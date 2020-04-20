Facing unprecedented times, there are many questions swirling around college athletes.
The problem is, there are not many answers — at least that goes for the questions about the future and especially the upcoming football season.
Mountain West Conference Commissioner Craig Thompson addressed some of those concerns recently in an interview with Jesse Kurtz of the Mountain West Network. Part of their conversation was released to the media Monday afternoon with the second part to come out on Tuesday.
Both Kurtz and Thompson referred to what is currently going on “unique times in college athletics.” All NCAA spring sports were canceled back in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Certainly, these are challenging times,” Thompson said. “There is no textbook. We have a lot of really creative, smart and experienced administrators both collegiately and nationally that are dealing with this. ... The operative we have been dealing with the past couple of weeks or month in fact is everybody wants tomorrow’s answers today.”
One big question is will college football start on time. Thompson will go into greater detail on football in the interview to be released Tuesday. However, he did talk about the seriousness if football can’t go on as planned.
“The matter of the fact is, if there is no college football this fall, there is very little likelihood there will be any other sports because 85 percent of revenue derived from college athletics comes from the sport of football,” Thompson said.
The commissioner reported that a college football playoff budget has been approved with a 16 to 20 percent cut. That means the Mountain West will be making similar cuts as well to its operating budget. Thompson said all conferences are having to do that.
“We are going to be fine this year from a financial perspective,” Thompson said. “The unknowns are the challenges. The NCAA allowed seniors in spring sports to come back and gain another year of eligibility. How are those scholarships going to be funded? We have several conference calls a week with our athletic directors and we are talking about all measures of cost containment, cost reduction. Everyone thinks we will get through this year — fiscal year ends on June 30 — in pretty good shape, even though there are loses. But what do we do next?”
Especially if there is no football.
“I hate to keep pounding on it, but we are so reliant on football,” Thompson said. “We signed a new contract with CBS for a decade plus. We have a new partner in FOX coming in. We are working on those schedules and planning, anticipating a start of college football the normal Labor Day weekend. The challenge is that we are at a pause right now. Both CBS and FOX have relationships with the NFL. ... There are a lot of games that may be in a very condensed fall, if we are playing football in the fall. Presuming we play college football, our television contract is intact.”
With the cancellation of the NCAA Basketball Tournaments, every school took a hit. Thompson said each member of the MW lost in “excess of a million dollars.”
“That’s a huge hit,” Thompson said. “We’re very fortunate in one regard to get our (conference) championship in. People in New York were telling me how creative, how lucky, how smart we were. We had planned to play our tournament a week early years ago. It was more of a cost containment because of hotels costing more the week we would normally play. We are very fortunate, but we were able to fulfill our television obligations with CBS, we were able to have all that ticket revenue. I’ve seen where conferences have lost millions by not having their own conference tournament.”
Still, plans are in the works to possibly shorten seasons in some sports. Another cost-saving idea is to limit the number of athletes that can travel. The league is also looking to cancel meetings and media days to save money.
The MW has been keeping busy by creating Mountain West Moments and Student-Athlete Letters. Sam Utah State’s Sam Merrill was featured in one after hitting the game-winning shot in the final seconds when the Aggies won the men’s basketball tournament. Interviews with new head basketball coaches have also taken place on the league’s network, including one with new USU women’s basketball coach Kayla Ard.