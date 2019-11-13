It was certainly raining 3-pointers Tuesday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
And for the Aggie men’s basketball team, that was a good thing. No. 17 Utah State didn’t waste any time lighting up the nets from beyond the arc against Denver and coasted to its second straight lop-sided victory of the young season, 97-56.
The Aggies (3-0) drilled nine 3-pointers over the first 20 minutes against the Pioneers (1-2). USU went 9 of 18 in the first half. Bombing away from three was the plan.
“The way they (Pioneers) load the paint, we knew we were going to get some clean looks at it,” USU head coach Craig Smith said. It was just a matter of knocking it down.”
And boy did the Aggies. In fact, they made seven long-range shots before the first half was even at the midway point. Four different USU players had drained a trey at that point. Brock Miller, Sam Merrill and Diogo Brito had two each, while Alphonso Anderson joined that trio.
“You want to be able to score from all three levels,” Smith said. “You want to be able to shoot the three, have a good mid-range game and be able to score in the paint. Shooting can be contagious at times. ... I think we have a good shooting team. That should be a strength of ours all year.”
The Aggies would finish 14 of 30 from 3-point range as Miller went 7 of 15. The 14 made treys tied the second-most in a game in school history and also more than doubled the season output. Over the first two games, USU was 12 of 35 from beyond the arc.
“When you see the ball go through the net, it definitely helps with confidence and getting yourself going,” said Miller, who finished with a career-high 27 points. “The guys were able to find wide open looks for me. We all were able to share the ball and jumped on them early. That was big time for us.”
Did Miller realize he was closing in on his career high late in the game?
“I wasn’t,” Miller said. “I was just playing. It is what it is and I’m glad we came out victorious. We need to move onto the next one.”
While Miller wasn’t about to toot his own horn, teammates and the head coach praised his performance.
“Any day can be Brock’s day, especially if you just let him shoot,” Diogo Brito said. “He shoots over people. He jumps really high ... lifts so much. If he is feeling it, he is not going to miss very many.”
“We all know Brock can shoot,” Smith said. “... Brock is not afraid to rise and fire. Tonight he did a really good job of letting the game come to him. He was more patient and let it happen.”
The 3-pointers helped the Aggies get rolling, and they pretty much dominated all of the facets of the game. Denver did have one more blocked shot that USU, but that was it.
“It’s always important to get out to a good start, but especially against an inexperienced team where you can kind of jump up on them,” Smith said. “You look at the first half especially, we shoot 57 percent from the field to their 35.7 percent. That’s a pretty large disparity.”
The Aggies enjoyed a 53-27 lead at halftime. Their largest advantage came with just over five minutes to play, 88-38.
“At the end of the day, we shoot almost 48 percent and have 17 offensive rebounds,” Smith said. “That's very difficult to do. I think that's a sign of taking good shots. The rebounders can anticipate when a shot is going up and get a head start on it, but it also tells you about your will to go do that. With (Justin) Bean having four of them, which we have all come to expect, and Kuba (Karwowski) having three, it really set the tone that way. Then again, 23 assists on the night on 32 made baskets. That's been a staple of ours, so to speak, when we play well.”
Bean played a big part in USU outrebounding Denver, 50-25. The sophomore grabbed a career-high tying 15 boards. Through the first three games, Bean is averaging a double-double. He is scoring 13.0 points and grabbing 11.3 rebounds an outing.
Four Aggies reached double figures in scoring against Denver. Joining Miller was Anderson (15), Merrill (14) and Brito (10). Through the first three games, four USU athletes also average double digits in Merrill (18.7), Miller (14.7), Bean (13.0) and Anderson (10.7). Brito (9.7) and Abel Porter (9.0) are close to joining that foursome.
With such big leads at halftime the past two games, how have the Aggies handled the break in the locker room?
“It would be easy for a lot of teams to relax and become lackadaisical coming out in the second half,” Miller said. “Coach does a good job with us. All of us guys know how important it is to keep playing all 40 minutes. That’s the biggest emphasis we have as a team is we play hard and finish games no matter what. We play for all 40 minutes tough.”
TIP-INS
Aggie big man Neemias Queta did the full warm ups with the team Tuesday night as he continues to work his way back from a knee injury, but did not dress for the game. … USU improved to 59-18 all-time as an AP ranked team with the win Tuesday. … For just the fourth time in school history, the Aggies have posted back-to-back wins of at least 40 points with the last time occurring during the 1944-45 season. … Merrill scored in double figures for the 80th time in his career and is now tied with Eric Franson for seventh most double digit scoring games. It is also the 26th straight game the senior guard has scored in double figures, dating back to last season. With five assists Tuesday, Merrill also moved past Tyler Newbold (364) and Jay Goodman (364) and into sixth place on the career assists list with 366. … Alphonso Anderson had four steals, while Kuba Karwowski blocked two shots Tuesday night. … The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Pioneers, 55-37, in the fifth-most played series for USU.
REMEMBERING ESTES
Former USU All-American Wayne Estes surpassed 2,000 career points against Denver on Feb. 8, 1965. He scored 48 points that night in a 91-62 Aggie victory. It was the second-most points in a game by a USU player, trailing on his record of 52.
It would be his final game ever.
Estes and some friends stopped at the scene of a car accident after the game to help. While crossing the street, Estes brushed against a downed power line and was fatally electrocuted.
UP NEXT
The Aggies are more than half way through their five-game homestand to open the season. Up next for USU is a date with North Carolina A&T (1-2) from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference on Friday night at 7. The Aggies from the east lost at Western Carolina on Tuesday, 90-64.