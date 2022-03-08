LAS VEGAS – A day after the media that cover men’s basketball in the Mountain West Conference released their end-of-the-year awards, the league announced its version.
They were both very similar. In the awards announced Tuesday, it was voted on by the 11 head coaches in the MW. Coaches could not vote for their own athletes.
Boise State head coach Leon Rice was named the MW Steve Fisher Coach of the Year, while Colorado State junior forward David Roddy was selected as the MW Player of the Year. San Diego State’s Nathan Mensah was voted as the Defensive Player of the Year, while Aztec Matt Bradley was chosen as Conference Newcomer of the Year. SDSU’s Chad Baker-Mazara was voted the MW Sixth Man of the Year, while the Broncos’ Tyson Degenhart was recognized as MW Freshman of the Year.
As far as Aggies that were honored, a pair of senior forwards were recognized in Justin Bean and Brandon Horvath. Bean was named second-team all-MW for the second year in a row. He was also named to the MW all-defensive team. Horvath earned all-MW third team.
Bean has been recognized with all-MW honors in each of the last three seasons as he was a third-team selection in 2020 and a second-team pick in 2021. He is the third-straight Aggie to earn honors in three-straight years, joining Neemias Queta and Sam Merrill with that distinction. Since joining the MW, Jalen Moore is the only other USU player with three all-MW honors.
Bean leads the MW with 19 double-doubles this season, good for second all-time in USU single-season history and ranks seventh in the nation. He also leads the league in rebounds per game (9.8) and defensive rebounds per game (7.32). The forward needs just six more boards to tally 1,000 in his career, becoming only the second player ever in MW history and third in USU history to surpass that benchmark. Bean leads the Aggies in scoring, rebounding and steals this season, averaging 17.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game all while shooting 54.9 percent from the floor to rank second in the league.
Bean's selection to the MW all-defensive team marks the second time in his career that he's earned that award, as he was previously named to the all-defensive team as a sophomore in 2020.
This is the second time in Horvath’s career he has earned all-conference accolades. He earned first-team America East Conference a season ago. Horvath is second on the team with 13.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game and is one of only four players in the MW to shoot better than 50 percent from the floor while averaging more than 10 points per game during league play, connecting on 50.8 percent. Horvath has scored in double figures in all but four of USU's MW contests and is second on the team in league games with 49 total assists, averaging 2.7 per game.
The MW first team was made up of Roddy, Bradley, Fresno State’s Orlando Robinson, UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton and Wyoming’s Hunter Maldonado. The second team consisted of Bean, Boise State’s Abu Kigab and Marcus Shaver, Jr., Colorado State’s Isaiah Stevens and Wyoming’s Graham Ike. The third team was made up of Horvath, New Mexico’s Jamal Mashburn, Jr., and Jaelen House and Nevada’s Desmond Combridge, Jr., and Grant Sherfield. Honorable mention went to Degenhart and his teammate Emmanuel Akot, Mensah, Air Force’s A.J. Walker, San Jose State’s Omari Moore and UNLV’s Royce Hamm, Jr.
The all-defensive team was made up of Bean, Kigab, Robinson, Mensah and San Diego State’s Lamont Butler.
AGGIES IN HAWAII
On the eve of the Mountain West Conference Tournament, the Aggies announced they had been invited to the 2022 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. USU will be one of eight teams slated to spend Christmans on the islands and to play at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. The event takes place Dec. 22, 23 and 25.
The Aggies will be joined on the islands by George Washington, Hawaii, Iona, Pepperdine, Seattle, SMU and Washington State.
George Washington, of the Atlantic 10, returns to the Diamond Head Classic where it captured the title in 2014 with an upset victory over then-No. 11 Wichita State. The Colonels are 12-17 this season and the seventh seed in the A-10 tournament..
Hawaii is 16-10 this season and the third seed of the Big West Tournament taking place in Henderson, Nevada, this week. The Warriors have had a winning record in six of the last seven seasons.
Iona, led by hall of fame head coach Rick Pitino, is 25-6 this season and the regular season champions of the MAAC. The Gaels will open their run in the MAAC Championships as the No. 1 seed on Wednesday in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Pepperdine will be making their first appearance at the Diamond Head Classic and finished the 2021-22 season with an overall mark of 7-25, including a 1-15 record in the West Coast Conference.
Seattle tied for first in the regular season in the Western Athletic Conference, finishing with a league mark of 14-4 and an overall record of 23-8. The Redhawks will open competition in the WAC Championships when the semifinal rounds begin on Friday.
SMU is 22-7 this season, finishing second in the American with a 13-4 mark in league play. The Mustangs placed second only to Houston (26-5, 15-3) and will open their run in the AAC Championships on Friday in Fort Worth, Texas.
Washington State rounds out the tournament field as the Cougars are 18-13 on the season and 11-9 in the Pac-12. WSU tied for fifth place in the Pac-12 during the regular season and will open tournament play on Wednesday inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Tickets for the 13th edition of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic are anticipated to go on sale in October.