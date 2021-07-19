The 124th season of Utah State’s football program is rapidly approaching.
Case in point: The Aggies will hold their first practice of fall camp in less than three weeks. It will take place on Friday, Aug. 6.
Before that happens, USU and the other 11 teams in the Mountain West will participate in the league’s annual football media days. The earlier-than-normal two-day event will start Wednesday morning at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.
The Mountain West will release its preseason order of prediction polls for the Mountain and West divisions Wednesday, while the preseason all-conference teams will be announced Thursday.
This year’s event will feature a different format. In past years, coaches and select players from each program in the Mountain or West division would meet with the media on the first day, and the other division would take center stage the following day.
This time around all 12 head coaches will address the media on Wednesday, while two athletes from each of the schools will chat with the media on Thursday.
In addition to head coach Blake Anderson, the Aggies will be represented by senior safety Shaq Bond and senior wide receiver/kickoff return Savon Scarver. Scarver, the most accomplished kickoff returner in USU history, is from Las Vegas.
Video clips, photos and social media posts from MW media days can be found on all four social media platforms — Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube — of USU’s athletics departments.
Here are the players and head coaches from the other 11 Mountain West teams that will be in The Silver State the next two days:
Air Force: The Falcons will be represented by senior defensive tackle Jordan Jackson and senior linebacker Demonte Meeks. Air Force is coached by Troy Calhoun, who is entering his 15th season at the helm of his alma mater.
Boise State: The Broncos will be represented by senior wide receiver Khalil Shakir and senior defensive back Kekaula Kaniho. Boise State is coached by Andy Avalos, who is in his first season at the Bronco helm. Avalos, however, is a former BSU assistant coach.
Colorado State: The Rams will be represented by senior tight end Trey McBride and junior LB Dequan Jackson. The Rams are coached by Steve Addazio, who is entering his second season in charge of the program.
New Mexico: The Lobos will be represented by senior offensive lineman Kyle Stapley, who is a former Morgan High star, and senior DB Jerrick Reed II. New Mexico is coached by Danny Gonzales, and the former UNM assistant is entering his second at the helm.
Wyoming: The Cowboys will be represented by junior tailback Xavavian Valladay and junior LB Chad Muma. Wyoming is coached by Craig Bohl, who is entering his eighth season at the helm.
Fresno State: The Bulldogs will be represented by senior tailback Ronnie Rivers and senior defensive end Davis Perales. Fresno State is coached by Kalen DeBoer, who is entering his second season in charge of the program.
Hawaii: The Warriors will be represented by senior RB Calvin Turner and senior DB Cortez Davis. Hawaii is coached by Todd Graham, who is entering his second season at the helm.
Nevada: The Wolf Pack will be represented by junior quarterback Carson Strong and senior LB Lawson Hall. Nevada is coached by Jay Norvell, who is entering his fifth season in charge of the program.
San Diego State: The Aztecs will be represented by senior TE Daniel Bellinger and senior cornerback Tayler Hawkins. SDSU is coached by Brady Hoke, who is entering his second season at the helm.
San Jose State: The defending Mountain West champions will be represented by senior QB Nick Starkel and senior D-lineman Cade Hall. The Spartans are coached by Brent Brennan, who is entering his fifth season in charge of the program.
UNLV: The Rebels will be represented by senior RB Charles Williams and junior LB Jacoby Windmon. UNLV is coached by Marcus Arroyo, who is entering his second season at the helm.