Chatter on social networks had been picking up recently about the future of high school basketball star Mason Falslev.
The Sky View High School graduate had originally signed with the University of Utah. He graduated from the Smithfield school in 2020 and is currently serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Brazil.
Tuesday afternoon it was announced that when he returns from Brazil that Falslev will be an Aggie. Utah State made the announcement, stating that first-year head coach Ryan Odom had signed the former Bobcat. Falslev will join the Aggies for the 2022-23 season.
"We're really excited to add Mason to our roster and bring him back home," Odom said in a press release. "He's a dynamic player that's very athletic and is a winner both in basketball and football. He comes from a great family and we're looking forward to having him be an Aggie."
The athlete from Benson left his mark at Sky View, where he starred in basketball and football. A 6-foot-4 guard on the basketball team, Falslev played quarterback and wide receiver on the football team. He earned three 4A state MVP awards -- 2019 and 2020 in basketball and 2019 in football.
Falslev led Sky View to the 2019 state titles in football and basketball and a runner-up finish in basketball during the 2020 season. He was recruited by Division I schools in both sports, but his heart has been with basketball for a long time.
“Ever since I was little I’ve dreamed of playing college basketball,” Falslev said in an interview with The Herald Journal in 2020. “That dream of the NBA is in my mind also. I always knew that I was going to play basketball. Basketball has been my thing.”
He is good friends with current Aggie Rylan Jones, who transferred this season from the University of Utah. Chris Jones, the father of Rylan, was “an awesome influence” on Falslev and had been an assistant coach for the Utes before the coaching changes that took place this past spring. Chris Jones had also been an assistant at USU.
The son of Kyle and Hollie Falslev was heavily involved with TOPS Sports, an organization that works with kids with a wide-range of disabilities. He volunteered many hours over the years playing various sports and just being a friend to many youth.
Falslev finished his career with the Bobcats as the all-time leading scorer in school history with 1,930 points. He averaged 20.1 points per game as a senior and added 8.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game. As a junior, Falslev led 4A in scoring and assists, averaging 24.1 ppg and 5.2 apg, while finishing fifth in rebounds and steals with 7.6 rpg and 2.2 spg, respectively.
In addition to excelling in sports, Falslev graduated from Sky View with a 3.969 grade point average and was named The Herald Journal Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2020.