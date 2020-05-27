The month of May has been a very fruitful one for the Utah State volleyball program on the recruiting trail.
For the third time this month, a soon-to-be high school senior has pledged her commitment to the Aggies. Kalia Thunstrom, a setter from California, posted a photo announcing her decision Wednesday on Instagram.
The photo of Thunstrom was tweeted out by her club team, Forza1, which is based in Temecula, California.
Thunstrom was the starting setter for Murrieta Mesa High School as a sophomore and junior, and was a captain during the 2019 campaign. The 5-foot-10 junior helped propel the Rams to a 17-14 record and garnered second-team all-league honors.
Statistics for Murrieta Mesa during the ’19 season were limited on maxpreps.com. In 41 sets, Thunstrom recorded 105 assists, 28 aces — four in two different matches — 18 digs and 11 kills. No. 6 racked up 26 assists in a four-set win over Great Oak.
Maxpreps had much more detailed statistics for Murrieta Mesa in 2018, and Thunstrom had a big sophomore season. She finished first on her team in assists (618) and aces (39), and fourth in digs (193) as a sophomore. Thunstrom also chipped in with 18 blocks, including eight of the solo variety, and 32 kills in 81 sets during the ’18 campaign.
Additionally, Thunstrom tallied double-digit digs in nine matches as a sophomore and amassed 20 or more assists in 17 matches. She finished with 30 or more assists eight times and 40-plus on two other occasions. No. 6 contributed with 35 assists, 15 digs and four aces in a four-set match for the Rams, who went 13-11 that season.
The Aggies received verbal commitments earlier this month from class of 2021 high school players Adna Mehmedovic (outside hitter) and Kaylie Ray (outside hitter). Ray, who like Mehmedovic is from Arizona, is the daughter of former USU basketball player Brennan Ray. Brennan Ray played for the Aggies from 1998-2002 and was a key reserve forward on back-to-back NCAA Tournament squads.