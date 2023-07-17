The 126th season of Utah State’s football program in rapidly approaching.
Case in point: USU’s first practice of fall camp is less than three weeks away. The Aggies will host their annual media day on Thursday, Aug. 3, with the first day taking place the following day.
Before that happens, Utah State and the other 11 teams in the Mountain West will participate in the league’s annual football media days. The two-day event will start Wednesday morning at the Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.
The Mountain West will release its poll predicting the preseason order of finish Wednesday, while the preseason all-conference team will be announced Thursday.
In past years, coaches and select players from each program in the Mountain or West division would meet with the media on the first day, and the other division would take center stage the following day. There are no longer two divisions in the Mountain West. Regardless, for the third straight summer, all 12 head coaches will address the media on Wednesday, while two athletes from each of the schools will chat with the media on Thursday.
Other key figures who will be on hand for this two-day event are Gloria Nevarez, Bret Gilliland and Mike Defee. Nevarez is the Mountain West’s second-ever commissioner; Gilliland is the conference’s deputy commissioner; Defee is the league’s coordinator of officials.
In addition to head coach Blake Anderson, the Aggies will be represented by senior quarterback Cooper Legas and senior defensive tackle Hale Motu’apuaka. This will be Motu’apuaka’s second consecutive appearance at this event.
Legas, who still has two years of eligibility remaining, started in eight games a year ago and completed 61.1 percent of his passes for 1,499 yards and 11 touchdowns, vs. 10 interceptions. The former Orem High three-sport star also rushed for 303 yards. Motu’apuaka, who is entering his third season as a starter, contributed with 35 tackles, including 8.0 for a loss, and 5.0 sacks during the 2022 campaign.
Here are the players and head coaches from the other 11 Mountain West teams that will be in The Silver State Wednesday and Thursday:
Air Force: The Falcons will be represented by senior center Thor Paglialong and senior safety Camby Goff. Air Force is coached by Troy Calhoun, who is entering his 17th season at the helm of his alma mater. The Falcons went 10-3 last year and finished in a three-way tie with Wyoming and USU for second place in the Mountain Division standings at 5-3. AFA has won 10 or 11 games in each of the last three full seasons.
Boise State: The Broncos will be represented by senior tight end Riley Smith and senior linebacker DJ Schramm. Boise State is coached by Andy Avalos, who is entering his third season at the Bronco helm. BSU went 10-4 last season, including 8-0 in MW action. The Broncos did, however, lose to Fresno State in the conference championship game.
Colorado State: The Rams will be represented by graduate defensive end Mohamed Kamara and senior punter Paddy Turner. CSU is coached by Jay Norvell, who is entering his second season in charge of the program. Norvell was Nevada’s head coach from 2017-21. The Rams went 3-9 a year ago, including 3-5 in MW play.
Fresno State: The Bulldogs will be represented by senior wide receiver Erik Brooks and senior linebacker Levelle Bailey. FSU is coached by Jeff Tedford, who is entering his second season of his second stint in charge of the program. The Bulldogs went 10-4 last season, which included a win over BSU in the MW title game and a convincing triumph over Washington State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. FSU went 7-1 in conference play during the regular season.
Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors will be represented by senior offensive lineman Eliki Tanuvasa and senior linebacker Logan Taylor. Hawaii is coached by Timmy Chang, who is in his second season in charge of his alma mater. The Warriors went 3-10 a year ago, including 2-6 in MW action.
Nevada: The Wold Pack will be represented by senior kicker Brandon Talton and senior cornerback Jaden Dedman. UNR is coached by Ken Wilson, who is entering his second season at the helm of the program. Wilson also coached at Nevada from 1989-98 and 2004-12. The Wolf Pack went 2-10 last fall and was winless in MW action.
New Mexico: The Lobos will be represented by junior quarterback Dylan Hopkins and senior cornerback Donte Martin. UNM is coached by Danny Gonzales, who is entering his fourth season at the helm. Gonzales was also a former player and long-time assistant coach for the Lobos, who went 2-10 last fall and were winless in MW play.
San Diego State: The Aztecs will be represented by senior tight end Mark Redman and senior safety Cedarious Barfield. SDSU is coached by Brady Hoke, who is entering his fourth season at the helm. The Aztecs went 7-6 a year ago and tied with San Jose State for second place in the West Division standings at 5-3.
San Jose State: The Spartans will be represented by senior quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and graduate safety Tre Jenkins. SJSU is coached by Brent Brennan, who is entering his seventh season at the helm of the program. The Spartans went 7-5 and 5-3 a year ago.
UNLV: The Rebels will be represented by junior quarterback Doug Brumfield and senior defensive tackle Naki Fahina. UNLV is coached by Barry Odom, who is entering his first season at the UNLV helm. Odom is the lone new head football coach in the Mountain West this season. The Rebels went 5-7 last fall, including 3-5 in MW play.
Wyoming: The Cowboys are represented by senior quarterback and former Aggie Andrew Peasley and junior linebacker Easton Gibbs. Wyoming is coached by Craig Bohl, who is entering his 10th season in charge of the program. The Cowboys went 7-6 a year ago — just like they did in 2021 — and tied with USU and AFA for second place in the Mountain Division standings at 5-3. Wyoming beat those two teams head to head, though.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.