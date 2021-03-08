It’s been a big year for Utah State’s 7-foot center.
On Monday Neemias Queta was named the Mountain West men’s basketball Player of the Year by the media who cover the league. Each of the 11 schools in the MW had a media representative in the respective market that cast a ballot. The conference will announce awards on Tuesday as voted on by the coaches.
Queta was also named the Defensive Player of the Year by the media for the third straight year. It was an unanimous vote.
In the Player of the Year voting, Queta received eight votes, with Colorado State forward David Roddy picking up two and San Diego State guard Matt Mitchell getting one.
Colorado State’s third year coach Niko Medved was voted the MW Coach of the Year after leading the Rams to a 17-5 overall record (14-4 MW). CSU was the only team in the league that was not swept in any two-game series by a league opponent in the conference’s modified 20-game schedule for the 2020-21 season. Medved received seven votes, while 2020 Coach of the Year Brian Dutcher, who led his team to a second-consecutive league championship, received the other four votes.
Nevada’s Grant Sherfield was the unanimous pick for Newcomer of the Year, while Wyoming’s Marcus Williams was near unanimous for Freshman of the Year. USU’s Rollie Worster received a vote for the freshman award.
The First Team consisted of Queta, Mitchell, Roddy, Sherfield and Boise State’s Derrick Alston, Jr. The Second Team was made up of USU’s Justin Bean, CSU’s Isaiah Stevens, SDSU’s Jordan Schakel, UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton and Fresno State’s Orlando Robinson. The Third Team consisted of New Mexico’s Makuach Malluach, Nevada’s Desmond Cambridge, Air Force’s A.J. Walker, BSU’s Abu Kigab and Williams.
Any player that received a vote was listed as honorable mention. Seven athletes made the list, including USU’s Brock Miller, who garnered seven points.
Queta led the Aggies to the second seed of the MW Tournament for the third consecutive year and was the only player in the conference to average a double-double during league games, turning in 15.4 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. The junior from Barreirro, Portugal, led the MW on the glass.
The Aggie center also led the league in conference games in field goal percentage (.584) and blocks (3.5), ranked second in defensive rebounds (7.37), third in offensive rebounds (3.00), ninth in points (15.4), 11th in steals (1.2) and 12th in assists (2.8). Queta was at his best against the top teams in the league, averaging 26.5 points and 15.7 rebounds per game against San Diego State, Boise State, Colorado State and Nevada.
Over the last six games, Queta has recorded a double-double in each contest and is averaging 21.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals an outing over that stretch.
Bean finished his MW campaign with four straight double-doubles, averaging 11.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game in league play. Bean’s rebounding numbers ranked fifth in the MW, while he also ranked fourth in offensive rebounds (2.89), sixth in defensive rebounds (4.84) and seventh in steals (1.37).
Before missing each of the last two games because of an injury, Miller was averaging 10.3 points per game in league play and had knocked down 42 3-point field goals to lead all Aggie shooters from beyond the arc. The junior shot 38.9 percent (42 of 108) from 3-point range to rank second in the MW and ranked fifth in the league with 2.5 triples per game.
NATIONAL AWARD FOR QUETA
On the same day the media named Queta the top player in the Mountain West, the center was named the National Defensive Player of the Year by BleacherReport.com, one of eight national awards announced by the organization on Monday.
Queta is one of only two players in the NCAA since the 1992-93 season to average more than 14.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game during the regular season. He is the only player in MW history with that stat line.
The Aggie center finished the 2020-21 campaign leading the MW with 9.9 rebounds per game and also led the league with 3.0 blocks per game. Queta is the only player in the nation this year with 65 or more assists and 65 or more blocks, totaling 70 dimes and 75 rejections on the year.
Behind Queta’s rebounding and defense, USU finished the regular season second in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage, eighth in 2-point field goal percentage defense and 11th in block percentage. The only other team in the country in the top 50 in all three categories at the end of the regular season was Memphis, but the Tigers were 33rd in 2-point field goal percentage defense and 38th in defensive rebounding percentage.
When looking at the individual advanced analytics, Queta is fourth in the nation in block percentage and 20th in defensive rebounding percentage.
BEAN MW PLAYER OF WEEK
For the second week in a row an Aggie has been recognized the MW for its weekly award. Bean recorded back-to-back double-doubles and helped USU to a pair of victories to wrap up the 2020-21 regular season.
In USU’s 72-59 victory over Wyoming last Thursday, the junior finished with a game-high 21 points and added 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals, shooting 50.0 percent from the floor with 10 field goals on a career-high 20 field goal attempts. In the Aggies’ 57-51 victory at Fresno State Saturday night, Bean finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and one assist while shooting 54.5 percent (6 of 11) from the floor.
For the week, Bean averaged 17.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, including 3.0 offensive rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 51.6 percent (16 of 31) from the floor.