College. A story about Eskelson ran in a recent edition of The Herald Journal, while Hinds and Shante' Falslev will be featured in a future edition.
"I've grown up playing with so many people, and we've all just pushed each other and become better," Kinley Falslev said. "And now that we're all getting offers, it's so surreal and cool. It means a lot."
Falslev is looking forward to playing for Kayla Ard, who was introduced as USU's new head coach on March 24.
"I'm supposed to meet with her tomorrow and talk more," Falslev said Tuesday. "But I listened to her interview and her podcast and she likes shooters, so that's good for me. And she talked about how (teams she has coached) play fast and they like to run the court, and that's how I like to play."