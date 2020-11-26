Several rough patches in the first half put the Aggies in a hole that they just couldn’t dig out of Thursday night in the Sanford Pentagon.
In the final game of the second day at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at Sioux Falls, South Dakota, South Dakota State bombed away from 3-point range and took advantage of Utah State turnovers to win easily, 83-59.
“Congrats to South Dakota State,” Aggie head coach Craig Smith said. “They played really, really well. They do what really good teams do. They make you pay for your mistakes. They are very sound on both ends of the floor.”
South Dakota State (1-1) was the preseason choice to win the Summit League this season. The Jackrabbits made 15 of 27 from 3-point range and several times made daggers as the shot clock was about to expire. This was the second straight game the Aggies were roughed up from beyond the arc.
“Last night (Wednesday) early on we just got out of position and then were over helping,” Smith said. “We were just in the wrong spots. Tonight it was a little bit of everything. … Good teams make you pay. They have a bunch of guys that are very, very confident and step into those rhythm shots. We’ve got to do a better job of guarding the ball. We have to be tougher on the ball.”
Utah State is 0-2 to start a season for the first time since 1993.
“We got outworked in every way, shape and form,” Smith said. “We get outscored in the paint 34 to 24 and at the same time they get 15 threes. We turn it over 16 times. We’ve got to get a lot better if we are going to compete at the level we have competed at the previous couple of years.”
USU shot 36.8 percent from the field. The Aggies hit 7 of 22 3-point shots (31.8 percent).
“We’ve been a train wreck on the offensive end,” Smith said. “We’ve got to find a way to get better.”
Neemias Queta led the Aggies with 12 points, while Marco Anthony chipped in 10. Rollie Worster and Steven Ashworth added nine and eight points, respectively. USU played all 14 athletes that dressed.
The Jackrabbits had five players reach double figures. Baylor Scheierman led the team with a career-high 23 points on 9 of 13 shooting, including 5 of 9 from beyond the arc. Scheierman was joined in double digits by Douglas Wilson (16), Alex Arians (13), David Wingett (11) and Noah Freidel (10).
“We have a lot of weapons,” Scheierman said. “I was just at the right place at the right time to get the shots. We have a lot of guys that can get hot. We have a deep team. Tomorrow it could be somebody else.”
Freidel had five assists as the team had 19 for the game.
“They are an excellent passing team,” Smith said. “They are more athletic than what people give them credit for. They are just basketball players. They have five guys on the floor all the time that understand the game. … They have great guard play and are so unselfish. Then they have the two big boys that can do some damage down low. They are a very good team.”
South Dakota State came into the game after a tough setback against No. 15 West Virginia on Wednesday, 79-71. But there was no hangover.
“We just want to go do our best and compete our best,” SDSU head coach Eric Henderson said. “We put the West Virginia game behind us. We have a lot of games to play.”
The Aggies got off to a decent start, making their first two shots from the field and would end up making 48 percent from the field over the first 20 minutes.
However, the Jackrabbits made their first five shots, including a trio of 3-pointers. SDSU used an 11-0 run to grab the lead, 13-4, less than four minutes into the game. USU would go more than four minutes without scoring.
The Aggies clawed back to within 20-16 on back-to-back 3-pointers by Anthony and Worster. With nine minutes left in the opening half, USU seemed to be getting into a groove. Anthony hit another trey to keep it a four-point game two minutes later, 27-23.
The Jackrabbits used a 7-1 surge and then put up 10 unanswered to build a 44-27 lead. Scheierman hit back-to-back 3-pointers to reach a career-high with 19 points in the first half alone.
Once again the Aggie had a scoring drought, going three-and-a-half minutes without denting the scoreboard. USU had nine turnovers in the first half.
South Dakota State took a 44-29 lead into the break.
“I’m very proud of our guys’ effort and the pace we played at,” Henderson said. “It was nice to go on a nice run at the end of the first half. We got stops and could play at a better pace.”
The Aggies got a good start to the second half with three quick buckets, but then the Jackrabbits took advantage of missed shots by USU and reeled off nine straight points to take a 57-36 lead with 16:22 to play.
It would get worse. Neither team could score for more than three minutes, but the Aggies ended up going 4:18 between points. The Jackrabbits were able to score seven straight points for a 72-46 lead with seven minutes to play.
SDSU maintained a 26-point advantage until the final score.
“We’ve got to do a better job of making our opponent feel us,” Smith said. “We are soft on the ball right now. We are giving up threes and getting driven right now. When an opponent shoots 56 percent and makes 15 threes, you are in trouble no matter who you are playing. The bottom line is we got to get better and play the guys that will make us better.”
TIP-INS
This game was riddled with ties between the two schools, as current SDSU assistant coach Tramel Barnes was a member of USU’s head coach Craig Smith’s staff during his first year in Logan. Current Aggie assistant coach Austin Hansen played basketball at SDSU, finishing his career third on the all-time scoring list and second in all-time 3-point field goals. Smith coached at the University of South Dakota alongside Hansen and current USU assistant coach Eric Peterson for four years before making the move to USU. … The Aggies starting lineup was the same as the season opener: Marco Anthony, Rollie Worster, Brock Miller, Justin Bean and Neemias Queta. … USU is now 15-5 in tournament action under head coach Craig Smith and lost back-to-back games for just the second time under Smith. … The Aggies won the rebound battle, 29-27. … USU went 10 of 12 from the free throw line, while SDSU made 4 of 5 foul shots. … The Jackrabbits shot 56.a percent from the field, while the Aggies shot 36.8 percent. … The Aggies had just 11 assists. … The Aggies still lead the all-time series with the Jackrabbits, 4-2.
GAME BALL
The Aggie big man gets the nod. Neemias Queta finished with a team-best 12 points on 6 of 8 shooting and a game-high six rebounds. He also had a game-high three blocked shots and matched teammate Rollie Worster for the team lead in assists with three. The junior center played 25 minutes.
AGGIE DUNK COUNT
Center Neemias Queta had the lone dunk, slamming one down in the second half. Season dunk count: Justin Bean 2, Quetta 1.
UP NEXT
Saint Mary’s rallied to edge Northern Iowa, 66-64, in the game right before the Aggies and Jackrabbits played. USU will now face the Panthers (0-2) on Friday in the third and final day of the tournament. The game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and air on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.