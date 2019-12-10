Utah State football fans will have one more opportunity to watch one of the best quarterbacks in program history don an Aggie uniform.
That’s because Jordan Love has elected to forgo his senior season at USU and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. Love made the announcement Wednesday evening on Twitter, where he also posted he will suit up for the Aggies against Kent State next Friday in the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl.
“First and foremost, I would like to thank you for every single memory you have helped me create over the past four years,” Love posted. “I want to thank Utah State University for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to live out one of my dreams of playing Division I football. This university has helped shape and mold me into the person and player I am today.
“... Playing for the Aggies has been a dream come true, and with that being said, I am ready to chase after my next dream. After much prayer, consideration and discussion with my family, I have decided to forgo my senior year at Utah State and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. I knew from the first time I put on a helmet and shoulder pads that I wanted to play in the NFL and am excited to begin that journey now.”
Rumors have been circulating the past few days Love was considering playing his final collegiate season at a Power 5 Conference program as a graduate transfer if he didn’t declare for the NFL Draft. One of those rumored programs was Texas Tech, which is where former Utah State head coach Matt Wells and former Aggie offensive coordinator David Yost currently are.
Love, whose only scholarship offer from an FBS program was USU, is on track to graduate later this month with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science.
“Jordan and his family have been tremendous throughout this process, and he is making this announcement now so it’s not a distraction to the team and his teammates leading up to the bowl game,” said USU head coach Gary Andersen in a press release. “Jordan has been a great student-athlete and is a tremendous teammate, and we are excited for his future in the NFL.”
Love ranks in the top five in the Aggie record books in virtually every major career passing category. The redshirt junior is currently second in passing yards (8,283) and attempts (1,086), third in touchdown passes (57), completions (659) and total offense (8,670), and fourth in completion percentage (.607). The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder is only 138 yards away from shattering Chuckie Keeton’s career program record in total offense.
Additionally, Love is Utah State’s career record-holder in games with at least 300 yards passing (11) and completions of 80 yards or more (four). Love and Jose Fuentes are the only two Aggie signal callers who passed for more than 3,000 in two seasons.
Other USU records Love holds are passing yards by a freshman (1,631) and passing yards by a sophomore (3,567). The native of Bakersfield, California, is only 16 yards away from being USU’s record-holder for passing yards by a junior. Love has completed 60.7 percent of his passes during the 2019 campaign for 3,085 yards and 17 TDs, vs. 16 interceptions.
No. 10 has been USU’s starting quarterback since midway through his redshirt freshman season. The Aggies have gone 21-10 with Love as the starter.
Love garnered second-team all-Mountain West honors a year ago after breaking USU’s single-season passing record with 3,567 yards. The former Liberty High School star accomplished this feat despite sitting out essentially 12 quarters.
Love was a five-time Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week as a junior, and he was also selected as the Offensive MVP of the New Mexico after helping lead Utah State to a 52-13 victory over North Texas. He also rushed for seven scores last season.
No. 10 was the catalyst behind an Aggie offense that established a new Mountain West single-season scoring record of 618 points during the 2018 campaign. USU amassed 52 or more points in six games a year ago, broke 36 program records and tied for six others during that season.
Love was a honorable mention all-conference honoree as a junior.
According to a USU press release, Love will begin training in January for the NFL Combine, which will be held from Feb. 23-March 2 in Indianapolis. The record-setting QB is also expected to participate in USU’s annual Pro Day in March.
The NFL Draft will take place from April 23-25 in Las Vegas.
Love made a point to thank his parents and his Aggie coaches and teammates in his Twitter post. Love also singled out USU’s fan base.
“To the fans, especially The HURD, thank you for all of your support,” Love posted Spending Saturday nights with my brothers at the MAV, playing in front of all of you, is something I will always cherish.”