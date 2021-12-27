It’s been a great start to the 2021-22 men’s basketball season for the Mountain West Conference.
Only two leagues among the Division I ranks can boast of winning records for every member at this point. All 11 basketball playing members of the Mountain West has a record above .500. The other conference is the Big 12, which actually only has 10 schools right now.
This week the members of the Mountain West turn their attention to league play. Games were supposed to begin Tuesday and Wednesday. There will still be a game each day, but postponements have shrunk the number to a single contest each day. That’s because Colorado State and San Jose State are having health issues.
The Rams, who are nationally ranked and still perfect at 10-0, already had their last two non-conference games called off and were supposed to be at New Mexico on Tuesday, but that has been postponed. The Spartans (6-5) are enjoying one of their best starts in years, but have had their first three MW games postponed, which includes a date at Utah State on New Year’s Day. The league hopes to reschedule the MW games.
Stay tuned for another interesting season dealing with COVID.
Utah State (9-4) will open its MW schedule Wednesday afternoon at Air Force (7-4). The Falcons come into the game on a three-game losing streak after winning seven in a row. The Aggies also had a nice winning streak of six in a row, before dropping back-to-back games against Saint Mary’s and BYU. Currently, USU has won three of its last four. Air Force has won four in a row at home.
“There are a lot of teams in our conference that can win it,” said Aggie head coach Ryan Odom last week after USU’s 81-62 win against Portland State. “I don’t think it is like this every year, but there are a lot of good teams. Colorado State is off to an amazing start."
The Aggies have played some good competition, with good wins against Richmond, New Mexico State, Oklahoma and Weber State.
“Our strength of schedule is right up there,” Odom said. “I think there is one team ahead of us, and that’s San Diego State.”
And it’s not going to get any easier in conference play. In the kenpom rankings, there are seven MW schools in the top 89 in Colorado State (35), San Diego State (44), Utah State (56), Boise State (57), Fresno State (62), Nevada (77) and Wyoming (89).
When looking at the NET rankings that have been used to help decide the NCAA Tournament at-large field, those seven previously mentioned MW teams are ranked in the following order: Colorado State (26), Wyoming (33), Fresno State (50), USU (55), San Diego State (63), Boise State (68) and Nevada (129).
In his first year at the USU helm, Odom is preparing for competition in the MW. The Aggies went 15-4 in league play last season. The Falcons went 3-17.
Getting in games could be an adventure with health protocols already causing issues.
“Obviously, we have COVID going on and a lot of factors going on,” Odom said. “Hopefully, everybody stays safe out there and we are able to get these games in. We’re seeing cancellations left and right, so it’s bound to happen. We’ll have to deal with it when it comes, whether it’s us or an opponent.
“... All of our guys are double vaccinated at this point. That’s a positive thing.”
Going off winning percentages from non-conference games, USU is tied with Boise State for fifth. In front of the Aggies and Broncos are Colorado State, Wyoming (11-2), Fresno State (10-3) and San Diego State (8-3).
Being 9-4 is good at this point for USU, considering there's a whole new coaching staff and many new players. While there are several games that could have been wins, there are also several that could have been loses.
“There are games we could have won and games we could have lost,” Odom said. “Penn was obviously a double OT game. Saint Mary’s was down to the wire, even UC Davis was down to the wire and we had our opportunities to win those games.
“I’m really pleased with were we are at, but not satisfied with where we are at. Look at the numbers in our league. We are in a good position, but we are going to have to do our work throughout the conference. We have a really tough conference.”
The Aggies last played on Dec. 21. They took four days off for Christmas and returned on Dec. 26, to start getting ready for the Falcons.