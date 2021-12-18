It was a competitive game for a half.
The second half is what did the Aggies in Saturday night at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Taking on Iowa in a sold out arena that was mostly Hawkeye fans, Utah State had no answer for one of the top scoring players in the nation, got beat on the boards and missed timely free throws. That all added up to a 94-75 loss in front of 3,250 fans.
“We were in it, then it got away from us,” Aggie head coach Ryan Odom said. “It was a positive experience for our guys.”
The wheels started to come off for USU (8-4) with two minutes to play in the first half. It got worse in the second half. Iowa (8-3) snapped a three-game skid in a big way with several big runs.
“We hung in there in the first half and were up at one point,” Odom said. “We got tired at the end of the half, got winded. I probably should have called a timeout earlier than the one I took with a minute and change left.”
The Hawkeyes finished the game shooting 54.7 percent from the field, the highest the Aggies have allowed an opponent this year. The 94 points allowed is also the most USU has given up this season. At one point in the second half, Iowa was shooting better than 63 percent.
The Aggies shot a respetable 49 percent from the field, including 8 of 23 from long range. They just could not slow down the Hawkeyes in either half.
USU also had no answer for Iowa forward Keegan Murray, who finished with a career-high 35 points on 13 of 17 shooting from the field. The 6-foot-8 sophomore had four dunks and made a pair of 3-pointers. He grabbed a game-best seven rebounds as well. Murray came into the game averaging 22.2 points a game, second-best in the nation.
“Keegan is one of the best players in the country,” Odom said. “He was beating us from the inside at the start. … It takes everything you have to play against a player like Keegan Murray, all the energy possible. We did get winded.”
Iowa came into the game as one of the top scoring teams in the country and proved why. They pushed the ball throughout the contest for quick layups or dunks.
Questionable leading up to the start of the game because of injuries sustained in last Wednesday’s game at Weber State, Rylan Jones and Justin Bean did start Saturday. Both got in foul trouble, but saw 23 and 29 minutes of action, respectively.
“He (Bean) moves around better than he did today,” Odom said. “He is a good defender. He hasn’t practiced for two days. I knew he would try and play, regardless. What a guy to coach.”
Brandon Horvath led the Aggies with 18 points. He also had a team-best six boards. The only other USU player to reach double figures in scoring was Bean with 17. Brock Miller had eight points, and Max Shulga added seven off the bench.
Joining Murray in double-digit scoring for the Hawkeyes were twin brother Kris Murray (17 off the bench), Patrick McCaffery (12) and Jordan Bohannon (11).
“I thought we locked into the game plan and played really well,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said. “... They (Aggies) are a hard team to guard. If you are not connected, they are going to carve you up. I think our guys knew that, and we played really well against a good team. I have a lot of respect for that team.”
Iowa scored first, but USU countered with a 3-pointer by Horvath. It would be that kind of first half for the most part as there were 12 lead changes and four ties over the first 18 minutes.
The Hawkeyes used a 8-2 surge to take a 23-18 lead eight-and-a-half minutes into the opening half. Murray had all eight points for Iowa.
Horvath threw down a Steven Ashworth pass to spark a 9-0 run by the Aggies. Ashworth hit a 3-pointer, and Bean scored two buckets, the second giving USU a 27-23 lead with 9:10 left in the first half.
Then it was the Hawkeyes turn to surge as they scored seven unanswered for a 37-31 lead at the 5:41 mark.
The Aggies fought back to tie the game at 43-43 with two-and-a-half minutes left before halftime. Ashworth swished a 3-pointer off a pass from RJ Eytle-Rock. But that would be the last points of the half for USU.
The Hawkeyes scored the final eight points of the first half, six coming on dunks. Iowa took a 51-43 lead into the break.
The Hawkeyes picked right up where they left off to start the second half with four straight points and a 9-1 run for a 60-44 lead with still more than 18 minutes to play.
Miller hit a floater with 14:36 left in the contest to help whittle the deficit to 10. USU would get no closer.
Over a nearly five-minute span, Iowa went on a 21-3 run, scoring 11 straight at one point. Keegan Murray gave the Hawkeyes their largest lead of the game, 90-61, on a dunk with five-and-a-half minutes to play. The Aggies missed three free throws during that stretch and two more down the stretch.
“They moved the ball up the court so fast on us,” Odom said. “There is a reason they have the fourth-ranked offense in the country. They get it up the court really fast. We couldn’t get them deep enough into the clock.”
With mostly reserves in the game for both teams, USU did finish the game on a 12-2 run to make the final score more respectable.
TIP-INS
Utah State began the day at No. 46 in the Kenpom rankings, while Iowa checked in at No. 28. ... The Aggies were outrebounded by the Hawkeyes, 35-23, and are now 0-3 this season when getting outrebounded by the opponent. … USU had 18 assists, marking the 11th time this season they have had at least 15 assists. Rylan Jones led the way with five, followed by Justin Bean and Steven Ashworth with four each. … Brock Miller played in his 113th game at USU, moving into a tie with Jon Wickizer and Brian Jackson for 20th on the career list. … Eleven Aggies played with 10 of them scoring. ... The Hawkeyes lead the all-time series with the Aggies 3-1.
GAME BALL
A familiar face gets the nod. A game-time decision to play, Justin Bean did start and bounced back from a rough offensive outing in the last outing with 17 points on 7 of 9 shooting from the field. He made both of his free throw attempts. The senior also had two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 29 minutes of action.
AGGIE DUNK/CHARGE COUNT
It didn’t take long for the Aggies to get their first dunk as Justin Bean threw down a one-hander off a pass from Rylan Jones three minutes into the contest. Brandon Horvath slammed a pass from Steven Ashworth nine minutes in. That would be it for dunks.
Jones drew the first charge of the game, just 2:13 into the game. Ashworth stood his ground with 4:18 left in the first half to get his second charge of the season. In the second half, Jones drew another charge four-and-a-half minutes in.
Season dunk count: Trevin Dorius 9, Justin Bean 8, Brandon Horvath 7, Szymon Zapala 2, Sean Bairstow 2, Zee Hamoda 1.
Season charge count: Rylan Jones 17, Steven Ashworth 2, Max Shulga 2, Brandon Horvath 1, Justin Bean 1, Travis Wagstaff 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies return home for a game before Christmas. Portland State visits the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum Tuesday night. The Vikings (3-6) lost at Cal State Northridge Saturday night, 69-66.