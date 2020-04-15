A basketball player and a gymnast garnered the top athletic awards at the annual Robins Awards at Utah State University.
Sam Merrill, a senior on the men’s basketball team, was tabbed the Male Athlete of the Year. Gymnast Autumn DeHarde, a junior, was named the Female Athlete of the Year. The awards ceremony last Saturday took place on an online stream.
According to the university, the Robins Awards are the most coveted of all USU honors, and the awards night is the year’s most prestigious event. However, this year it had to held online because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Students and faculty are rewarded for their hard work. The awards memorialize William E. Robins, a campus hero. Robins was a Sigma Nu who served as USU’s student body president in 1949. He was also the primary and initial visionary of today’s Taggart Student Center.
In 1954, William and his wife Geraldine died in a plane crash, leaving behind a 1-year old orphan boy Nick. This prompted Bill’s fraternity to set up the Bill E. Robins Memorial fund to raise money that would provide a scholarship for the boy’s education when he was old enough to enroll in the university. Tragically, Nick died at the age of 8 from leukemia. Since then, USU has continued the Robins Award tradition, which began in 1958.
Merrill led the USU to its second consecutive Mountain West Tournament Championship, sealing the victory with a 3-point shot in the final seconds. Merrill earned first-team all-Mountain West honors during the regular season and secured his second-straight Mountain West Tournament MVP award, becoming the first player in conference history to earn back-to-back tournament MVP honors.
Merrill led the Aggies in scoring and assists during the year, averaging 19.7 points and 3.9 assists per game. He finished his career as the second-leading scorer in school history with 2,197 career points and is also second in the record books in career assists with 477.
Other nominees for Male Athlete of the Year included track & field junior Josh Barclay, tennis senior Sergiu Bucur, football senior Dominik Eberle, cross country/track & field graduate Dallin Farnsworth and golf senior Chase Lansford.
DeHarde garnered several individual honors during the 2020 season, being named the 2020 Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Gymnast of the Year, Co-Beam Specialist of the Year and Co-Floor Specialist of the Year. She also earned first-team all-MRGC honors on beam and floor after leading the conference on both events during the year.
DeHarde averaged a school-record 9.889 on beam during the year and captured more individual titles than any other Aggie during the 2020 season.
Other nominees for Female Athlete of the Year included basketball senior Hailey Bassett, volleyball junior Bailey Downing, track & field sophomore Audrey Garrett, tennis senior Lucy Octave, softball junior Stephanie Reed and cross country/track & field junior Katie Struthers-Haviland.
Finalists for the Athlete of the Year were selected by members of the athletics department. A selection committee over these categories then selected the winners. The awards were just two of 20 honors extended by the university during the event, with students, faculty and staff all receiving recognition for their individual contributions to Utah State.
Soccer senior Mealii Enos also represented the Aggies as she was a nominee for the Scholar of the Year. Enos was a three-time academic all-district honoree and earned academic all-Mountain West accolades all four years. Enos maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA throughout her academic career and will graduate with a degree in special education, communication disorders and deaf education.