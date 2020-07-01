The Green Bay Packers showed how highly they thought of former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love when they traded up four spots to select him with the 26th overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft in April.
Green Bay’s faith in Love was further demonstrated this week as they signed him to a lucrative rookie contract. The Packers officially announced the signing of Love and second-round draft pick AJ Dillon, a running back from Boston College, on Wednesday.
Love’s contract is fully guaranteed and worth $12.38 million over four years, according to Mike Garafolo, who is a reporter for the NFL Network. Garafolo also reported the 6-foot-4, 224-pound signal caller received a signing bonus of $6.56 million.
The Packers have now signed six of their nine picks from the April draft, according to a press release.
Love opted to forego his final year of eligibility and declare for the 2020 NFL draft last December. He graduated that month from USU with a bachelor’s degree in human movement science.
The native of Bakersfield, California, broke several program records during his time in Cache Valley. For starters, Love is USU’s all-time leader in total offense (9,003 yards) and 300-yard passing games (12). No. 10 also ranks second in Utah State history in career passing yards (8,600), completions (689) and attempts (1,125).
As a junior, Love completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 3,402 yards and 20 touchdowns, vs. 17 interceptions. He established new single-season school records in completions (293) and attempts (473) during the 2019 campaign.
Love really caught the attention of NFL scouts as a redshirt sophomore in 2018. The former Liberty High star shattered the single-season USU record with 3,567 passing yards and he didn’t even play in essentially 12 quarters. Love tossed 32 TDs and only six INTs, and also rushed for seven more scores for the Aggies, who went 11-2 and matched the 2012 squad for the most wins in program history.
Additionally, Love was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week five times as a redshirt sophomore and also ranked first in the conference and 10th nationally in passing efficiency (158.3).
Love redshirted his first season with the Aggies (2016) and started the final six games during the 2017 campaign. He finished with 1,631 yards passing and eight TDs, vs. six INTS, as a redshirt freshman.
The son of Anna and Orbin Love went 21-11 as USU’s starting quarterback and his career completion percentage of .612 is good enough for the No. 3 spot in the Aggie record books.
Love was just the second USU signal caller ever scooped up in the first round of the NFL draft, joining Bill Munson, the No. 7 overall pick in the 1964 draft. Additionally, Love was only the fifth Aggie ever selected in the opening round.