There’s a good chance former Utah State University quarterback Jordan Love will find out where his next destination will be come Thursday night.
The 2020 NFL draft will take place from Thursday-Saturday, and most pundits have projected Love as an opening round selection. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be a virtual draft for the first time in the event’s history, with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announcing picks from his New York home.
In addition to staying busy training and participating in Zoom and FaceTime calls with various NFL teams, Love has also filled some of his time by being featured in a docuseries produced by one of the world’s most renowned trading card companies.
The native of Bakersfield, California, is one of five prospective 2020 draft picks highlighted by Panini America, which is the exclusive trading card partner of the NFL/NFL Players Association — otherwise known as the NFLPA. The other athletes are former Arizona State University running back Eno Benjamin, former University of Georgia tailback D’Andre Swift, former University of Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and former Liberty University wideout Antonio Gandy-Golden.
The first of three episodes featuring Love, titled “Jordan Love — Panini America Road to Rated Rookie,” was released earlier this week. The series, which is in its inaugural year, will culminate after each of the players makes his professional debut. All five players will have three episodes dedicated to them.
“I think we wanted to have a really balanced approach to it between guys that come from big-time programs like Alabama ... emerging programs like Arizona State ... and then some schools that are kind of below the radar but have really great, compelling players,” said Jason Howarth, who is Panini America’s vice president of marketing. “And Jordan perfectly fits that (profile really well). ... The contrast between a big-time program like an Alabama, compared to a program like Utah State or Liberty, for that matter, the dynamic is very different, so we’re just kind of showing that the journeys that all these players are different in terms of how they get to where they’re going to be.”
The nearly three-minute-long first episode displayed highlights of Love during his time with the Aggies, showed him doing drills with quarterback coach Steve Calhoun, featured footage of him interacting with Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen, and included clips of an interview conducted with him while seated on a couch. The first of three episodes was filmed in Southern California.
“I come from a small school, Utah State,” Love said in the episode. “It’s not the Alabamas and the Ohio States there out, so not everybody might know me. But that’s what I’m here for, I’m here to showcase my abilities and show these coaches what I’m about and, at the end of the day, I’m a ballplayer. ... I’m here to go win games when I get to (the team that drafts me).”
During the episode, Utah State’s all-time record-holder in total offense (9,003 yards) credited his father for helping him remain even-keeled “no matter what the situation” is. Love also talked about how much it’s going to mean to hear his name announced by commissioner Goodell.
“It’s going to be one of the biggest days of my life, just hearing my name called,” Love said. “Not matter what team I go to, no matter what round I go (in), that’s a dream come true being drafted.”
Howarth met Love for the first time in person at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, which took place from Feb. 23 to March 1 in Indianapolis. Howarth has really enjoyed getting to know the former Liberty High School star on a more personal level.
“You see what they do on the field and that’s a no-brainer, so you already know that the kid’s a good talent,” Howarth said. “But then when you really get to know him and see him, and you see all of the work he puts in behind the scenes, and you see just who he is as a person. ... And he’s very humble, he’s very appreciative of being a part of the process. And Jordan, you can see the influence of his parents in his life.”
Every year Panini signs 200 college football players to contacts after they declare for the upcoming NFL draft, and the company follows each of these players throughout the pre-draft experience. Additionally, for the past 10 years, Panini has utilized its digital platforms to help connect trading card fans to the players. The company holds several annual events to market its athletes to trading card connoisseurs.
“We’re with these guys so long before they even get to a training camp,” Howarth said. “And so because we’re so closely connected to these guys, we just felt like it was a really good opportunity for us to kind of tell that story of these players and who they are as they head into the draft. ... We love to be able to share their stories and bring that connection from a trading card perspective to fans. And the Road to the Rated Rookie Series just helps (in this process).”
The coronavirus outbreak has forced Panini to adjust on the fly a little bit, but this was something the company was ultimately prepared for due to its virtual prowess, Howarth asserted.
Through his contract with Panini, Love was one of 40 players slated to participate in the NFLPA’s Rookie Premiere, but the event has been canceled. The annual business and marketing event typically takes place in May.
However, Love already has his first trading card as part of the 2020 Panini Prizm Draft Picks series. Players in this series are featured in their respective college uniforms. The well-known trading card company Donruss is also part of the Panini brand, which also includes officially licensed collectibles, stickers, comics and children’s magazines.
Packs potentially containing Love’s first Prizm trading card can be found at Walmart, Target and online at paniniamerica.net.