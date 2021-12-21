Down two starters, the Aggies had a slow start Tuesday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
But once the Utah State men’s basketball team heated it, it was lights out for the visiting Vikings from Portland State. The Aggies quickly recovered from the shaky start and rolled to a 81-62 win in front of an announced crowd of 6,945.
“I was really proud of our team,” said USU’s Justin Bean, who led the team with 29 points and 12 rebounds. “... It took some time, but I think we learned to trust the game plan and whoever was out there.”
In the final non-conference game of the season, the Aggies (9-4) finished strong. That’s exactly what USU head coach Ryan Odom wanted.
“Good win. Excited about it,” Odom said. “The theme of the game for us was ‘finish.’ This is all about finishing our non-conference schedule the right way and taking care of business. I thought our guys did that.”
For the first time this season the Aggies went with a different starting lineup as guards Brock Miller (back) and RJ Eytle-Rock (ankle) did not dress Tuesday night. Max Shulga made his first career start, and Steven Ashworth made his first of the season and third of his Aggie career.
“I thought Max (Shulga) was awesome,” Odom said. “Max filling in the starters role, Steven (Ashworth) as well. Steven obviously plays a lot and he kind of has a specific role for us off the bench. Max being thrust into the starting lineup, I thought he fit in really nicely. Obviously, his stat line was tremendous.”
Shulga responded with a career-high 18 points. He missed his first two shots, but then made his final six from the field.
“I couldn’t wait for this one,” said Shulga, who also grabbed a season-best seven rebounds, just missing his career high by one. “I tried to treat this game like any other game and not think about it (starting).”
Ashworth finished with six points and four assists.
Sean Bairstow came off the bench to join Bean and Shulga in double-digit scoring with 11 points. He had missed the past two games with a finger injury, but didn’t seem bothered Tuesday night.
“Getting Sean (Bairstow) back, losing two players but getting Sean back was huge for us, especially in that first half,” Odom said. “I thought he came in and gave us a burst. He’s just a different type of player than we have on our roster right now. A guy that’s really athletic that can handle the ball and get to the basket. I thought he did really well for us.”
Brandon Horvath flirted with a triple-double as he finished with nine points, nine rebounds and a career-high seven assists. He played 26 minutes.
“Brandon (Horvath) didn’t have a great night offensively, but the passing was really good,” Odom said. “For him to have seven assists, you get seven assists from your center, that’s pretty cool.”
The Vikings (3-7) have now lost four in a row. They were led by James Jean-Marie, Khalid Thomas and Paris Dawson with 13 points each. Marlon Ruffin added 10. Jean-Marie came into the game averaging a double-double, but had just five rebounds.
“Utah State’s obviously really good,” Portland State head coach Jase Coburn said. “They’re talented and they play really well together. Obviously, they can really shoot the ball. We made it a point to guard the 3-point line, and they shot it really well. I felt like our team went out and competed until the very end, so I’m proud of that, but Utah State’s a really good team so hats off to them. They took it to us tonight.”
The Vikings hit their first three shots – two from long range – and the Aggies missed their first four field goal attempts. Portland State jumped out to a 8-0 lead to start the game.
USU responded with a 9-0 surge. Shulga hit a pair of free throws to get the hosts on the scoreboard. Ashworth capped the run with a deep 3-pointer.
After five lead changes and three ties, the Aggies scored eight straight points. Bean hit a 3-pointer, Bairstow converted a three-point play, and Horvath drove to the hoop for two, giving USU a 25-20 lead with 7:40 left in the opening half.
“I thought, defensively, we just let them shoot it right over us, we weren’t really being physical with them,” Bean said. “I thought once we got physical, got a few stops, and then capitalized on the offensive end, we were rolling.”
The Aggies then scored six more unanswered points for a 31-22 advantage. The final two coming off a heave from halfcourt by Shulga that was ruled a pass that went in. Horvath was going up for the pass, but left it alone as it went in. The officials said the intent was a pass, so it only counted as two and not three, despite being from beyond half court. It was changed to a 3-pointer at halftime.
“I had never seen that before,” Odom said. “But they did change it to a three.”
“I was throwing it for Brandon, but as soon as I threw it, I was like, ‘this is so far,’” Shulga said. “It ended up going in. … I thought it was a three. Why would it not be a three. I’m behind the 3-point line. I’m not sure of that NCAA rule.”
Bean and Jones hit 3-point shots to end the first half, as USU took a 42-29 lead into the break.
The Vikings scored first in the second half, but this time the Aggies responded even quicker. USU went on a 10-0 run as Ashworth and Shulga had 3-pointers. A bucket by Bean gave the hosts a 52-21 lead and brought out the “Up by 20-1” chant from the students less than four minutes into the second half.
The lead remained around 20 for most of the rest of the game. Zee Hamoda gave the Aggies their largest lead of the game, 78-53, on a 3-pointer with 3:34 to play.
“We came out not really locked in defensively,” Shulga said. “They (Vikings) came making some shots, just had to get back in there mentally, and we did it and won the game.”
The Vikings scored seven straight points to get within 18, but never got closer.
“It was exciting and a good win to go into the break,” Bean said.
The coach agreed.
“Great win for us tonight,” Odom said. “Really appreciate all of the Aggies that came out to watch us play. I know the students are gone, but there were still quite a few members of the Hurd, which was great, we always love having them here. And certainly, the fans in the local community here supported us well tonight, that was huge.”
TIP-INS
Utah State began the day at No. 55 in the Kenpom rankings, while Portland State checked in at No. 266. ...The Aggies shot a season-high 58.5 percent from the field and a season-high from 3-point range at 57.1 percent (12 of 21). … USU improved to 9-0 this season when outrebounding the opponent as it won the battle on the boards, 39-28. … For the seventh time this season the Aggies had at least 20 assists as they finished with 25. … Justin Bean was 5 of 5 from 3-point range and is the seventh player in school history to shoot 100 percent from 3-point range with a minimum of five attempts. He joins Jay Goodman (6 of 6), Koby McEwen (5 of 5), Brian Green (5 of 5), Tyler Newbold (5 of 5), Tony Brown (5 of 5) and Reid Newey (5 of 5). … Max Shulga played a career-high 28 minutes, and Steven Ashworth played a season-high 34 minutes. ... The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Vikings 4-2.
GAME BALL
Despite not practicing leading up to the game, Justin Bean came out and recorded his eighth double-double of the season and 34th of his career with game highs in points (29) and rebounds (12). The senior was 11 of 15 from the field, including a perfect 5 of 5 from long range. The five made 3-pointers is a career high. He was 2 of 3 from the foul line. Bean also came up with a steal and played 34 minutes.
AGGIE DUNK/CHARGE COUNT
Sean Bairstow had the lone dunk of the first half, throwing down a long pass from Max Shulga on a fastbreak. Bairstow also got the only dunk of the second half, taking a pass from Rylan Jones and slamming it home with 7:05 to play.
Just over three minutes into the game Rylan Jones was adding to his charge count, standing his ground. That was the lone charge taken by an Aggie.
Season dunk count: Trevin Dorius 9, Justin Bean 8, Brandon Horvath 7, Sean Bairstow 4, Szymon Zapala 2, Zee Hamoda 1.
Season charge count: Rylan Jones 18, Steven Ashworth 2, Max Shulga 2, Brandon Horvath 1, Justin Bean 1, Travis Wagstaff 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies get a break for Christmas and will return to practice the day after the holiday. They will begin Mountain West Conference play with a game at Air Force on Dec. 29, at 1 p.m. The Falcons (7-4) lost at Tarleton State on Tuesday, 67-45