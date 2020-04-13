It’s been more than a month since the college basketball season came to a close — a month earlier than expected.
The Mountain West Conference sent out its final release for the 2019-20 season recently. While there was nothing really new, it is interesting to reflect back on the last five months.
San Diego State guard Malachi Flynn and Utah State guard Sam Merrill have earned a lot of postseason awards since the coronavirus shut down the season. Flynn was the MVP of the league, while Merrill became the first player in MW history to win back-to-back tournament MVP awards. They have both since garnered many other accolades.
Four league teams finished among the Top 100 of the final NCAA Net Ranking. San Diego State was No. 4, followed by USU at No. 40, Nevada at No. 89 and Boise State at No. 90.
The Aztecs went 30-2 and join Gonzaga and Dayton to lead the nation with just two losses. The 93.8 winning percentage by SDSU was the second-best in Division I.
Two head coaches were fired after the season in Air Force’s Dave Pilipovich and Wyoming’s Allen Edwards. Their replacements have already been hired in Joe Scott at Air Force and Jeff Linder at Wyoming.
The Aggies finished the season with the longest winning streak in the MW at three. A slip up at New Mexico in the regular-season finale prevented a 10-game winning streak for USU. San Jose State ended the campaign on a 10-game losing streak to lead in that category.
Nevada ended up being the top scoring team in the league, averaging 77.1 points a game. USU was third at 76.5. San Diego State was tops in defense, giving up just 59.5 points an outing. The Aggies were also second in defense at 64.1. The Aztecs had the best margin of victory at 15.4, while once again USU was second at 12.4.
The top shooting team in the conference was Colorado State at .469. USU was fourth at .460. San Diego State was stingiest on defense, allowing .387. The Aggies were second at .392. Nevada was first in 3-point shooting percentage at .383, while USU was seventh at .333. The Aztecs were tops in 3-point shooting defense at .297, with USU at fourth at .314. SDSU and USU were the top two in free throw shooting at .771 and .763, respectively.
The Aggies were the top rebounding team on offense (40.8) and defense (31.3). USU had the best rebounding margin at 9.4 and was the leader in defensive rebounds at 30.0. The Aggies were third in offensive rebounds at 10.8, with UNLV being the leader at 12.4.
In the turnover department, SDSU was best with a margin of 3.41. USU was fifth at -0.15. The Aztecs and Aggies were first and second in assist/turnover ration at 1.38 and 1.32, respectively.
In other team statistics, Fresno State was first in blocked shots with 3.77 per game, while USU was fourth at 3.21. The Aggies were tops in assists with 16.5 a game. New Mexico led the MW in steals with 8.09 an outing, while USU was sixth at 6.15. San Diego State led the conference in attendance, averaging 11,667 fans for each home game. USU was fourth at 8,671.
Individually, Nevada’s Jalen Harris was the top scorer at 21.6 points a game. The Aggies had two in the top 20 with Merrill second at 19.7 ppg., and Justin Bean in 20th with 11.9 ppg. USU center Neemias Queta would have been 14th at 13.0 ppg., but did not play in enough games.
The top rebounder in the MW was Colorado State’s Nico Carvacho at 10.8 rpg. Bean was second at 10.5. Aggie Diogo Brito was 25th with 4.5 rpg. Queta would have been sixth with his 7.8 average.
Merrill led the MW in free throw percentage at .893, while Bean was seventh at .816. Merrill was second in 3-point field goal percentage at .410 and third in 3-pointers made per game at 2.8. Brock Miller was 19th at 1.8.
Flynn led the league in assists with 5.1 per game. The top Aggie was Merrill, who tied for sixth with 3.9. Other USU athletes in the top 25 were Abel Porter at 10th at 3.2, Brito at 16th at 2.8 and Bean at 23rd at 2.1. Merrill and Porter were second and fifth in turnover/assist ratio at 2.5 and 2.0, respectively.
Queta would have led the league with 1.7 blocks per game if he had enough games. Bean was eighth at 0.7, and Trevin Dorius was 23rd with 0.4.
In the steals department, Bean was second with 1.5 per game. Brito was fourth at 1.4, and Merrill checked in at 23rd at 0.9.
Boise State’s Justinian Jessup averaged the most minutes with 36.0 per game. Merrill was third at 35.0. Bean was 21st with 29.7, while Brito was 23rd at 28.1.
The Aggies scored the most points in a game of any MW squad this season with 129 against Eastern Oregon. USU also tied for the 15th most with 97 against Denver. The Aggies had two more games in the top 25 with 94 each against Saint Katherine and San Jose State.
Other top performances as a team for USU included free throws made in a game with 35 against Montana State. In fact, the Aggies had the top three and five of the top seven games with free throws made in a game.
USU also finished the 2019-20 campaign with the most rebounds in a game, grabbing 63 on two occasions against Saint Katherine and Eastern Oregon. The Aggies had four of the top six slots in rebounding.
The Aggies had 36 assists against Eastern Oregon for the top spot in the MW. USU had two of the top five marks.
As far as individual marks, Merrill tied with Colorado State’s Isaiah Stevens for most assists in a game with 12. Brito and Porter were right behind in dimes with 11 and 10 in a game, respectively.
Queta had the top mark in blocks in a game with five, doing it twice. Kuba Karwowski and Bean each had four blocks in a game. Karwowski did it twice.
Miller led the league with the most 3-point attempts in a game with 19. Merrill made the most free throws in a game with 17 and attempted the second most with 18.