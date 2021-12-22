Professional sports have been dealing with game postponements for several weeks due to COVID-19.
Now college athletics are starting to see it. Two college football teams headed to bowl games later this month are dealing with high COVID numbers. In fact, Texas A&M announced Wednesday afternoon it would not be able to participate in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 31.
Closer to home, college basketball games in the Mountain West Conference are being affected. No. 21 Colorado State has not been able to play its last two men’s games, while the Nevada men have also had some games canceled. Wednesday evening the league sent out a release stating the Colorado State at New Mexico game scheduled for Dec. 28, would not happen because of “COVID-19-related concerns within the Colorado State men’s basketball program.”
That will be three straight games the Rams, who are 10-0, will have missed because of COVID.
Before the announcement about the first postponed game of the 2021-22 portion of the MW conference play, the league put out a release explaining how the MW was adjusting its policies on COVID-19 game cancellation. The board of directors of the conference approved the changes.
“The change was recommended by the league’s Director of Athletics due to the current rise in COVID cases and the potential impact on winter and spring athletic programs,” the release stated.
The policy included the following adjustments.
If a MW contest cannot be played as scheduled due to one or both teams’ inability to participate related specifically to COVID-19 issues, an effort will be made to reschedule the game if possible. If a game cannot be played and cannot be rescheduled, it shall be canceled and considered a no contest.
For men’s and women’s basketball, a minimum of seven student-athletes, along with one countable coach, must be available for an institution to participate in a contest.
If an institution falls below the established threshold and is unable to participate, the game shall be canceled and deemed a no contest. A team may choose to participate with less than the minimum threshold of participants at its discretion.
If a team has the requisite number of participants and chooses not to compete, the game shall be canceled and declared a forfeit.
Forfeited MW games will be recorded as a loss for the team choosing not to compete, and as a win for the scheduled opponent, for the purposes of conference standings, determining MW championship participants and MW championships seeding only. Per the NCAA, this does not change an institution’s official won-lost record.
Roster thresholds for additional Mountain West sports will be reviewed prior to their respective conference seasons.
“It is recognized that state, county and local guidelines and virus circumstances shall always take precedence and may supersede conference thresholds or institutional decisions,” the release stated. “In the event governmental parameters require a game to be canceled, it shall be declared a no contest.
“Situations related to participation in MW championships will be addressed on a case-by-case basis within the context of this policy and applicable MW Handbook language. Tiebreaking and seeding procedures will be implemented consistent with these provisions and, if it becomes necessary, modified to utilize unbalanced formulas.”