And the saga that is the 2020 college football season continues.
Rumors began swirling last week that the Mountain West was hopeful to play an abbreviated season this fall, starting in late October. Those rumors became a reality Thursday night when the conference announced it will be playing an eight-game schedule, starting Oct. 24.
The conference did post in a tweet everything is "subject to approval from state, county and local officials." Stuart Buchanan, the MW's director of strategic communications, said in an email that more information will be available Friday morning.
A few hours before the Mountain West made its announcement, the Pac-12 Conference disclosed it would also play football this year. Each Pac-12 program will play six regular season contests, starting the first weekend of November. No fans will be permitted at any game held at a Pac-12 venue, at least for the time being.
The Mountain West decision was made less than seven weeks after the league announced that all of its fall sports would be postponed, with the hopes of playing football during the spring of 2021. The Mountain West released a statement outlining these plans on Aug. 10, less than a week after releasing plans for a 10-game season during the fall.
As expected, the Mountain West plans on holding a conference championship game on Dec. 19, which is one day before the College Football Playoff committee selects its participants for the New Year's Six bowls. This would ensure a MW program would be eligible to receive the New Year's Six spot awarded to the highest-ranked Group of 5 team.
The Big Ten recently disclosed its decision to play an abbreviated season, potentially causing a chain reaction for the remaining FBS conferences that originally announced they were postponing football this fall. The Big Ten, like the Mountain West, Mid-American and Pac-12 conferences, announced early last month that fall football was a no-go.
Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports reported earlier this week that presidents from the various universities in the MAC are meeting Friday and are expected to come up with a six-game schedule.
Because all 12 Mountain West football programs will participate this fall, Utah State will square off against the same eight opponents it was initially scheduled to face. The Aggies will host Air Force, Fresno State, New Mexico and San Diego State, and travel to Boise State, Colorado State, Nevada and Wyoming.
An official USU schedule has yet to be released.