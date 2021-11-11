Since opening the 2021-22 men's basketball season with a loss, the Aggies have been focusing on what they need to do to improve as a team.
Fans will find out the progress Friday afternoon. Utah State left for the east coast Wednesday morning and have been enjoying sites around the U.S. Naval Academy while practicing in preparation for the second game of the season. The Aggies (0-1) will take on Richmond (1-0) of the Atlantic 10 Conference in a neutral-site game. Tipoff for the Veterans Classic is set for 4 p.m. and will be televised by CBS Sports Network.
USU head coach Ryan Odom coached at nearby University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) for five years before coming to USU. Current Aggies Brandon Horvath and RJ Eytle-Rock played at UMBC and are now in USU uniforms.
"It’s been tremendous coming back here," Odom said Thursday after a practice in Annapolis, Maryland, where he used to live. “We had five awesome years here at UMBC. We have family and friends here. It’s fun to be back.”
Shortly after moving west, Odom was approached to bring USU east for the Veterans Classic. The Aggies are playing at a tournament next week in South Carolina at the Myrtle Beach Invitational.
“If there was ever a year we would do this, it was this year,” Odom said. “Brandon Horvath is from here. We felt it would be cool to come do this. Plus, I wanted our guys to come experience Navy, and I knew they would appreciate that.”
The Aggie team has eaten meals with Midshipmen while there.
“This experience in invaluable (for the USU athletes),” Odom said. “We are playing to win in college basketball, while they are winning in different ways here at the Yard. ... This is eye-opening. We should never be complaining about anything. These folks put it on the line every day for the freedoms that we enjoy.”
Come Friday afternoon, it will be time to play ball. The Aggies are coming off a 72-69 loss at home to UC Davis. There were a number of areas that Odom pointed out after the game that USU must work on.
The Aggies had stretches of not playing together as a team, resulting in turnovers. Missed shots and free throws proved costly.
Richmond opened the season with a home win against North Carolina Central on Tuesday, 70-60. The Spiders were down five at halftime — just like the Aggies in their opener. Richmond had a strong second half to get the win.
Odom mentioned that Richmond is "very experienced." The roster lists six graduates playing and two other seniors. Four Seniors start, along with a junior.
"Obviously, we are facing a tough team, a well-coached team," Odom said. “They run the Princeton offense and have evolved over time. They have about as veteran of a team that we will play all year. They have a lot of super seniors that all decided to come back together. We are facing an experienced squad that has won a lot of games and has expectations of being in the Top 25 and playing in the NCAA Tournament.”
In the win over NC Central, forward Grant Golden led the way with 19 points. The 6-foot-10 grad student also had five rebounds, an assist and blocked a shot. Guard Jacob Gilyard played all 40 minutes, scoring 14 points. The 5-9 grad student also grabbed six rebounds, dished out six assists and came up with seven steals. Joining his two teammates in double-figure scoring was junior forward Tyler Nurton with 14 points, and he also hauled in six rebounds.
"They are led by their point guard (Gilyard) who is tracking to be their all-time leader in the NCAA in steals," Odom said. “They have a good front court player in Golden, who is a wicked passer. He finds guys for execution layups a lot of times. We need to make life difficult for him and keep him off balance and not allow him to dictate things.”
The Aggie coach said Golden will be doubled at times, but the USU defense must be aware that Richmond has shooters. While the Spiders run a Princeton-based offense, they are not afraid to push it and run some as well.
“We need to know who the shooters are,” Odom said. “When they are not in, then we can double. You need to eliminate easy, execution layups. ... We will need to get back in transition and stop them. And then rebounding is always a factor because they move you around so much. We kind of got caught in that the other night against UC Davis, and it was a factor in the first half with offensive rebounds. We can’t wait a half, because that will be devastating to us.”
UC Davis grabbed nine offensive rebounds in the first half last Tuesday and finished with 12 for the game. In the rebounding department, USU and UCD each had 41 total boards.
In their loss, the Aggies were led by Justin Bean and his 27th career double-double as he had 16 points and 13 rebounds. Horvath made his USU debut, leading the team with 19 points. He also grabbed seven rebounds. Eytle-Rock finished with eight points, five assists and four rebounds. Rylan Jones and Brock Miller each had eight points, while Jones had a game-best six assists, grabbed three rounds and came up with three steals.