Although he grew up only about 15 miles away from Provo, Dalton Baker was "just never really a fan" of BYU.
Instead, the Payson native had fond memories of attending Utah State basketball games with his grandfather, who lives in Richmond.
"I was always growing up liking the blue from the north," said Baker, who is currently a defensive end on USU's football team. "... I always would come up and watch the Spectrum Magic when basketball was hopping when I was in junior high and high school. ... I always repped the real true navy blue in the state."
Baker also idolized former USU guard Tyler Newbold who, like Baker, was a standout athlete at Payson High School. However, Baker's affinity for Newbold extended well beyond his hometown or passion for Aggie athletics. You see, the two athletes have something else in common: Both have Type I diabetes.
Newbold was able to piece together a very productive collegiate career despite dealing with diabetes, an autoimmune condition that impairs the body's ability to produce insulin. Baker was able to draw strength from Newbold and his aforementioned grandpa — who is also a Type 1 diabetic — when he was diagnosed as a seventh-grader in April of 2010.
"When I found out, I was scared and sad, of course, only being in seventh grade," Baker said. "But having that connection with my grandpa was kind of good because it helped me through it. And my mom being a nurse was very beneficial. Having (diabetes), it was, 'why me at first,' but I had to kick that attitude out of the real quick because I wasn't dealt those cards if the big guy upstairs didn't know I could handle them. And so now I use it as a positive (to) help people that are also in the same situation."
Among the people the son of Cameron and Liz Baker has been able to aid is his wife, Lindsey Baker, who was a star basketball player at Sky View High School and is currently a senior guard for the Aggie women’s basketball team. The former Lindsey Jensen was a freshman at USU in November of 2015 when she found out she was a Type 1 diabetic.
"The day I found out I was diabetic was a real eye opener," Lindsey Baker said in an interview with USU assistant media relations coordinator Wade Denniston. "... I had no idea what I was doing and nobody in my family has it, but Dalton was such a huge help and changed my life for sure. ... He was always so positive and kept me from thinking of diabetes as a negative, but a positive thing both of us could share. It brought us so close and it was just another way that we were able to take care of each other. It really was a blessing."
The future husband and wife first met each other during a freshman orientation class in the summer of 2015. The Bakers were married in June of 2018.
"We were divided into separate groups to work on group projects, and we had to put our contact information out for everyone in the group to see, to have," Dalton Baker said of the first lengthy encounter with his future wife. "And it was my perfect opportunity to grab her number, and I texted her a few days later to hit her up to go study in the library. And lo and behold, we didn't study at all. We just sat and talked and just got to know each other for about three, four hours."
Not only did Baker meet his wife at USU, his life has been enriched in many other ways during his four-plus years in Cache Valley. The relationships he has made with teammates and coaches are also at the top of No. 24's list.
"It's the little things that matter and family is always there," said Baker, who recently started wearing a continuous glucose monitor (GCM), a device that gives him a reading every five minutes. "With Coach (Gary) A (Andersen) coming back and guys that I've met and grown up with here through my early 20s, all of my teammates here, it's been all of the guys from different backgrounds coming together to reach common goals, and I've really enjoyed that. And Coach A and his staff instilling the mindset that they have of family and taking care of each other, I've been extremely grateful for that. Cache Valley as a whole, I've loved the tight-knit community that the valley has."
Baker has savored the opportunities he's had to help out in the community, especially working with kids. The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder has also enjoyed talking with people at the store and living in an area where "everyone knows who you are."
As far as his time on the gridiron, Baker has filled many roles for the Aggies. He spend his first season in the program as a tight end/H-back before moving permanently to the defensive side of the ball. No. 24 has seen playing time at essentially very defensive spot on the field except for safety and cornerback.
"Dalton Baker is a multiple-position athlete," USU defensive ends coach Bojay Filimoeatu said. "He can play defensive end and he can play outside linebacker. He's big enough to hold the gap and he's athletic enough to play on the edge. He is probably one of our most physical guys."
Baker played sparingly as a redshirt freshman, but earned substantial time as a sophomore and junior as he played in all 26 games and started five. He finished with 30 tackles as a sophomore and 27 as a junior, and played particularly well against Air Force a year ago as he contributed with eight tackles, including one for a loss, and had a quarterback hurry.
The former Payson High standout has carved out a substantial role in the defensive trenches as a senior, which is noteworthy when you consider this is arguably USU's deepest and most talented collection of defensive linemen in at least seven years. Baker has been in the starting lineup twice and has played in all seven games in 2019, where he has recorded 12 tackles, including 0.5 for a loss, has batted away a pair of passes at the line of scrimmage, and recovered a huge fumble against Colorado State. Baker, who forced a fumble as a junior, made a season-high three tackles against CSU and Air Force.
"I have always been super proud to be Dalton's girl and the day I became his wife was the best day of my life," Lindsay Baker said. "I am so lucky to have such a hard-working husband and every time I see him out on that field, I can't even put into words how proud I am to know that number 24 is all mine. I see all the effort he puts into football and it's amazing to see what he can do on the field."
Filimoeatu also praised Baker for his work ethic, plus gushed about his character.
"He is always willing to push through everything," said the former USU D-lineman. "Anything that happens to him, he fixes it and comes right back the next play. That is the type of kid I love — a blue-collar kid who is willing to work. He is a tremendous guy on and off the field, and is a great husband."
Fittingly enough, it was that "blue-collar" attitude instilled by USU's coaches and players that influenced Baker to become an Aggie in the first place. Prior to his senior year of high school, Baker traveled around the Intermountain West and attended a handful of college camps, but it was the one at Utah State that really stuck out.
"I remember driving down from Washington and coming back to (go to) the All-Poly Camp I got a call from Utah State, and it just kind of felt right," Baker said. "I really loved the facilities, the coaches and the blue-collar mentality, the (attitude of) 'we're going to work harder than anybody out there.' And I've seen first-hand, just from visiting other places, that (USU) just wasn't preaching it, they were actually showing it and proving it with how they run their operations here. And I sat and drove a little bit longer in the car after I got the phone call, and I said, 'all right, I'm calling them back right now,' and I don't have to go to the other camps. So, I canceled all of my other camps and committed right there."
It's a decision the multi-sport high school athlete has not regretted. Baker earned second-team all-state honors as a defensive end and honorable mention all-state accolades as a senior for the Lions. During his final season at Payson, Baker made 72 tackles, 3.0 sacks and intercepted a pass, plus caught 44 passes for 588 yards and a trio of touchdowns.
Baker also played basketball, wrestled and was a thrower and 4x100-meter relay runner on the track & field team for the Lions before focusing primarily on football as a junior and senior. Additionally, Baker spent several years as a youngster as a competitive swimmer.
In his free time, Baker thoroughly enjoys a wide variety of outdoor activities, including fishing, camping, hunting, wakeboarding, snowboarding, riding horses, dirt bikes, four-wheelers and ATVs.
Baker has aspirations of playing football at the next level, but if that doesn't work out he plans on putting his bachelor's degree in agriculture and minor in entrepreneurship to good use. He is on track to graduate in December. Baker also has some background in architecture and hopes to utilize those skills in the future.
Lindsey Baker is finishing up her bachelor's degree in exercise science, and her husband foresees her potentially doing a myriad of things, including teaching physical education, coaching basketball, being a personal trainer or running a gym — if not a combination of these things.
"Wherever the cards take us, we'll just roll with the punches and make the best of it," he said.