LAS VEGAS — They just refused to lose.
When it looked like the Aggies would be bounced in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Men’s Basketball Championship Thursday night, they fought back and advanced. Utah State overcame foul trouble and some wild momentum swings to top New Mexico, 75-70, in the Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of UNLV.
“It was a heck of a basketball game,” Aggie head coach Craig Smith said. “March Madness is definitely here. Give credit to New Mexico. They played fantastic.”
Both teams had double-digit lead and couldn’t maintain them. USU guard Sam Merrill played the final 9:41 minutes with four fouls. Aggies Sean Bairstow and Neemias Queta also played with four fouls down the stretch.
“Not my best defensive game,” said Merrill, who finished with a game-best 29 points. “But as a team, like coach said, we just found a way and that’s how it has to be.”
The Aggies (24-8) were also without starting point guard Abel Porter for most of the second half as his back acted up. So, against the pressing Lobos (18-14) USU had to rely on true freshman Sean Bairstow, Merrill, Diogo Brito and Justin Bean to handle the ball.
“All of a sudden it was a feeding frenzy out there, and we had some guys out there in some different positions and trying to break the pressure, and I called timeout to just try and get our poise and confidence back,” Smith said.
The Aggies did end up with 17 turnovers for the game, but none in the final seven-and-a-half minutes.
Trailing by 11 points with 9:30 to play and Merrill on the bench in foul trouble, it was not looking good for the Aggies. Merrill returned, and Brito heated up. Brito had 12 of his 15 points in the final nine minutes of the game.
“Coach called that timeout then just said to keep our poise,” Brito said. “We just kept our poise and kept playing, kept trying to make plays, simple plays, and eventually we were able to start breaking the press and get back in the game.”
Brito scored five straight points right after Merrill checked back in to help USU right the ship. New Mexico went 3:30 without a field goal as the Aggies clawed back to within 61-59 with 5:01 to play when Merrill sank a pair of free throws.
Those foul shots began a stretch of eight straight possessions to end the game that USU scored on. After missing two free throws, Merrill made his final six foul shots and drilled a 3-pointer with a hand in his face down the stretch. Brito also hit a trey off a pass from Merrill, and scored another bucket with the shot clock about to expire. Bean capped the scoring with a layup off a nice pass from Bairstow with 19 seconds to play.
“There was definitely a sense of urgency, but coach also kept telling us to stay poised, stay calm,” Merrill said.
And what about those big 3-pointers?
“I just felt confident, stepped into it and made it,” Merrill said.
“I was just basically a spectator, just watching that Sam Merrill show on the floor,” Brito said. “... I just thought I got to find a way to make a play, and I saw Sam driving baseline and from that point on I said, ‘I’m just going to crack back and shoot it.’ I didn’t think twice the whole time and just let it go.”
Those treys loomed large as the Aggies advanced to the semifinals for the third straight year.
In the other quarterfinal games Thursday, No. 5 San Diego State overcame a halftime deficit to beat Air Force, 73-60, Boise State upset the host school UNLV, 67-61, and Wyoming, the 11th seed, stunned Nevada, 74-71.
Joining Merrill and Brito in double-figure scoring was Bean with 10 points. Bean also had his 16th double-double of the year with a game-best 15 boards. But it was Merrill who was center of attention in the postgame interviews.
“He (Merrill) was awesome tonight,” New Mexico head coach Paul Weir said. “... Sam Merrill, Sam Merrill, Sam Merrill ... he is amazing. He kicked my ass, he kicked our ass. He was exceptional tonight.”
The Lobos were led by JaQuan Lyle with 20 points. Corey Manigault netted 18 points, and Vance Jackson added 11 and grabbed a team-best nine rebounds.
The Aggies couldn’t have asked for a better start. Merrill grabbed a rebound and scored 14 seconds into the contest, and then hit a 3-pointer to spark a 9-0 run. A layup by Bean gave USU a 11-2 lead three minutes into the game.
After a trey by the Lobos, the Aggies reeled off seven unanswered points. Bean capped that surge as well with a shot off the glass off a nifty pass from Brito. The bucket gave USU a 18-5 lead with 14:41 left in the opening half.
New Mexico didn’t score its first back-to-back points until the 9:32 mark of the first half. But then the Lobos heated up from beyond the arc with a trio of 3-pointers during a 13-4 run. Lyle had all three treys and 11 of the points as New Mexico pulled within 26-22 with 7:44 left before the break.
After making 10 of their first 13 shots, the Aggies struggled to find the bottom of the net the rest of the half. They went nearly four minutes between field goals and made just three free throws during that stretch as the Lobos clawed back to eventually tie the game.
It was knotted at 33-33 at halftime.
Merrill came out and scored the first seven points of the second half for the Aggies, who began the second 20 minutes with Queta of the bench with three fouls. A three-point play by Merrill gave USU a 40-34 lead with 17:23 to play.
Merrill picked up three fouls in a four-minute span and had to sit with four for the game at the 14:33 mark.
Meanwhile, the Lobos went on a 13-1 run to take their first lead of the game and build a 49-43 lead with 13:10 left in the contest. Six straight points gave New Mexico it’s largest lead of the contest, 57-46, with 9:41 left in the game.
Merrill returned with 9:41 to play, and the Aggies began their comeback.
“I always have trust in Sam,” Smith said. “He’s a veteran guy, he’s a very intelligent guy. … He just gives you so much confidence when he’s out there, and that’s what really good players that are team players do.”
Thursday was the start of the Aggies defense of their 2019 Mountain West Tournament championship. Now it is on to the semifinals.
“I love the big games,” Brito said. “I really love playing in the conference tournament.”
TIP-INS
The Aggies started the day at No. 38 in the NET rankings, while the Lobos were at No. 145. … USU is now 2-0 this season and 4-0 under Smith when tied at the half. … The Aggies shot 50.9 percent from the field, marking the ninth time this season USU has shot better than 50 percent and is 9-0 in those games. … New Mexico shot 35.5 percent from the field, marking the 19th time this season USU held an opponent less than 40 percent and is 19-0 in those games. … The Aggies are now 23-3 this season when outrebounding the opponent as it won the battle on the boards, 43-33. … Merrill scored in double figures for the 23rd straight time this year, 29th time this season and 106th time in his career. He moved into second on the school’s career scoring list, passing Greg Grant (2,127) and now has 2,143. With his 10 field goals, Merrill moved past Utah’s Luke Nevill (689) and Wyoming’s Justin James (692) and into third in the MW in career field goals with 696. He also moved ahead of Marvin Roberts (693) and into fifth on the school career list. Merrill played 34 minutes and now has 4,282 in his career, passing Wyoming’s Brandon Heath (4,276 for fifth in the MW. He played in his 129th game at USU, moving into a tie with Quinn Taylor for fifth. … Diogo Brito played in his 118th game to move into a tie with Jeff O. Anderson for 11th on the career list at USU. The Aggies are 29-0 over the past two seasons when Brito scores at least 10 points as he had 15 on Thursday. … Bean now has 334 rebounds on the season, which is the eighth best in USU history. … Bean and Brito are the only two players in the MW that average more than 8.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals a game. … The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Lobos, 27-12.
MIXING LINEUPS
Utah State has used seven different lineups this season due to injuries and illness. Conversely, the Aggies only used two lineups last season, with four players starting in every game during the 2018-19 campaign.
There are only two players that have appeared and started in every game this season Porter and Bean. Three other Aggies have played in all 31 games in Miller, Brito and Alphonso Anderson.
Merrill has started and played in 29 games, and Queta has seen action in 19 contests and started 17.
Two other Aggies have played in more than 20 games this season in Bairstow (29) and Trevin Dorius (25). Dorius has three starts.
GAME BALL
Several worthy picks and both seniors were clutch when needed. Merrill gets the nod. The guard scored a game-best 29 points on 10 of 15 shooting and hit a dagger of a 3-point shot near the end. He was 7 of 9 from the foul line and played the last 9:41 of the game with four fouls. Merrill also had three rebounds, an assist and a steal in 34 minutes of action.
AGGIE DUNK COUNT
With 3:56 left in the first half, the Aggies got their first dunk when Porter drive into the lane and lofted an alley-oop pass to Queta, who threw it down of the lone slam of the first 20 minutes and, in fact, for the game.
Season count: Queta 23, Trevin Dorius 12, Kuba Karawowski 9, Anderson 9, Bean 8, Brito 7, Bairstow 4, Roche Grootfaam 3, Miller 2.
UP NEXT
The Aggies are on to the semifinals on Friday against the Cowboys (9-23). The game will tip at 9:30 p.m. USU blew out Wyoming both times during the regular season.