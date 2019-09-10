It’s still not 100 percent complete yet, but close enough for Utah State to release it publicly.
Most of the Aggie men’s basketball schedule for the 2019-20 season has come out in pieces. Tuesday the university released almost the full schedule, noting there will be two more home games probably in December that need to be added.
Second-year USU head coach Craig Smith has commented to The Herald Journal several times over the past few months that trying to get schools to come to Logan is no easy task. He and his staff have been working the phones all summer.
What is known is that November will be a busy month for the Aggie hoopsters. After playing its lone exhibition game against the College of Idaho on Oct. 30, USU will play eight games in November. The first five are at home in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
The Aggies will be making non-conference stops in Jamaica, California, Texas and Florida. They will appear in three professional sporting venues in neutral-site games.
After the exhibition game, USU opens the regular season by hosting Montana State on Nov. 5, followed by home dates with Weber State (Nov. 8), Denver (Nov. 12), North Carolina A&T (Nov. 15) and UTSA (Nov. 18). The North Carolina A&T and UTSA contests are part of the 2019 Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic.
The first road trip will be to Montego Bay, Jamaica. USU will face LSU (Nov. 22) and North Texas (Nov. 24) in Jamaica. Shortly after returning from the Caribbean, the Aggies head to the Golden State for a date with Saint Mary’s (Nov. 29), the day after Thanksgiving.
Right now there are five games in December, including a pair of Mountain West opponents. USU is at San Jose State to begin league play on Dec. 4, and host Fresno State on Dec. 7. Mountain West play begins early in order for the conference tournament to begin in early March.
The Aggies face BYU (Dec. 14) in Salt Lake City as part of the Beehive Classic in Vivint Smart Home Arena — home of the Utah Jazz. That contest is the first of three consecutive neutral-court games. USU will play South Florida (Dec. 18) in the Toyota Center in Houston, followed by a game against Florida (Dec. 21) in the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.
With openings for two more games, the Aggies are planing on working them into the month of December and have said they will be home tilts. They expect to make those announcements soon.
USU rings in the New Year with a date at UNLV on Jan. 1. This marks the beginning of a stretch of 16 MW games.
The conference had released its schedule last month, but some dates for the Aggies have changed to accommodate television. Some games that were originally on Wednesday have been moved to Tuesday.
After taking on the Rebels in Sin City, the Aggies return to the Spectrum to take on San Diego State on Jan. 4. The rest of January includes games at Air Force (Jan. 7), hosting Nevada (Jan. 11), at Boise State (Jan. 18), home for Air Force (Jan. 21) an Colorado State (Jan. 25), and the month finishes at Wyoming (Jan. 28). USU has its first bye on Jan. 15.
February begins with a game at San Diego State (Feb. 1). Then there are back-to-back home games with UNLV (Feb. 5) and Boise State (Feb. 8). Contests at Colorado State (Feb. 11) and Fresno State (Feb. 15) are next. The final home games are against Wyoming (Feb. 19) and San Jose State (Feb. 25) for Senior Night. The regular season finale is at New Mexico (Feb. 29). The final bye date is Feb. 22.
Once again the Mountain West Championships will be at the Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of UNLV. It runs from March 4-7.