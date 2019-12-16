Lindsey Jensen-Baker casually rattled off 23 points in the first half against North Texas, pulling the Utah State women’s basketball team out of an early deficit and an eventual 66-55 win Monday at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
The 23 points were already plenty to give the beleaguered senior a new career-high in points — her previous being 20 earlier this season— but she went on to finish with 32. That made Jensen-Baker the 15th player in team history to reach the 30-point plateau. Her total ties six others for 18th-most in a single game at USU. Olivia West was the last Aggie to score 30, accomplishing the feat with 32 points against UC Irvine in 2017.
“It feels good,” Jensen-Baker said of her career night. “It was a little bit frustrating at the beginning of the season because I wasn’t shooting the way I knew I could, but now my nerves are relaxing and I’m just playing hard in the game and I think it’s coming to me.”
Jensen-Baker also a team-best nine rebounds.
It wasn’t just Jensen-Baker who exploded for points, though no one else did it quite at her level. Fellow senior Hailey Bassett notched her second 20-point game of the season, scoring 21 on 9 of 13 shooting. The two upperclassmen combined to score 53 of USU’s points, making 16 of 22 combined field goal attempts. Those numbers amounted to 80 percent of the Aggies’ and 41.5 percent of the team’s shot attempts.
“Whenever two players are shooting like that, you run all your plays at them, you run your offense through them. You get them the ball,” USU interim head coach Ben Finkbeiner said. “A lot of tonight was just the recognition that North Texas was struggling to guard those two. They were having good nights so we get the ball in their hands.”
Those offensive outbursts had to wait a few minutes to get going as, for the first five minutes, the Aggies (4-7) looked to be in terrible trouble.
The Mean Green’s first eight shots were all taken inside the restricted area — most were open attempts with UNT (4-6) making six of those eight shots. Anisha George scored nine points in that early stretch on layups — and one free throw — alone. The complete lack of interior defense spurred North Texas to a 15-7 lead in the first and prompted Finkbeiner to use a timeout.
“It was frustrating for us because in our scouting report we had a specific way we were going to guard this team based on their strengths and their weaknesses and we didn’t execute that, and that’s why we needed a time out,” Finkbeiner said. “From there, our defense didn’t change but I think we finally started playing towards the scouting report and as the game went on we were able to kind of impose ourselves a little bit more that way.”
Following that call for time, Utah State pulled itself up by the proverbial bootstraps and put together one of its best games of the season from then on. Over the last 14 minutes of the first half, USU outscored the visitors 34-18 to take a 41-33 halftime lead.
That mid-first half resurgence was where Jensen-Baker truly began to shine. In the second quarter she had 16 points on 6 of 8 shooting, including 3 of 4 from three. After the second quarter, Bassett took over to a degree, scoring 13 of her 21 in the latter two quarters.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Aggies, the longest of the season. Having broken that losing run, Finkbeiner hopes to avoid going through it a second time.
“I think that our team is improving,” Finkbeiner said. “I’ve been saying all year that we have this inexperienced team. but I’ve told our team now that it’s time to stop having those conversations. Now we have experience. Now we are having a direction and an identity. Hopefully as we move forward, you’ll see continual improvement so we can stay away from those three-game skids.”
Utah State will play two more non-conference games against Idaho State (at home Thursday and Utah Valley (on the road Saturday) before jumping back into Mountain West play at San Diego State on Jan. 1.