Awards keep coming in for Aggie guard Sam Merrill.
The reigning two-time Mountain West Conference Tournament Most Valuable Player picked up a national accolade on Tuesday. Merrill was named a Senior CLASS Award First-Team All-American in men’s basketball.
Five Division I seniors were named to the first team and five to the second team. To be eligible for the award, athletes must be a senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: Community, classroom, character and competition. An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.
Consensus First Team All-American guard Markus Howard from Marquette was selected as the 2019-20 Senior CLASS Award winner. The award, chosen by a nationwide vote of Division I men’s basketball coaches, national basketball media and fans, is given annually to the most outstanding senior student-athlete in Division I men’s basketball. Howard is the first student-athlete from Marquette to win the Senior CLASS Award.
“I am extremely grateful to receive the Senior CLASS Award and want to thank everyone who was involved in the decision, especially our tremendous fans, who were so supportive during the voting process,” said Howard in a press release, who led Division I in scoring during the 2019-20 season by averaging 27.8 points per game. “One of my goals when I arrived on campus was to have an impact on our community beyond basketball and the resources provided by the Marquette family allowed me to accomplish that goal and I am sincerely appreciative of the opportunity.”
Merrill, who was named a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award in early February, had a big boost from Aggie fans. In fact, he ended up being the top vote getter online.
In the classroom, Merrill is a two-time academic All-MW honoree and a three-time USU scholar-athlete. Under character, it was listed that he was a team captain and one of the first to arrive at the gym to practice and one of the last to leave as well as regularly interacting with local, regional and national media. In the community, Merrill was active in service projects that included visiting the sick and elderly, reading with elementary school students and serving at a soup kitchen. He also served a two-year mission for the LDS Church in Nicaragua.
In competition, it has been well documented what Merrill did at USU. The Bountiful native led the Aggies in scoring this season, averaging 19.7 points per game, to rank second in the MW. Merrill became just the sixth player in conference history and just the fourth player in USU history to surpass 2,000 career points, totaling 2,197 points to rank second in both MW and USU history. It was Merrill’s 3-point bucket in the waning seconds against San Diego State in the MW Tournament Championship that sealed the Aggies’ NCAA Tournament berth and gave USU its second consecutive MW Tournament title. Merrill became the first player in league history to win back-to-back MW Tournament MVP honors.
Merrill scored in double figures in all but one game this season. In addition to his scoring, he led the Aggies this season in assists, averaging 3.9 dimes per game. Merrill was fourth on the team on the glass, averaging 4.1 rebounds per contest. For the year, Merrill shot 46.1 percent (195 of 423) from the floor, 41.0 percent (89 of 217) from behind the 3-point line and a MW-best 89.3 percent (150 of 168) at the free throw line. In fact, Merrill’s free throw percentage ranks 12th in the nation.
Merrill and Howard were joined on the first team by Kansas’ Udoka Azubuike, Seton Hall’s Myles Powell and Michigan State’s Cassius Winston. The Senior CLASS Award second team was made up of BYU’s Yoeli Childs, Dartmouth’s James Foye, William & Mary’s Nathan Knight, LSU’s Skylar Mays and Penn State’s Lamar Stevens.