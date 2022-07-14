The road to a Mountain West championship has potentially become more rocky for Utah State's football program from 2023-25.
That's because the Aggies will square off against perennial conference title contenders Boise State and San Diego State in each of those three seasons. The Mountain West will do away with divisions starting in 2023 and, as part of that process, the league on Thursday announced its scheduling rotation for the the 2023-25 campaigns.
During the upcoming three-year cycle, each team will face all nine of the 11 conference programs twice, and each team is guaranteed three games against two opponents. The Aggies drew the Aztecs and Broncos as their guaranteed foes.
In addition to USU, BSU will face New Mexico every year during the upcoming cycle, while SDSU will also face Hawaii all three years. Here is the guaranteed rundown for the other eight programs in the Mountain West from 2023-25: Air Force will always play Colorado State and Wyoming; CSU will always play AFA and Wyoming; Hawaii will always play SDSU and UNLV; Nevada will always play Fresno State and UNLV; New Mexico will always play BSU and San Jose State; SJSU will always play FSU and New Mexico; UNLV will always play Hawaii and Nevada; Wyoming will always play AFA and CSU.
The Aggies will get two home games against the Broncos during the upcoming cycle, but must travel to Southern California for a pair of matchups against the Aztecs during that timespan.
In addition to welcoming BSU to Maverik Stadium, USU will also get home games against CSU, FSU and Nevada in '23. USU will play at SDSU that season, with other road games against AFA, New Mexico and SJSU. Like the current divisional format, each team in the Mountain West will play eight league contests every season.
Utah State's schedule in 2024 will be composed of home games against SDSU, Hawaii, Wyoming and New Mexico, and road trips to BSU, CSU, Nevada and UNLV. The Aggies will host BSU, AFA, SJSU and UNLV in 2025, and travel to FSU, Hawaii, SDSU and Wyoming.
As has been the case since 2013, the Mountain West will continue to hold an annual championship game. The two teams with the highest conference winning percentage will compete in that contest, starting in '23.
Utah State's last season as a member of the conference's Mountain Division will be highlighted by home games against UNLV (Saturday, Sept. 24), AFA (Saturday, Oct. 8), New Mexico (Saturday, Nov. 5) and SJSU (Saturday, Nov. 19), plus road games against CSU (Saturday, Oct. 15), Wyoming (Saturday, Oct. 22), Hawaii (Saturday, Nov. 12) and BSU (Friday, Nov. 25). USU's four non-conference contests in 2022 are against UConn (Saturday, Aug. 27) and Weber State (Saturday, Sept. 10) at home, and against Alabama (Saturday, Sept. 3) and BYU (Thursday, Sept. 29) on the road.
Fall camp for the defending Mountain West champions will start on Friday, July 29.