Winning the Mountain Division of the Mountain West will not be a requirement for Utah State’s football program in the near future in its quest to advance to the conference championship game.
That’s because the Mountain West will remove its two-division format, starting in the fall of 2023. Starting next season, the top two teams in the final MW standings will square off in the championship contest.
Craig Thompson, the only commissioner in MW history, recently said the conference would eliminate its current format, and the news was made official Friday.
The Mountain West’s decision was released two days after the Pac-12 Conference announced it was discarding its divisional format for the upcoming season. The Pac-12 announced its decision the same day the NCAA Division I Council did away with existing requirements on how conferences could determine their champions. Each FBS conference now has discretion on determining which two teams will compete in the championship tilt.
“Our membership has been working on concepts since last summer as part of our strategic planning for the future of the Mountain West,” Thompson said in a press release. “A single-division approach provides maximum flexibility to adapt the Conference schedule as the landscape continues to evolve, while also allowing member institutions to play each other more frequently.”
The Mountain West was first split into two divisions — the Mountain and West divisions — prior to the 2013-14 academic year which, ironically enough, was Utah State’s first year in the conference. The Aggies won the Mountain Division that season and ended up losing to West Division champion Fresno State, 24-17, in the inaugural Mountain West championship game.
That was USU’s only appearance in the MW title tilt until the fall of 2021. The Aggies made the most of their second opportunity as they blew out then-No. 19 San Diego State, 46-13, on Dec. 4 in Carson, California.
The two divisional champions will take the field in the 2022 MW championship contest on Saturday, Dec. 3.
USU SOFTBALL
Lexi Orozco, USU’s senior shortstop, was tabbed a National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) all-Pacific Region third-team selection on Thursday. Every player honored from each of the 10 regions are now eligible for NFCA All-America accolades.
Orozco finished her collegiate career ranked first in the USU record books in RBIs (138) and slugging percentage (.631), plus she was tied for first in program history in home runs (39). The native of San Marcos, California, had a big senior season as she batted .354, posted a slugging percentage of .687 and on-base percentage of .471, plus contributed with 13 doubles, 12 home runs, 46 RBIs, 36 walks and 30 runs.
Orozco ranked first on the team in batting average and on-base percentage, and tied for the top spot in walks. Additionally, No. 1 finished second on the squad in home runs and RBIs.