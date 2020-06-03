It has been a crazy spring for college sports, which were all eventually canceled because of COVID-19.
The Mountain West Conference pulled the plug on athletics back in mid-March as directed by the NCAA. Recently the MW Board of Directors, which is comprised of the university presidents of all 12 schools that play football in the league, held its spring meeting. It was held virtually this year.
The board took action on several items and also spent some time meeting virtually with the athletic directors from each school. The Mountain West removed its indefinite suspension of in-person team athletic activities, which had been in place since March 26. The league began allowing voluntary in-person athletic workouts for all sports on June 1. Each MW institution will have the discretion to make their determination within state, local, NCAA and campus guidelines.
Aggie head athletic trainer Mike Williams is on the 12-member Mountain West Health & Safety Advisory Group. That group also was heard from as it is in charge of helping provide guidance for the league as it prepares for the return of athletics activities, including team gatherings, practices, conditioning and competition.
“Given the unique circumstances in the locales of our campuses, it was the desire of the Board of Directors to provide member institutions maximum flexibility to engage in the return of athletics activities in accordance with state, local, NCAA and campus guidelines,” said Dr. Noelle Cockett, President at Utah State and chair of the MW Board of Directors, in a press release. “The Mountain West Health and Safety Advisory Group will assist us in those efforts as we move from conditioning to practice and ultimately competition.”
Some cost-containment measures were brought forward by the athletic directors due to the financial challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic. All of the ideas were designed only for the 2020-21 academic year and could be revised as the season begins.
“The Mountain West Board of Directors and Directors of Athletics have collaborated for the past several weeks developing potential options to address the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said MW Commissioner Craig Thompson in a press release. “The focus of this effort has been to protect opportunities for student-athletes and to maintain the intercollegiate athletics offerings at each member institution, which are so integral to the fabric of the respective campuses. These unprecedented times demand creative solutions and great work has been done at the institutional level and collectively as a conference.”
The cost-containment measures agreed upon include: Reduce conference office operating budget by 18 percent, which includes staff salaries will be frozen and open positions not immediately filled; freeze officiating fees in all sports; meetings among coaches will be virtual; media days will be virtual; schools will be allowed to schedule a second non-Division I opponent in men’s basketball, replacing the RPI of 250 or worse; volleyball will play a 16-match modified double round robin schedule; conference baseball and softball will play three-game series in two days with a doubleheader and not over the course of three days; conference tournaments for baseball, men’s and women’s tennis and women’s soccer will be eliminated; swimming and diving conference championships will be hosted on MW campuses over three days; men’s and women’s indoor track & field and men’s and women’s golf tournaments will be two days, not three, and men’s and women’s outdoor track & field will be three days, not four.