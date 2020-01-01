A career-high 27 points and 15 rebounds from UNLV’s Rodjanae Wade guided the Rebels in victory against the Utah State women’s basketball team by a final score of 60-46 on the first day of the new year on Wednesday at the Spectrum.
It was a rather lackluster start to the game for UNLV as turnovers bit the Rebels first. At the end of the first period, the team was 1 of 11 from the field and were able to put up just five points in the quarter. The Aggies had the underhand in terms of size and physicality, especially under the basket, but the seven turnovers UNLV committed in the opening period allowed Utah State to find the upper hand on the scoreboard. Aggie guard Steph Gorman buried a three as time expired to close out the first, 13-5.
However, the plague of turnovers infected Utah State in the second quarter and the Aggies committed nine of their own in that period alone. This was also the point in the game where UNLV’s size advantage was able to find some roots. Fourteen points in the paint and six offensive rebounds in the first half, combined with the flurry of turnovers, helped the Rebels go on a 10-0 run and get a hold back on the game. Both of the Aggies’ primary bigs, seniors Marlene Aniambossou and Hailey Bassett, led the team in scoring through two quarters and were the most effective on the court. The trouble was slowing down UNLV’s bigs and the first team to be able to control the paint looked like the team to control the game.
For UNLV (5-8), finding senior Rodjanae Wade down low unlocked some key scoring opportunities for her and her teammates. For Utah State, allowing its opponent to clean up offensive rebounds was a way for the Rebels to continue to score under the basket.
“I think again It comes down to the offensive boards, because we were getting stops,” Utah State head coach Ben Finkbeiner said. “When they get the offensive rebound, we get deflated and fatigued because we have already been playing defense for 25 seconds and then they have that sort of energy burst.”
There would be no second half reprieve for Utah State (5-9) in terms of stopping the Rebels at getting to the hoop. In total, UNLV finished the game with 32 points in the paint and outrebounded the Aggies 44-25, highlighted by Bassett and Aniambossou pulling down a combined seven rebounds. Bassett didn’t shy away from this, saying that she expects more from herself, but also from her team when going against a team as physical as the Rebels.
“UNLV, ever since I’ve been here, they’ve always been a very physical team,” Bassett said. “They’re a good team and they’re very tough, but I was expecting to be tougher, our team to be tougher.”
The night for Bassett was far from poor as she led Utah State with 20 points and did it efficiently, shooting 10 of 17 from the field. In addition, Bassett had a career-high five blocks in the game, continuing her ascension in her senior season.
“We’ve talked to Hailey about taking ownership of this team. She’s a senior and she needs to be someone we can rely on and, honestly, she has been,” Finkbeiner said. “She was stellar tonight, we were calling her number every time down the floor and she responded, so I was really happy about that.”
Bassett aside, Utah State struggled to find scoring from anywhere else on the court, shooting 8 of 31 collectively from the other nine players who earned minutes.
“We didn’t shoot the three very well tonight, we were 2-14 and when you shoot the three like that you have to go inside more,” Finkbeiner said. “Of course we need to have more of a balance in scoring and that’s got nothing to do with Hailey, that has more to do with the rest of our team.”
Next for Utah State will be another Mountain West matchup, this time on the road against San Diego State (6-9) on Saturday.