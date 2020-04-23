The only other time a Utah State quarterback was selected in the first round of the NFL draft, he lasted 16 seasons in the league, started 66 games and threw for 12,896 yards and 84 touchdowns.
Jordan Love is hopeful to embark on his own lengthy run in the NFL and he took his first step Thursday night by being scooped up by Green Bay Packers in the opening round of the 2020 NFL draft. Love, who was taken 26th overall, joins Bill Munson — the No. 7 overall pick in 1964 — as the only USU signal callers to hear their names called in the first round of this annual event.
The Packers originally had the 30th pick, but traded up to select Love. Green Bay’s starting quarterback is future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers, who is a 15-year veteran, eight-time Pro-Bowler and two-time NFL MVP.
Love is now the fifth Aggie to be selected in the opening round of the NFL draft, joining defensive tackle Merlin Olsen (third in 1962 by the Los Angeles Rams), Munson (Rams), running back MacArthur Lane (13th, 1968, St. Louis) and DT Phil Olsen (fourth, 1970, Boston). Additionally, the 6-foot-4, 224-pounder is the ninth Utah State quarterback to get chosen in the draft — the first since Bob Gagliano went in the 12th round in 1981. Four former Aggie QBs were selected from 1978-81.
This is the eighth time in the past 10 years at least one Aggie has been drafted.
The son of Anna and Orbin Love was the fourth quarterback picked in the latest installment of the NFL draft. Former LSU star Joe Burrow was the top overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa was snared by the Miami Dolphins at the No. 5 overall spot and Oregon’s Justin Herbert was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers sixth overall.
Love spent four seasons at USU — he redshirted in 2016 — and played in 38 games, starting the last 32. The former Liberty (California) High star opted to forego his final year of eligibility and declare for the ’20 NFL draft last December. He graduated that month with a bachelor’s degree in human movement science.
The native of Bakersfield, California, went on to break several program records. For starters, Love occupies the No. 1 spot in the Aggie records books in total offense with 9,003 yards. The 22-year-old also ranks first in program history in 300-yard passing games (12), completions in a bowl game (30), completions in a season (293), attempts in a season (473), TD passes in a season (32), single-season passing yards (3,567), 300-yard passing performances in a season (seven), points responsible for in a season (234) and 400-yard passing performances in a season (two). No. 10 also matched USU’s single-game standard with five TD passes, and he accomplished that feat twice.
In addition to shattering several school records, Love ranks second in the Aggie record books in passing yards (8,600), TD passes (60), completions (689) and attempts (1,125) in a career. Love and Jose Fuentes are the only USU field generals to accumulate more than 3,000 passing yards in two seasons.
With Love as their starting quarterback, the Aggies went 21-11, which is the second-highest win tally by a QB in program history. Indeed, No. 10 made the most of his only FBS scholarship offer. Love chose USU over four Big Sky Conference programs.
USU fans were given a good gauge of Love’s potential when he completed 19 of 27 passes for 316 yards and a pair of scores in his first collegiate start against UNLV on Oct. 21, 2017. The Aggies beat the Rebels 52-28 on the road, and the redshirt freshman was tabbed the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week.
Love ended up completing 54.9 percent of his passes for 1,631 yards and eight TDs, vs. six interceptions as a redshirt freshman. USU went 6-7 that season and lost to New Mexico State in overtime in the Arizona Bowl.
Utah State returned nearly its entire offensive starting lineup the next year and Love put together a magical redshirt sophomore campaign, capturing the attention of a wealth of NFL scouts in the process. Despite essentially sitting out 12 quarters because the Aggies blew out several opponents, No. 10 completed 64 percent of his passes for 3,567 yards and 32 TDs, vs. only six INTs. Love also rushed for seven more scores.
The Aggies went 11-2 that season — matching the 2012 squad for the most victories in program history — and Love was a five-time Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week and secured a spot on the all-league second team.
Love capped off the 2018 campaign by throwing for 359 yards and four TDs in USU’s 52-13 drubbing of North Texas in the New Mexico Bowl. For his efforts, the gunslinger was named the bowl’s Offensive MVP.
Love and offensive tackle Alfred Edwards were USU’s only two returning starters on the offensive side of the ball in 2019, and it ended up being an up-and-down season the record-breaking QB. The USU graduate was successful on 61.4 percent of his passing attempts for 3,402 yards and 20 touchdowns, but also tossed 17 INTs, including a trio of pick-sixes.
No. 10 sparkled in his last game as an Aggie as he passed for 317 yards and three TDs on 30 of 39 attempts in USU’s 51-41 loss to Kent State in the Frisco Bowl. In his final season as an Aggie, Love garnered honorable mention all-conference honors and was an academic all-MW selection.
After graduating from USU, Love went on to compete in this year’s Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine. He was listed by several pundits as one of the standout performers among quarterbacks at the combine, which took place from Feb. 23 to March 1 in Indianapolis.
Among the QBs invited to the Combine, Love had the largest wingspan (80 inches) and hand size (10 4/8). Love’s vertical leap of 35-5 was tied for the second-best mark among all QBs and only a half-inch behind Hawaii’s Cole McDonald. Love also ran a very solid 40-yard-dash time as he clocked in at 4.65 seconds. Additionally, Love was able to showcase his abundant arm talent and effortless throwing motion.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is a virtual-only draft for the first time in the event’s history as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced the picks from his New York home. The second and third rounds of the draft will take place Friday, and the final four rounds Saturday.
A few USU players are hopeful to be picked up in the later rounds of the draft, including linebacker David Woodward, edge rusher Tipa Galeai and kicker Dominik Eberle.