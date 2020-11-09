It’s fair to say this past weekend was a bittersweet one for longtime Utah State assistant football coach Frank Maile.
It was extremely rough for Maile, inasmuch as one of his close friends, Gary Andersen, was fired as USU’s head coach. Conversely, Maile was able to accept the position as the team’s interim head coach — a role he will fill during the Aggies’ final five games of the 2020 campaign.
The decision was officially announced Saturday afternoon, and Maile and USU Vice President and Director of Athletics John Hartwell addressed the media in a Zoom press conference Monday afternoon.
“It’s an unfortunate time for us here, but the biggest thing about our kids is they’re resilient and they’re relentless, and so even though it’s been hard for those guys they understand, and ... the mission is that we’ve got to move forward,” Maile said. “But I would like to take this time to thank coach Andersen. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be sitting in this seat for a lot of different reasons. He was really the one person that gave me a shot at coaching right out of grad school, so I owe a lot to him. I’m indebted to him forever. He’s a friend, he’s family. He’s one of my biggest mentors that I’ve had in coaching.”
This is the second time Maile has been handed the reins of the Aggie program on a temporary basis. The West Valley City native was named USU’s interim head coach prior to the 2018 New Mexico Bowl after then-head coach Matt Wells accepted the same job at Texas Tech.
Despite having a depleted coaching staff, Maile helped lead the Aggies to a convincing 52-13 victory over North Texas in the bowl game — the program’s fifth win in its bowl history.
“I had to lead young men and coaches forward, and I feel like I’m in the same situation again,” Maile said. “The experience of doing that for the bowl game helped a little bit. I think the only change, the difference from doing it then was the whole staff is still here. And so, if you remember the bowl game there were only four full-time coaches. ... I’m surrounded by good coaches, good individuals. We have a really good group of kids, man. They’re tough and they’re going to fight until the end, and so I feel fortunate at this time that I’m still surrounded by good people to help me do this.”
Maile will still serve as USU’s co-defensive coordinator with Stacy Collins throughout the rest of the season, and said “no changes will be made at this point.”
When asked if he wants to be considered by Hartwell to take over the Aggie helm on a permanent basis, Maile did not hesitate in his answer.
“Absolutely,” he said. “That’s my dream. I’m a true-blooded Aggie through and through, and so if the future holds that, then so be it. Only God knows, but for me, it’s not about me right now, it’s about these kids these next five weeks, and so we’ll see what happens when that time comes. But right now, I’m only focused on these kids and these five weeks.”
USU senior defensive end Justus Te’i also participated in Monday’s Zoom call and asserted Maile is the right man for this job. Maile recruited Te’i and the native of Oceanside, California, said “he’s been the same person” ever since the day he stepped in his living room in 2016 until now.
“I think there’s nobody better than coach Frank to lead this team moving forward. This team has full trust in him and we’re excited,” Te’i said.
Like Maile, Te’i spoke highly of Andersen during the press conference.
“First and foremost, I want to thank coach A,” Te’i said. “Coach A has been incredible to us over the last couple of years he’s been here, and so it’s unfortunate what’s happened. But I know from personal experience coach A has always been good to us, he’s always had our best interest at heart. ... I try not to get too involved in the Twitter world, but it’s unfortunate to see things said about a man who’s really dedicated a lot to us and this team. And I’ll always have coach A’s back and he’ll always have ours, despite the situation.”
Both Te’i and Maile talked about how shocked they were when they found out about Saturday’s news.
“It was a huge surprise to me, to tell you the truth,” said Maile, who has coached at USU every year since 2009, with the exception of a two-year stint at Vanderbilt from 2014-15. ... For me I can’t do anything about those decisions (because) they weren’t mine to make, (except) to be here for the kids because they need me at this point, and so I’m going to give them everything I’ve got.”
With his new position, Maile will have more responsibilities than he did as the team’s co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach. Nevertheless, the former Aggie defensive lineman — Maile played for USU from 2004-07 and was a captain as a senior — is going to rely on his assistants to shore up their responsibilities.
Maile doesn’t plan on putting his own stamp on an Aggie offense that has averaged just 9.7 points and 209.3 yards per game during the team’s 0-3 start.
“I’m the last guy that would walk into that offensive room and start telling (offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder) what to do, so I ain’t going to do that, first and foremost,” Maile said. “So Bodie’s well qualified to do this job. That’s what we brought him here to do. So I told him, ‘listen, don’t feel any pressure from me and be you. We brought you here for a reason. You do that and whatever you’ve got to do to make that happen, you put the best players on the football field and if you’ve got to simplify things, so be it.’”
In addition to Reeder, the Aggies have three other coaches with experience as offensive coordinators at the FBS level in Dave Schramm, TJ Woods and Jason Phillips. Maile is confident “that room has enough minds in there and experience to be able to work together and have a good game plan to give the kids an opportunity to have success on (game days).”
“At the end of the day, it’s all about coaching kids, and so to me all schemes are good as long as you can coach them,” said Maile, who graduated from USU with a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies in 2007 and with a master’s degree in education in 2010.
At the end of his time during the press conference, Maile was asked what Aggie fans should look forward to “for the next five weeks.”
“We’re going to win,” Maile replied. “That’s what a truly believe in my heart. These kids believe that in their hearts. ... Unfortunately, we got knocked down the first three rounds, but like you do in life, man, you’ve got to get up and settle your feet, get your base set in the ground and you keep swinging. And so expect great things from the Aggies these next five weeks. So keep believing, believe in oneself and who we are as a family, as an Aggie family and brotherhood. ... At the end of the day, that’s our DNA, and so I don’t expect anything different. (Hopefully) the fans will continue to believe and continue to love and support us, and so that’s all I could ask of them.”
NEW MEXICO GAME
It was announced Monday that USU’s home game against New Mexico on Thanksgiving will start at 5 p.m.